31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
Freeform, 8pm EST
This special celebrates favorite Halloween movies like Hocus Pocus, Ghostbusters and The Addams Family and pop culture icons who make our spines shiver. The hourlong special also features surprise guest stars and tribute performances.
College Football: Bowling Green at Notre Dame
NBC, 3:30pm Live EST
The Bowling Green Falcons face a tough test this afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium as they take on the Fighting Irish on NBC.
Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
In this harrowing true story, Alyson Hannigan stars as high school teacher Mary Stauffer, who, along with her 8-year-old daughter Beth (Daphne Hoskins), was held captive by a former student for 53 days. The film chronicles their ordeal through unimaginable horror until they were able to finally escape their nightmare.
Planet Earth: Nature’s Great Events
BBC America, 9pm EST, Series Finale!
In the finale of this nature documentary series, “The Great Salmon Run,” see how grizzly bear families in North America depend for their survival on a spectacular natural event: the return of hundreds of millions of salmon from the Pacific Ocean to the mountain streams where they were born.
Ghost Adventures: Serial Killer Spirits
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, New Miniseries!
In this four-part miniseries, the Ghost Adventures team of Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley embark on a journey to see if evil energy lingers within the locations associated with America’s notorious serial killers — from John Wayne Gacy’s prison cell to H.H. Holmes’ murder house and more.
Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh
HBO, 10pm EST
Gary Gulman presents a comedy special that features him speaking about the lighter side of mental health and sharing a short documentary that provides insight into his own mental health journey.
Ready to Love
OWN, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles returns as host of this popular dating series where sexy and successful black men and women look for romance. And in a unique twist, Ready to Love shifts the power to eliminate potential suitors between the men and women, giving both genders the opportunity to decide who stays and who goes in this search for lasting love.
Saturday Night Live: “Phoebe Waller-Bridge/Taylor Swift”
NBC, 11:30pm Live EST
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator and star of the hit Amazon series Fleabag and writer/showrunner for Season 1 of BBC America’s Killing Eve, makes her SNL hosting debut. She’s joined by Taylor Swift, making her third appearance as musical guest and performing songs from her new album Lover.