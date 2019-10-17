Liberty: Mother of Exiles
HBO, 9pm EST
This documentary follows fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, “godmother” of the Statue of Liberty, in her quest to discover how sculptor Auguste Bartholdi’s dream became a reality and what the statue means to people around the world. The film spotlights almost 70 subjects whose lives have been touched by the statue, from street artists and factory workers to the families who lived on Liberty Island until their homes were destroyed by Hurricane Sandy.
NHL Hockey: N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey
NBCSN, 7pm Live EST
Metropolitan Division rivals duke it out at Newark’s Prudential Center as the N.Y. Rangers visit the New Jersey Devils.
Grey’s Anatomy: “It’s Raining Men”
ABC, 8pm EST
After Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) inadvertently stirs up negative press for Grey Sloan, she tries to make things right with her former colleagues, jeopardizing her community service hours. Station 19’s Ben (Jason George) and Vic (Barrett Doss) bring a young woman into the hospital, and Jackson (Jesse Williams) stands up to Koracick (Greg Germann) when he goes too far with a patient’s family.
Young Sheldon: “Hobbitses, Physicses and a Ball With Zip”
CBS, 8pm EST
Sheldon (Iain Armitage) is forced to take a break from science when his new obsession with The Lord of the Rings leads to an unhealthy habit in the new episode “Hobbitses, Physicses and a Ball With Zip.”
NFL Football: Kansas City at Denver
FOX & NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
Thursday Night Football heads to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs play against Joe Flacco, Von Miller and the Broncos.
Horror Classics: Ghost Stories
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Tonight’s spooky film lineup goes bump in the night with several classic ghost movies, beginning with The Uninvited (1944) and also featuring The Haunting (1963), The Fog (1980), Poltergeist (1982) and more.
Annual Latin American Music Awards 2019
Telemundo, 8pm Live EST
This annual ceremony pays tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists, as voted by the fans in the tradition of the American Music Awards. The three-hour special showcases electrifying musical performances in English and Spanish and is preceded by an hourlong red carpet preshow.
Mixtape: “The Doors’ Robby Krieger With Dennis Quaid”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger performs a rendition of “Don’t Be Cruel” with actor/musician Dennis Quaid.
The Unicorn: “The Unicorn and the Catfish”
CBS, 8:30pm EST
Wade (Walton Goggins) changes the password to his online dating profile because his friends become too involved in the new episode “The Unicorn and the Catfish.”
Perfect Harmony: “Hunting Season”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
When Arthur (Bradley Whitford) is faced with a choir rebellion, he decides — against Ginny’s (Anna Camp) advice — to take on Adams (Tymberlee Hill) , the group’s alpha, at their annual deer-hunting trip. Meanwhile, Wayne (Will Greenberg) takes Cash (Spencer Allport) on his first hunting trip to teach him how to be a man, but Dwayne (Geno Segers) shows his friend there is more than one way to express masculinity.
A Million Little Things: “the perfect storm”
ABC, 9pm EST
Maggie (Allison Miller) is shocked to learn Eric’s (Jason Ritter) true identity. Meanwhile, Eddie (David Giuntoli) realizes how much he wants to be a part of Charlie’s life as Katherine (Grace Park) makes a decision about her and Eddie’s relationship.
Mom: “Twirly Flippy Men and a Dirty Bird”
CBS, 9pm EST
Christy escorts a reluctant Chef Rudy (returning guest star French Stewart) to court-ordered AA meetings in the new episode “Twirly Flippy Men and a Dirty Bird.”
College Football: UCLA at Stanford
ESPN, 9pm Live EST
A Thursday primetime college football clash in the Pac-12 has the UCLA Bruins visiting the Cardinal in Stanford, Calif.
The Good Place: “Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy”
NBC, 9pm EST
Uncertainty abounds when an unexpected visitor arrives.
Carol’s Second Act: “Marathon Day”
CBS, 9:30pm EST
In the new episode “Marathon Day,” Dr. Jacobs (Ito Aghayere) collapses after running a marathon, and Carol (Patricia Heaton) becomes her doctor.
Sunnyside: “Schnorf Town”
NBC, 9:30pm EST
Garrett (Kal Penn) gives Diana (Ana Villafañe) some media training as she tries to pass a new bill. With Brady’s (Moses Storm) help, Hakim (Samba Schutte) finds a creative new way to practice medicine.
Law & Order: SVU: “The Burden of Our Choices”
NBC, 10pm EST
Rollins (Kelli Giddish) clashes with the parents of a teenaged runaway. The squad comes together for a special event.