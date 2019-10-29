The Conners: “Nightmare on Lunch Box Street”
ABC, 8pm EST
Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) learns that the Chinese restaurant is going out of business and sees an opportunity to reopen the Lunch Box, but she’s caught by surprise when she uncovers a secret. Meanwhile, Mary (Jayden Rey) gets upset when a woman assumes she is adopted, and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) continues to deal with her complicated love life.
NHL Hockey: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers
NBCSN, 7:30pm Live EST
Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning are at New York’s Madison Square Garden to skate against Mika Zibanejad and the Rangers on NBCSN.
The Flash: “There Will Be Blood”
The CW, 8pm EST
Barry’s (Grant Gustin) efforts to prepare Cisco (Carlos Valdes) for Crisis are derailed when Cisco schemes to save Barry’s life instead. Meanwhile, Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy) uses his deadly new abilities to save his own life, while sacrificing his humanity in the process.
This Is Us: “The Club”
NBC, 9pm EST
Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) try to make time for their marriage. Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) attempts to prove himself to Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) father. Randall (Sterling K. Brown) struggles to find his place with the other councilmen.
New Amsterdam: “Righteous Right Hand”
NBC, 10pm EST
When a group of women on a retreat end up in the ED, Max (Ryan Eggold) gets some troubling information that could put a patient in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) and Kapoor (Anupam Kher) work together to mend fences between two feuding sisters.