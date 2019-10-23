Sistas
BET, 10pm EST, New Series!
Tyler Perry is the writer, director and executive producer of this new hourlong drama that follows a group of single black women as they navigate their love lives, careers and friendships through the ups and downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals.
NBA Basketball
ESPN, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
ESPN’s season-long coverage of the NBA tips off tonight with a doubleheader featuring the Boston Celtics at the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by the Denver Nuggets at the Portland Trail Blazers.
Riverdale: “Chapter Sixty: Dog Day Afternoon”
The CW, 8pm EST
Things take a dangerous turn when Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) track down Edgar (guest star Chad Michael Murray) and his Farmies. Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) hold a car wash fundraiser at Pop’s to raise money for the community center. Elsewhere, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) first day at Stonewall Prep doesn’t go as planned.
Chicago Med: “Got a Friend in Me”
NBC, 8pm EST
Drs. Choi (Brian Tee) and Marcel (Dominic Rains) don’t see eye-to-eye over the treatment of a patient’s chronic pain, and rumors start to circulate about Maggie (Marlyne Barrett). Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) works to help a young boy, but her treatment suggestions are challenged by the parents who believe in only using holistic remedies.
NHL Hockey: Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
NBCSN, 8pm Live EST
Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hope to bottle up Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., for NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey.
Nature: “Okavango: River of Dreams: Paradise”
PBS, 8pm EST, New Miniseries!
Experience the wildlife of the Okavango Delta, an unlikely oasis and lush paradise in Southern Africa that connects and supports a wide array of creatures. Lions chase elephants, who chase hippos, who chase crocodiles. In the first of three episodes, Paradise, a lioness severely injured by a buffalo, is left for dead by her pride. Now handicapped, she has to survive in the swamp alone, hunting to feed her little cubs. F. Murray Abraham narrates.
The Oval
BET, 9pm EST, New Series!
This first of two new original dramas from Tyler Perry debuting tonight tells the story of a family placed in the White House by people of power, while also highlighting the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.
The Real Housewives of Dallas: “Guess Who’s Coming to Happy Hour?”
Bravo, 9pm EST
A death in the family has Brandi hosting a funeral for a beloved Redmond, while Mama Dee refuses to help D’Andra with the failing family business. Kameron spins in circles when two of the ladies back out of her couples shower for LeeAnne. But Kameron sends everyone spinning when she crashes Kary’s girls night with other uninvited guests in tow.
Chicago Fire: “Buckle Up”
NBC, 9pm EST
Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) must prove herself at the National Firefighter Leadership Conference while the rest of Firehouse 51 is called to two eerily similar car wrecks. Mouch (Christian Stolte) tries to keep everyone in the firehouse informed by starting a newsletter, but things quickly get out of hand. Cruz (Joe Minoso) deals with a heartbreak.
S.W.A.T.: “Immunity”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Immunity,” Deacon’s (Jay Harrington) family gets caught in the crosshairs of a drug cartel when he and the SWAT team aim to bring down its leader.
Chicago P.D.: “Brother’s Keeper”
NBC, 10pm EST
A murder in a Bulgarian neighborhood results in a challenging investigation when locals won’t talk to police. Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) has a clash with a patrol officer.
Life From Above
PBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
See new footage of the greatest, most beautiful and powerful movements on our planet. Cameras in space capture events like an elephant family’s struggle through drought, and thousands of Shaolin Kung Fu students performing in perfect synchronicity.
The Cry
SundanceTV, 11pm EST, New Series!
After launching in the U.K. to rave reviews and becoming the most-watched program in its time slot and the second biggest new drama of 2018, this powerful psychological thriller chronicles the collapse of a relationship between two young parents in the aftermath of a tragedy and explores the myths and truths of motherhood, marriage and postpartum depression.