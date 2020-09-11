TV Best Bets for September 11

Family Business
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The French comedy about a family butcher shop turning to a new business plan when France legalizes marijuana returns for Season 2.
The Duchess
Netflix, New Series!
Katherine Ryan will executive produce, write and star in her debut scripted series The Duchess, following the powerful and problematic choices of a fashionably disruptive single mom living in London. Her daughter, Olive, is her greatest love so she debates a second child with her greatest enemy —Olive’s dad. Can two wrongs make another right?
Disney Weekend
Freeform, 8:30am EST
Every weekend this month, Freeform salutes the wonderful world of Disney with classic movie marathons. Today’s bill: the 2003 Freaky Friday, Glenn Close’s 101 Dalmatians, Hercules, WALL-E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory, Toy Story 3and Bolt.
Matching Hearts
Hallmark Channel, 6pm EST, Original Film!
A matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. Stars Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey, Ashley Alexander, Donna Benedicto, Lara Gilchrist, Latonya Williams and Milo Shandel.
9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93
History, 8pm EST
On Sept. 11, 2001, one hijacked plane never reached its target when United 93 crashed in rural Pennsylvania. Now, for the first time, previously classified streams of evidence are combined to piece together what really happened in a gripping minute-by-minute account. Evidence includes Secret Service documents, air traffic control transmissions, phone records, voicemails, first person testimony and a top-secret audio recording that may reveal the details of Flight 93’s crucial final moments. It’s the story of heroism in the face of tragedy, and it sheds new light on the biggest mysteries of that fateful flight.
Starring Ursula Andress
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
From the moment she rose from the sea in her iconic bikini in the first James Bond movie Dr. No, talented Swiss beauty Ursula Andress has been a movie star. She is celebrated today with a lineup of movies that does not include that film, but does feature plenty of great titles, including the 1967 Bond spoof Casino Royale, with Andress playing Vesper Lynde. Also tonight: Andress portraying the queen of a lost empire in the 1965 Hammer Studios adventure film She; and playing Aphrodite, goddess of love, in the original Clash of the Titans (1981).
Selling the Big Easy
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
New Orleans native and resident real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos specializes in quintessential NOLA properties. The series follows Brittany and her full-service agency as they help families find the house of their dreams by showing them high-end homes with the right amount of history and charm. She also helps clients stage and sell their homes for top dollar in the city’s vibrant real estate market.
9/11: The Pentagon
History, 9pm EST
The image of the Twin Towers falling to the ground is forever burned into the memories of those who lived through 9/11. But on this day, 34 minutes after the second tower was struck, American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the western face of the Pentagon, killing over 100 people. Though just a fraction of the total loss of life that day, what happened in Washington, D.C., is an important and underreported part of the 9/11 tragedy. Using original interviews, new information and dramatic visualizations, this special brings viewers inside the nation’s capital on its darkest day.
Great Performances: “Romeo and Juliet”
PBS, 9pm EST
Experience Shakespeare’s classic as a ballet from choreographer Kenneth MacMillan, performed by dancers from the Royal Ballet and set to a score by Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev. The production was filmed on sets and locations throughout Budapest.
Paranormal Nightshift: “Sixth Sense, Dead Wood and Beware: I’m Watching”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
A single mom draws upon her intuitive abilities to protect her from a paranormal attack at the scene of a suicide; a factory worker is taunted by growls and otherworldly sounds during the graveyard shift; a dorm supervisor is stalked by an unseen entity.
