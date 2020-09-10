TV Best Bets for September 10

Julie and the Phantoms
Netflix, New Series!
In this musical series from director Kenny Ortega (High School Musical) and choreographer Paul Becker (Descendants), high schooler Julie (Madison Reyes) has lost her passion for music after her mom died last year. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians from 1995 (Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada and Owen Joyner) suddenly appear in her mom’s old music studio, Julie is inspired to start singing and writing songs again. As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
VH1, 8am EST
Thirty years ago today, the sitcom starring Will Smith as a fun-loving West Philadelphia teen who moves in with family in California debuted on NBC. VH1 airs eight episodes this morning, plus a 15-hour marathon Saturday. You’ll smile at the awesome theme song every time!
The Song — Recorded Live @ TGL Farms
AXS TV, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
This hourlong Season 1 finale special cohosted by CeeLo Green highlights the best moments and outstanding performances from across the season.
TCM Spotlight: Honoring Our Medical Heroes: “Military Medicine”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s lineup of medical-themed films features movies about medical heroics among military doctors and nurses, often during wartime. Featured titles are So Proudly We Hail(1943), the classic satire MASH(1970), The Story of Dr. Wassell(1944), Cry Havoc(1944) and Battle Circus (1953).
NFL Football: Houston at Kansas City
NBC, 8:20pm Live EST
The 2020 NFL season opens under the cloud of COVID-19 at a limited-capacity Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City as Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champion Chiefs take on the Houston Texans in a rematch of January’s thrilling AFC playoff divisional game.
The Real Housewives of New York City: “Reunion Part 1”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The cast relive some of the most outrageous moments from the season, but first they express their frustrations with one of the ladies’ behavior during quarantine. Leah revisits the highs and lows of her first season, and spills the tea on how the uptown ladies reacted to her downtown attitude. A very glowing Tinsley updates the girls on her relationship with Scott and life in Chicago, but things quickly heat up when Dorinda calls her out for not being transparent with the group and finishing the season early.
Christina on the Coast
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
SoCal designer Christina Anstead has helped a lot of folks make their dreams come true. She’ll have to get extra creative when empty-nesters ask her to channel Liberace and give them the glamorous kitchen they’ve long wanted: No one’s budget covers thatmuch bling!
Impact of Murder
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 2 again uses gripping victim impact statements delivered in court as the driving storytelling technique to showcase how victims can be empowered against their perpetrator to stand up in court and confront them — and in some cases, unexpectedly find forgiveness. The new season begins with a heart-wrenching two-hour premiere episode about Botham Jean, a promising young accountant who dreamed of returning to his native St. Lucia to become prime minister. Those dreams were cut short in 2018 when Jean, a Black man, was shot and killed inside his Dallas apartment by a white female off-duty police officer.
Bin Laden’s Hard Drive
Nat Geo, 9pm EST
When Osama bin Laden was captured in 2011, a series of hard drives and other media devices were collected from where he was found. Piecing together every shred of evidence, this series, hosted by New York Timesbestselling author and CNN’s national security analyst Peter Bergen, examines the al-Qaida founder’s layered personal psychology, his relationship with his family, the lens through which he viewed faith and religion, as well as his nihilistic legacy of violence and destruction.
Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room: “Murder Mystery Mansion”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Zak Bagans and his crew share laughs as they revisit their investigation of the Stone Lion Inn, which at the time was no fun and games. Not only were they surrounded by poltergeist activity, but they also captured one of their most incredible pieces of audio evidence.
Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story With Robin Roberts
ABC, 10pm EST
On June 2, 2019, North Carolina teenager Paige Winter was swimming in waist-deep water when suddenly a shark attacked and — in an instant — life would never be the same. Following Winter’s story for more than a year, Robin Roberts and ABC News chronicle her unprecedented journey, from the harrowing attack and months of rehabilitation to the trials, tribulations and struggles.
Fire Masters: “Turn the Heat Around”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
Chefs hit the grills ready for battle, putting their personalities on a plate in the Wildfire Round. The Crossfire Round reveals who likes it salty and who enjoys the sweet. In the Feast of Fire, the judges enjoy a taste of La Dolce Vita!
My Feet Are Killing Me: First Steps
TLC, 10:30pm EST, New Series!
Quarantining at home hasn’t stopped everyone’s favorite foot fixers from helping patients with their foot troubles. Dr. Brad and Dr. Ebonie are teaming up with the compassionate and intelligent Dr. Sarah Haller. These dynamic foot doctors pledge to help shocking podiatric cases, one video call at a time. Each 30-minute episode follows three patients as they undergo virtual consultations to begin their journey toward surgeries that will leave their feet radically transformed and their lives changed forever.
