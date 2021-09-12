TV Best Bets for September 12

American Rust
Showtime, 10pm EST, New Series!
Jeff Daniels plays a complicated chief of police in a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town, where he lets his love for a local woman (Maura Tierney) compromise his line of duty. Based on Philipp Meyer’s celebrated novel, it’s this season’s most compelling new thinker.
90 Day: Bares All
discovery+, Season Premiere!
In Season 2, host Shaun Robinson invites special guests to the set of 90 Day: Bares All, getting to the truth of hot topics and dramatic moments that have happened both on- and off-camera. Nothing is off limits and no stone will be left unturned, giving superfans the deepest, most intimate look ever at all the stories, drama and secrets behind the 90 Day franchise.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBC, 1:30pm EST
Relive some of the most thrilling moments from the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games in this 90-minute taped-highlights show.
Tennis: US Open: Men’s Singles Final
ESPN, 4pm Live EST
The US Open men’s singles final is decided today at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.
Love in Translation
Uptv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
Linguistics Ph.D. student Julie (Michelle Argyris) can speak almost every language, and she is a big believer that languages are best learned when doing fun activities like taking a painting class, hiking or visiting a museum. Things turn upside down for Julie, however, when handsome Dan (Corey Sevier), the curator at the museum she dreams of working at, contacts her to get some French classes, and is all about doing it the fun way. As Julie and Dan get into all the fun activities that Julie usually plans for her students, sparks soon fly.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 8pm EST
In this hilarious new episode, actors Fran Drescher and Charles Shaughnessy from the beloved Nanny series reunite and battle it out for their chosen charities. In the next game, country music star Jessie James Decker, her husband, Eric Decker, and their family take on NBA basketball star Chris Bosh and his family and friends.
The Masked Singer & Alter Ego Sneak Peek
FOX, 8pm EST
This special reveals the final costume for the upcoming sixth season of The Masked Singer. Plus, Alter Ego’s Nick Lachey shows viewers how motion-capture technology transforms singers into their dream characters for the new competition series.
Desert One
History, 8pm EST
Oscar-winning director Barbara Kopple’s (Harlan County U.S.A.) documentary feature tells the story of the United States’ failed attempt at rescuing American hostages being held at the American embassy in Tehran, Iran, in 1980. The film features interviews with senior members of President Jimmy Carter’s administration, including Carter and late Vice President Walter Mondale, as well as journalist Ted Koppel, former hostages, members of the Delta Force team involved in the rescue attempt, and Iranian hostage-takers and witnesses.
MTV Video Music Awards
MTV & The CW, 8pm Live EST
The always-entertaining awards show airs live from the Barclays Center in New York City, with nominees such as Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and more.
Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm) EST, Season Finale!
In tonight’s episode, “The Romanovs & the Russian Revolution,” host Lucy Worsley explores the real story of the revolution that swept the Russian czar from power in 1917. Contrary to the common belief that it was only Lenin and the Bolsheviks who took down the czar in October 1917, followed by the birth of communism, Worsley reveals that a group of women workers actually started the revolution in February of that year. She also looks at how the Romanov family has made a remarkable comeback in recent decades, with the czar and his family now venerated as martyrs, and the revolution and Lenin more marginalized.
Psycho Intern
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
A small startup hires a young male intern. When he starts staying late to help a new female project manager, they have a one-night stand. Embarrassed by the incident, she apologizes and breaks things off quickly, but the intern isn’t ready to let go and stalks her day and night. Worried the incident may get her fired, she keeps it quiet for a while, but the danger level increases and hits a deadly boiling point when she gets a new boyfriend. Stars Emmanuelle Vaugier, Madison Smith, Eva Day, Jason Tremblay and Erika Bruci.
Star of the Month: Paul Robeson
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Three more films starring acclaimed actor and singer Paul Robeson continue Turner Classic Movies’ Sunday night Star of the Month celebration tonight. Robeson’s legendary bass-baritone singing voice is on display in the first film, Show Boat (1936), the second film adaptation of Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein II’s 1927 stage musical, itself based on Edna Ferber’s 1926 novel. Robeson isn’t a lead here, but he does give a definitive rendition of the song “Ol’ Man River,” delivering it with a world-weary yet determined beauty despite the ugliness of the composition’s sometimes racist lyrics (the film has other racist elements in it, as well, including a blackface number). Robeson also sings, with costars Hattie McDaniel and Helen Morgan, another famous Show Boat number, “Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man” (a song that is problematic in its own right). The next film, Sanders of the River (1935), takes Robeson from Show Boat’s Mississippi River backdrop to an African river-set story, with the actor playing a literate and educated tribal chief in colonial Nigeria who is an ally to a white colonial district commissioner. The drama may be worth seeing for Robeson’s performance, but if the actor had had his way, it wouldn’t be seen in its current incarnation at all. Upon learning that the film’s message had been changed during editing — with a message now seeming to support continued colonial rule in Africa and with his character changed from a proud leader to a servile lackey of the colonial administration — a furious Robeson attempted to buy back all prints of the film to prevent it from being shown, but was unsuccessful. Tonight’s last Robeson film — which again shows off his singing as well as his acting — is the TCM premiere of the 1937 British musical drama Big Fella. Based on Harlem Renaissance writer Claude McKay’s novel Banjo, it stars Robeson as Banjo, a streetwise and honest dockworker in Marseilles who struggles with issues of integrity and human values. — Jeff Pfeiffer
NFL Football: Chicago at L.A. Rams
NBC, 8:20pm Live EST
Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears are on the road in Week 1 to take on Aaron Donald and the L.A. Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Fantasy Island: “The Big Five Oh”
FOX, 8:30pm EST
Airing on a special night, the new episode “The Big Five Oh” features a Melrose Place reunion as Laura Leighton, Josie Bissett and Daphne Zuniga guest-star as friends who come to the island to celebrate their 50th birthdays, but their fantasies expose cracks in their relationship.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Returning for Season 2 are housewives Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah. The ladies are joined by new housewife Jennie Nguyen.
Scenes From a Marriage
HBO, 9pm EST, New Series!
Adapted from Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 Swedish classic, developed, written and directed by Hagai Levi (HBO’s In Treatment). Starring Oscar Isaac (HBO’s Show Me a Hero) and Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty), it reexamines the show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.
Redemption in Cherry Springs
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
After a fallout from a story, reporter Melanie (Rochelle Aytes) goes home to Cherry Springs for a break. When a friend disappears, she uses her skills to get to the truth, to the local detective’s (Keith Robinson) dismay.
Guilt
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST, Series Finale!
The dark-humored drama concludes with back-to-back episodes tonight. In Episode 3, suspicions fly between Jake (Jamie Sives), Angie (Ruth Bradley), Max (Mark Bonnar) and Sheila (Ellie Haddington). Who is hiding what? Then, in Episode 4, the series finale, as the coverup verges on collapse, Max tries a desperate gamble.
Chapelwaite: “Legacy of Madness”
EPIX, 10pm EST
Charles (Adrien Brody) continues to hear rats behind the walls, despite assurances there are none. His search for answers leads to an insane asylum where his worst fears are realized.