El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Netflix, Original Film!
Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan wrote and directed this thriller that reunites fans of the former, beloved AMC drama with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. Charles Baker also stars, reprising his role as Skinny Pete.
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: “A Decade of Pony”
Discovery Family Channel, 5pm EST
Take a look behind the scenes at the pony-rific animated series that inspired and delighted adults and children alike. The creators, animators and voice actors behind My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic share their favorite memories from the past nine seasons and invite viewers into the recording studio to witness the magic that goes into making an episode.
Hawaii Five-0: “E Uhi Ana Ka Wa I Hala I Na Mea I Hala (Passing Time Obscures the Past)”
CBS, 8pm EST
In the new episode “E Uhi Ana Ka Wa I Hala I Na Mea I Hala (Passing Time Obscures the Past),”Five-0 investigates when a plane that mysteriously crashed into the Pacific in the ’80s is found, but with a recently murdered scuba diver inside.
Charmed: “Safe Space”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Following the devastating loss of the Elders, Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) take over their duties. Maggie takes time to celebrate her birthday with a big bash, but Mel finds herself too preoccupied with their new responsibilities to join in the fun. As the girls clean up the following morning, Macy shocks her sisters with an announcement.
The Blacklist: “Louis T. Steinhil: Conclusion”
NBC, 8pm EST
Liz (Megan Boone), Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) and the task force continue to search for Red (James Spader). Red attempts to escape his abductors with help from a surprise ally, but discovers he is not Katarina Rostova’s (Laila Robins) only target in her hunt for information.
MLB Playoffs: NL Championship Series: Game 1
TBS, 8pm Live EST
TBS airs the best-of-seven National League Championship Series beginning with Game 1 tonight. The NL champion advances to the World Series beginning Oct. 22 on FOX.
Monster of the Month: Godzilla
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST
Tonight’s lineup of original Godzilla classics from Japan’s Toho Studios includes Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster (1964), Invasion of Astro-Monster (1965), Ebirah, Horror of the Deep (1966), Son of Godzilla (1967) and Destroy All Monsters (1969).
Fresh Off the Boat: “Grandma’s Boys”
ABC
Ken Jeong returns as Gene, Louis’ (Randall Park) scheming brother, to help their jobless, mahjong-playing, TV-addicted mother, Jenny (Lucille Soong), celebrate her latest inspired life decision — retirement.
Dynasty: “Guilt Trip to Alaska”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
On the eve of the Carrington Foundation Fundraiser, drama immediately floods the scene as bodies are pulled from the lake on the Carrington estate. As reporters and detectives move in, Blake (Grant Show), Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies), Cristal (Daniella Alonso), Adam (Sam Underwood) and Anders (Alan Dale) realize they need to get their stories straight very quickly.
Gold Rush
Discovery Channel, Season Premiere!
Big bucks or bankruptcy? Fortunes flip for the scrappy Yukon miners in Season 10 of Discovery’s most popular show, Gold Rush. Established miner Tony Beets fails to obtain a water license and must abandon the Indian River claim where he’s invested millions. Beets goes to Paradise Hill, where he started out 30 years ago. When his kids stake their own claims, youngest Mike surprises everyone by besting siblings Kevin and Monica, spurring a rivalry. Adventurous Rick Ness opts to relocate to Keno City, site of legendary monster nuggets.
Gabby Duran & the Unsittables
Disney Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
Thirteen-year-old Gabby Duran (YouTube star Kylie Cantrall) inadvertently lands a job babysitting an unruly group of VIP extraterrestrial children disguised as everyday kids. Gabby is resourceful and courageous and steps up to the challenge to protect these youngsters and their secret identities, while proving she’s the best babysitter in the galaxy.
Taken at Birth
TLC, 9pm EST
TLC’s three-part series ends tonight, concluding the stories of the Hicks babies. Over 50 years ago, Thomas Hicks, a doctor from a small mining town in northern Georgia, illegally sold over 200 newborn babies out of the back of his clinic. Hosts Chris Jacobs and Lisa Joyner worked with lead investigator Jane Blasio, a Hicks baby herself, to help reunite stolen babies with their birth families and, ultimately, help them find closure, acceptance and truth.
Blue Bloods: “Behind the Smile”
CBS
Police commissioner Frank’s (Tom Selleck) former friendship with a now-dead socialite proves difficult when her son threatens to reveal who she really was. In the ranks, the PC’s daughter-in-law, Eddie (Vanessa Ray) — who no longer reports to sergeant husband Jamie (Will Estes) — bumps heads with a tough new boss, Sgt. McNichols (Stephanie Kurtzuba).
The Hispanic Heritage Awards
PBS, 10pm EST
Join the country’s highest tribute to Latinos by Latinos. The program includes award presentations, performances and appearances by celebrated Hispanic artists.
Ghost Nation
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango — who largely started the current trend of paranormal investigation shows on TV with their former Syfy series Ghost Hunters — are back for new adventures. This time, these pioneers of the genre respond to urgent calls from fellow paranormal investigators nationwide who have reached a dead end with vexing personal cases.
Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition
WE tv, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
This season, pop star Aaron Carter and his mother Jane come face-to-face in the most dramatic momager and son reunion ever. Just off the heels of a public divorce, The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Alexis Bellino and her also-divorced mother Penelope suffer from years of pent-up resentment. And, in a last-ditch effort to save his brotherly bond, notorious child actor Corey Feldman enters with his brother Eden and his wife Courtney.
Freakshow Cakes
Cooking Channel
You know Halloween is approaching when the Cooking Channel starts serving up twisted competitions like this new gem, which tasks this week’s trio of bakers with creating a snake-themed confection. Fingers crossed one of them gets (sorry) rattled!
Hometown Horror
Travel Channel, 11pm EST, New Series!
Many small communities across America are gripped with tales of horror, mystery and intrigue that have lingered over these towns for centuries. This series delves into these quiet locales to examine what is behind these stories and myths of small-town America, from the Pigman of Angola in New York to the hauntings of circus town Baraboo, Wis., and more.