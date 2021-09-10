TV Best Bets for September 10

Kate
Netflix, Original Film!
After she is poisoned, a ruthless assassin (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims. Woody Harrelson also stars.
LuLaRich
Amazon Prime Video, New Miniseries!
This four-part docuseries offers a deep dive into the ups and downs of the notorious multilevel-marketing company LuLaRoe, known for its over-the-top leggings.
The Voyeurs
Amazon Prime Video, Original Film!
In this erotic thriller, when Pippa (Sydney Sweeney) and Thomas (Justice Smith) move into their dream apartment, they notice that their windows look directly into the apartment opposite — inviting them to witness the volatile relationship of the attractive couple across the street. But when they attempt to anonymously intercede in their lives, they unwittingly set in motion a chain of events that will lead to disaster.
Come From Away
Apple TV+
This is a filmed version of the Tony-winning musical set in the immediate aftermath of the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
Shock Docs: “The Curse of Lizzie Borden”
discovery+
In this new Shock Docs special, Dave Schrader and a team of other paranormal experts investigate whether a dark family curse led to the most infamous axe murders of all time. With new evidence that Lizzie Borden’s ghost resides in the house where the murders took place, the team conducts a séance to unearth the truth.
SparkShorts: “Twenty Something”
Disney+, Original Film!
This short film from Pixar Animation Studios’ SparkShorts program is about the insecurities of “adulting” and how we all just fake it till we make it.
Malignant
HBO Max, Feature Film Exclusive!
Director James Wan, architect of the Conjuring universe, returns to his horror roots with this film about a woman (Annabelle Wallis) who is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders. Her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are, in fact, terrifying realities. The film also debuts in theaters today, and streams on HBO Max for 31 days from today.
Pretty Hard Cases
IMDb TV, New Series!
This fun and irreverent buddy-cop drama from Canada follows two radically different 40-something female detectives (Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore) who team up to take down a drug-dealing Toronto street gang.
Making Modern
Magnolia Network on discovery+, New Series!
Married duo Brooke and Brice Gilliam flip the script on traditional home renovation roles, and as more clients seek out their work, they take a leap of faith to launch a home remodeling business.
Lucifer
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In the sixth and final season of the popular drama, the devil himself, Lucifer (Tom Ellis), has become God … almost. Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response? Netflix advises fans to “bring tissues” for this bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe (Lauren German), Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), Ella (Aimee Garcia), Linda (Rachael Harris) and Dan (Kevin Alejandro).
Metal Shop Masters
Netflix, New Series!
Sparks fly and tensions flare in this fierce and fiery six-episode competition between seven of America’s top welding legends, hosted by Jo Koy. These iron men and women race against the clock in challenging builds ranging from epic, one-of-a-kind grills to futuristic vehicles, all judged on both form and function.
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem
Peacock, Miniseries Finale!
The first original Days of Our Lives special limited event series concludes as its fifth and final episode drops today.
9/11: The Legacy
History, 7pm EST
More than 72 million children woke up the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, to what seemed like an ordinary Tuesday; by the end, eight had lost their lives and more than 3,000 had lost their parents. This poignant hourlong documentary shares extraordinary stories of resilience and healing from the children impacted on 9/11 — their lives and legacy 20 years later. It encapsulates the tragic event through these now young adults, who describe what they thought it meant then versus now, and how the experience altered their lives forever.
The Smurfs
Nickelodeon, 7:30pm EST, New Series!
This original series marks the return of the globally renowned characters to television for the first time since the original series ended in 1989 and follows Papa Smurf, Smurfette, Brainy, Hefty, Clumsy and the other inhabitants of Smurf Village on all-new adventures, packed with humor, heart and high-stakes action. In the premiere episode, “Smurf-Fu,” when Smurfette rescues Brainy from a giant snake, the other Smurfs ask her to teach them “Smurf-Fu.”
Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center
History, 8pm EST
Through a unique architectural and engineering lens, this two-hour documentary takes a chronological look at the conception, construction and destruction of the World Trade Center towers. Witness the evolution of this innovative sky-high complex from early designs to overcoming technical challenges to its heart-wrenching collapse. The film covers the first terrorist attack on the WTC during the 1993 bombing and unpacks, in vivid detail, a timeline of how and why the building fell after terrorists flew commercial airliners into them on 9/11.
Bury the Past
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Alice was married to a deranged, abusive man — a police officer who was regarded as a pillar of the community but was secretly a monster. After Alice killed him in self-defense, and fearing her story would never be believed, she fled and went into hiding. But now an old police buddy of her dead husband is on her porch. He has tracked her down and wants money to keep silent. Stars Sarah Allen, Damon Runyan and Matt Wells.
Return of the Taliban: A Vice Special Report
Showtime, 8pm EST
This hourlong special looks at the current Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. Correspondents Hind Hassan, Ben Solomon, Seb Walker and Isobel Yeung report from the ground in Afghanistan and surrounding areas — including exclusive footage and interviews captured before and after the takeover — and provide a deeper look at the militant group that seized control of the country in 11 days, following the U.S. military withdrawal.
Movie Cults
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s a night of literal cult classics on TCM as the network airs four horror movies with stories involving groups of fanatical devotees to various sinister causes. First is The Seventh Victim (1943), one of the terrific supernatural-themed suspense films that Val Lewton produced in the 1940s and ’50s. Kim Hunter, in her film debut, plays a young woman who stumbles upon a secret cult of devil worshippers in Greenwich Village while searching for her missing sister. As with most of Lewton’s horror productions, this one very effectively relies largely on quieter, unseen psychological horror and a moody, shadowy ambiance versus outright shocking scenes, evidenced best in a creepy shower scene that anticipated Psycho by nearly 20 years. One director who mastered that sort of understated horror while working on some Lewton-produced classics was Jacques Tourneur, and he directed tonight’s next film, the superb Curse of the Demon (1957). Dana Andrews stars as an American psychologist who travels to England to investigate a satanic cult suspected in some deaths. The doctor’s skepticism about the existence of supernatural evil is put to the test when he finds himself targeted by a curse put upon him by the cult’s leader (a terrific Niall MacGinnis). Although a special effects-created demon was forcibly inserted into a few shots against Tourneur’s wishes, it doesn’t detract too much from the intensifying horror that viewers feel, along with the hero, as he races to stop the curse before its deadline arrives. The evening ends with two TCM premiere movies. In Cult of the Cobra (1955), servicemen returning home to the States after running afoul of an Asian snake cult that worships a cobra goddess begin experiencing mysterious “accidents.” Finally, Christopher Lee, Barbara Steele and Boris Karloff, in one of his final roles, lead The Crimson Cult (1968, aka Curse of the Crimson Altar), about an old witchcraft cult that is found to still be active. — Jeff Pfeiffer
Selling the Big Easy
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
New Orleans native and resident real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos helps families find the house of their dreams by showing them high-end homes with the right amount of history and charm. She also helps clients stage and sell their homes for top dollar in the city’s vibrant real estate market.
Detainee 001
Showtime, 9pm EST
This documentary unpacks the mysteries surrounding the young American man, John Walker Lindh, found on the battlefield in Afghanistan alongside the people who were supposed to be his enemy. The story reveals how society views the “enemy from within” and the shifting allegiances during the war on terror. Drawing on unique access to the world of intelligence and special operations, the film pieces together the defining yet barely remembered origin story of post-9/11 America. From the battlefield to the courtroom, it confronts the unresolved issues at the heart of Lindh’s case, including his role in the uprising that led to the first American casualty of the war in Afghanistan, CIA officer Johnny Micheal Spann.
The Hunt for Bin Laden
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
In 2011, Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the 9/11 bombings, was killed by American special forces, marking an end to the longest, most expensive manhunt in American history. Witness the 20-year search for the most wanted man on Earth, as counter-terrorism experts in the White House, the CIA and the FBI divulge their firsthand accounts. This inside story reveals the presidential frustrations, missed opportunities and vicious turf wars that tainted the operation right up until the night Navy SEALs ended Bin Laden’s reign of terror.
These Woods Are Haunted
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Enjoy more spooky episodes of the series that looks at paranormal incidents that reportedly took place in the woods or other wilderness locations.
SurrealEstate: “White Wedding”
Syfy, 10pm EST
Susan (Sarah Levy) works to keep a dream wedding from becoming a nightmare. Meanwhile, the Donovan House strikes back.
The Alaska Triangle
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In tonight’s episode, “The Dark Pyramid and Violent Nature,” a top-secret government facility beneath the Alaskan wilderness may be hiding an extraterrestrial pyramid, and strange forces within the Alaska Triangle are making wildlife more aggressive toward humans.