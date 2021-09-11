TV Best Bets for September 11

Sweet Smell of Success
TCM, 1:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Many films have taken hard looks at human greed, corruption and cruelty, but rarely have they been so viscerally presented as in this 1957 film noir masterpiece, director Alexander Mackendrick’s brutal and cynical look at Broadway’s underbelly. BAFTA Award nominee Tony Curtis stars as opportunistic and unprincipled press agent Sidney Falco, who enters into a power struggle with J.J. Hunsecker, an all-powerful, totally corrupt newspaper gossip columnist portrayed by Burt Lancaster. The two clash menacingly in the midst of a stylish Manhattan nightclub, as reputations are bought and sold and Falco’s whole life hangs in the balance. Along with the intense performances, the film’s masterfully structured script by Clifford Odets, Ernest Lehman and an uncredited Mackendrick (based on Lehman’s novella Tell Me About It Tomorrow!); its stunning neon cityscapes captured by cinematographer James Wong Howe; and a jazzy musical score by Elmer Bernstein and Chico Hamilton really bring audiences into the darker side of 1950s Manhattan.
Last Night of the Proms 2021
BritBox, North American Exclusive Premiere!
This annual British music festival returns with audiences finally invited back to the Royal Albert Hall for a night of music and merriment. This year’s grand classic musical event will be conducted by Sakari Oramo, chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra, who is scheduled to perform, in Last Night tradition.
College Football
ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1 & Peacock, beginning at 12pm Live EST
Highlights of Saturday’s college gridiron action include Pittsburgh at Tennessee (ESPN), Oregon at Ohio State (FOX), Tulsa at Oklahoma State (FS1), Florida at South Florida (ABC), Toledo at Notre Dame (Peacock), UAB at Georgia (ESPN2), Texas A&M vs. Colorado in Denver (FOX), Air Force at Navy (CBS), Iowa at Iowa State (ABC), Texas at Arkansas (ESPN), Washington at Michigan (ABC), Utah at BYU (ESPN) and Stanford at USC (FOX).
2020 Tokyo Paralympics Games
NBC & Peacock, 3pm EST
Take a look back at great moments from the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games with this two-hour highlights show.
Tennis: US Open: Women’s Singles Final
ESPN, 4pm Live EST
The US Open’s two remaining women’s singles players compete for the title at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.
Major League Baseball: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets
FOX, 7:30pm Live EST
Aaron Judge and the N.Y. Yankees are at Citi Field for Game 2 of a three-game Subway Series against Pete Alonso and the N.Y. Mets.
NASCAR Cup Series: Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders
NBCSN, 7:30pm Live EST
The .75-mile, D-shaped oval at Virginia’s Richmond Raceway is the site of this primetime race, the second of three races in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16.
9/11: Four Flights
History,
Four flights — American 11, United 175, American 77 and United 93 — took off the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, unaware of the life-changing events to follow and the fate that would forever intertwine them. Through the powerful and personal narratives from family and friends, this two-hour documentary tells the riveting and emotional human stories of those aboard each doomed jetliner. Looking at all four flights for the first time in one program, the film unveils a saga of surprising connections, strange coincidences and detrimental decisions.
Great Performances: “Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11”
PBS, 8pm Live EST
The Metropolitan Opera commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks with this special live performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Requiem,” the first concert at the Metropolitan Opera House since is closure in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosted by world-renowned ballerina Misty Copeland from the nearby site of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, the special also includes footage from the archives of the museum as well as New York City’s Tribute in Light, a commemorative public art installation featuring two beams of light that reach up to 4 miles into the sky, echoing the shape and orientation of the Twin Towers, every year from dusk to dawn on the night of Sept. 11.
Say Yes to the Dress
TLC, 8pm EST
LaQuesha wants two dresses fit for her royal highness, while Jessica is convinced she is too picky to even say yes to a dress at all. Plus, will Isabella’s final look come together just days before her wedding?
Roadhouse Romance
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Country music fan Callie (Lauren Alaina) is determined to continue her late grandfather’s legacy. While TV director Luke (Tyler Hynes) is in town, he teaches her that sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of back.
Destination Fear: “Villisca Axe Murder House and Malvern Manor”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In an unprecedented move, Dakota takes the team to not one, but two locations — at the same time. Combined, it will make for an exploration of one of the most gruesome events in American history. A family was brutally murdered in the now-infamous Villisca Axe Murder House, and many believe that a dark and nefarious entity haunts the home. But it’s the seemingly paranormal connection to a hotel 40 miles away that has intrigued Dakota, and he and the team are the first to explore it.
9/11: I Was There
History, 10pm EST
This is an intimate portrayal of the events of Sept. 11, 2001, captured by ordinary people who chose to pick up their video cameras on that day. Over two hours, previously unseen video and unheard audio — offered without interview or commentary — tells a unique story of their journey from confusion to comprehension, terror and relief.