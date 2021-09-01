TV Best Bets for September 1

Future of Work
PBS, 10pm (WTTW Chicago, 10pm) EST, New Series!
This three-part series explores monumental changes in the workplace and the long-term impact on workers, employers, educators and communities. The series premiere episode, “The New Industrial Revolution,” illuminates disruptions to the world of work — artificial intelligence, robotics, globalization and labor practices. The pandemic is a new driver of change, with unemployment flipping from its lowest rate in 50 years to its highest in a century.
Dug Days
Disney+, New Series!
This series of animated shorts (all available today) from Pixar follows the humorous misadventures of Dug, the lovable dog from the beloved, Oscar-winning film Up. Each short features everyday events that occur in Dug’s backyard, all through the exciting (and slightly distorted) eyes of the talking dog.
Marvel Studio Legends: “The Ten Rings”
Disney+, New Episode!
Ahead of the latest feature film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (in theaters Sept. 3), get a backstory on the Ten Rings terrorist organization led by the mysterious Mandarin, as featured in Marvel Comics.
Monsters at Work
Disney+, Season Finale!
In “It’s Laughter They’re After,” the Season 1 finale of the animated series based on the hit film Monsters, Inc., Tylor (voice of Ben Feldman) achieves his dream and is promoted to Jokester, but he feels torn on leaving MIFT. Meanwhile, Laugh Power is threatened when Mike (Billy Crystal) and Sulley (John Goodman) are given an ultimatum — generate more power or be shut down.
How to Be a Cowboy
Netflix, New Series!
See how Dale Brisby uses social media savvy and rodeo skills to keep cowboy traditions alive and teach the world how to “cowboy” right.
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
Netflix, New Series!
This five-part docuseries is a cohesive chronicle of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, offering illuminating perspectives and personal stories of how that day’s catastrophic events changed the course of the nation and answering questions like: Who attacked the U.S. and why? What breakdowns in intelligence allowed it to happen? And how did decisions made at the highest levels of three administrations in the war on terror bring us to where we are now?
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 3am Live; re-airs on Olympic Channel, 3pm EST
Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes swimming, track & field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis.
Riverdale: “Chapter Ninety: The Night Gallery”
The CW, 8pm EST
Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) enlists the help of Archie (KJ Apa), Kevin (Casey Cott), Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) and Reggie (Charles Melton) after she learns there is palladium underneath her maple groves. Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) confront a trucker who may have been involved in Polly’s (Tiera Skovbye) disappearance. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie each confront events from their past.
MasterChef: Legends
FOX, 8pm EST
MasterChef: Legends continues with two new episodes tonight. Four legendary chefs — Val Cantu, Jonathan Yao, Sherry Yard and Tanya Holland — judge a two-course menu created by the home cooks in “Legends Dinner.” Then, legendary chef Ludo Lefebvre judges French bistro-style dishes in “Ludo Lefebvre — Timed Out Mystery Box.”
America’s Got Talent: “Semifinals Results 1”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The semifinals rounds begin tonight, and five acts will eventually move on to the finals. Viewers can send their favorite performer to the next round by using the America’s Got Talent official app or going to nbc.com to vote.
Age of Humans: “Water”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Water makes the earth unique. All life depends on it and humans use it in many ways. Yet they contaminate it, too, transforming entire landscapes and thereby intervening in important cycles. The ability of water to assume three aggregate states is a guarantee for the water cycle that makes life on earth possible.
Together Again, One Last Time
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight on Turner Classic Movies, enjoy five movies that mark the final onscreen collaborations of legendary Hollywood pairings. The night begins on a musical note with the Oscar-nominated The Barkleys of Broadway (1949), which was the 10th and final film (and the only one in color) costarring iconic dancers Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. The pair reunited after 10 years apart when Rogers was called upon as a last-minute replacement for original star Judy Garland. Next, watch Errol Flynn and Olivia de Havilland in their eighth and last collaboration, in the 1941 Western They Died With Their Boots On. Flynn portrays Gen. George Armstrong Custer, with de Havilland as his wife, Elizabeth. After that, longtime onscreen costars and offscreen couple Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn re-team in their ninth and final film, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. The iconic and groundbreaking 1967 comedy/drama netted Hepburn a Best Actress Oscar win and Tracy a posthumous Best Actor Oscar nomination (he died about two weeks after completing the film). Another famous real-life Hollywood couple who also costarred together on several occasions — Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall — headline tonight’s next movie, Key Largo (1948), the classic film noir that marked their fourth and last appearance together onscreen. Finally, Clark Gable and Ava Gardner — onscreen costars in three films and friends offscreen — reunite in their final production together, Mogambo, John Ford’s Oscar-nominated (including Best Actress for Gardner) 1953 adventure classic.
The $100,000 Pyramid
ABC, 9pm EST
This week, actor Kal Penn faces off against actress Kathy Najimy followed by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and comedian Gilbert Gottfried.
9/11: One Day in America: “It’s All Gone, Kid”
Nat Geo, 9pm EST, Miniseries Finale!
In the aftermath of the towers collapsing, two former Marines and an ex-paramedic head to Ground Zero to search for survivors. Together, they stumble upon two Port Authority police officers trapped 50 feet beneath the rubble. Putting their own lives on the line and against all odds, the volunteers manage to pull off one of the most daring and inspiring rescue stories of the day.
Family Game Fight!: “The Banayan Family vs. the Williams Family”
NBC, 9pm EST
Hosts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are “adopted” into a family of four to compete in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games. The competing families play Helium Hoops, Sounds Bites, Taste Buds, Air Heads and Nosy Neighbors. The winning family moves on to play Spin Cycle for a chance to win $100,000.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 9pm Live EST
Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes track & field, road cycling, table tennis and wheelchair tennis.
Raid the Fridge
Food Network, 10pm EST, New Series!
Hosted by comedian, actor and food podcast host Dan Ahdoot, each episode begins with four chef competitors using their intuition to choose a refrigerator based only on how it looks on the outside, with clues from the photos, magnets, calendars and art on the door. But looks can be deceiving, and sometimes a bachelor pad’s shelves are better stocked than the family of four, so there’s always an element of surprise. After three rounds of cooking challenges using only the mix of fresh ingredients, packaged items and leftovers from their chosen refrigerator, judges Jordan Andino and Jamika Pessoa determine which chef wins a fridge full of $10,000.
My Feet Are Killing Me: “Mass of Mystery”
TLC, 10pm EST