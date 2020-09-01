TV Best Bets for September 1

Special Theme: Women Make Film: “Openings and Tone”
TCM, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This is the series premiere of a 14-episode revisionist history of cinema told through the lenses of the world’s greatest female directors. The series features clips from 183 filmmakers, both well-known and forgotten, to illuminate the scope of women’s contributions to the art form. Tilda Swinton, Jane Fonda, Adjoa Andoh, Sharmila Tagore, Kerry Fox, Thandie Newton and Debra Winger narrate the series, with each episode unpacking various topics. The premiere episode’s subject is “Openings and Tone,” and it — like every episode in the series — will be followed by a lineup of films directed by women that exemplify the theme.
Paris, Wine and Romance
Hallmark Channel, 8pm EST, Original Film!
A winemaker from Oregon travels to Paris to compete in a major wine competition. Stars Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte, Atanas Srebrev, Pierre Rousselet, Alexandra Guelff, Edward Baker-Duly, Maxim De Villiers and Roxanne McKee.
Supernanny
Lifetime, 8pm EST, New Episodes!
During these uncertain times as families are dealing with quarantine and homeschooling, parents are reaching out more than ever for help. Luckily Jo Frost is back with new episodes! Armed with 30 years of experience and strategies, Jo helps parents tackle social and behavioral challenges and everything else that is thrown their way.
America’s Got Talent: “Live Show 4”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Live from Universal Studios Hollywood, 11 performers compete for America’s vote and a $1 million prize as judging is turned over to the viewing audience.
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: “Hollywood Royalty”
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Altman and Tracy team up to co-list a historic Hollywood estate once owned by Hollywood legend John Barrymore. James and David go all-in on their new East Coast traditional, a $20 million stunner in a celebrity enclave, and all the agents stop by to check out the competition.
The 93 Victims of Samuel Little, Part 2
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
The final two hours of this four-hour special that began last night, and which is part of ID’s Serial Killer Week, air this evening. Samuel Little may not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking of serial killers, but he is one of the most prolific and elusive of all time. He was convicted of murdering four women but is thought to have killed as many as 93 women over four decades. For the first time ever, viewers will have exclusive access to investigators, stories from families and chillingly detailed descriptions from Little himself.
Eddie Eats America: “Philadelphia”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
World’s Strongest Man 2017 winner Eddie Hall gets roped into a strength test with legendary boxing coach Buster Custus at a famed Philadelphia gym before he gets a double hit of delicious Philly cheesesteak. For an hors d’oeuvre, it’s a butter-drenched pretzel twist on the classic from the city’s Reading Terminal Market. Finally, the main course is the colossal 2-foot-long monster cheesesteak challenge at gastro-institution Tony Luke’s.
Transplant
NBC, 10pm EST, New Series!
This hit Canadian medical drama makes its U.S. premiere. It centers on Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Hamza Haq,Quantico), a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus). Together they struggle to forge a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine. In its first season on CTV, Transplantwas the most-watched Canadian original series and saw audience growth as the season progressed, and NBC will certainly be hoping for similar success for the show in the States as it helps bolster the network’s fall lineup. John Hannah also stars.
The Son
AMC, 1am (late-night) EST
If you missed Pierce Brosnan’s terrific return to television as powerful oilman Eli McCullough, record this final-season wrap-up of the extra-ordinary life of the so-called “First Son of Texas,” who fights to save his fractious family and his business in 1915-16. AMC airs all 10 of the drama’s 2019 episodes in late-night through Wednesday.
