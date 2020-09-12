TV Best Bets for September 12

Help! I Wrecked My House
HGTV, 8pm EST, New Series!
HGTV’s Jasmine Roth and her team are working hard to redeem failed home improvement projects — customizing new spaces with beautiful, functional designs tailored to each client. In the series premiere, Jasmine helps a young family who tries to tackle their own major home reno — until they realize they are in over their heads. Desperate for assistance, they hope Jasmine can turn their half-finished bathroom, kitchen and backyard into spaces where they can finally relax and connect as a family.
Disney Weekend
Freeform, 8:30am EST
Every weekend this month, Freeform salutes the wonderful world of Disney with classic movie marathons. Today’s bill: the 2003 Freaky Friday, Glenn Close’s 101 Dalmatians, Hercules, WALL-E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory, Toy Story 3and Bolt.
Tennis: US Open: Women’s Singles Final
ESPN, 4pm Live EST
The US Open’s two remaining women’s singles players compete for the title at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.
Secret State
Ovation TV, 7pm EST, Miniseries Premiere!
This four-part political thriller is based on the Chris Mullin novel A Very British Coup, and explores the relationship between a democratically elected government, big business and the banks. Gabriel Byrne stars as Deputy Prime Minister Tom Dawkins, who’s thrust to the forefront by catastrophic events, and ends up forced to take on the might of the establishment.
NASCAR Cup Series: Federated Auto Parts 400
NBCSN, 7:30pm Live EST
The second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16 takes place tonight at Virginia’s Richmond Raceway for the Federated Auto Parts 400.
Animal Babies
BBC America, 8pm EST, New Series!
This three-part series about baby animals growing up in some incredibly challenging environments joins BBC America’s Saturday “Wonderstruck” programming block. The premiere episode, “Safari Babies,” follows youngsters striving to survive in the African plains.
Major League Baseball
FOX, 8pm Live EST
Saturday primetime regional MLB action on FOX features the Houston Astros at the L.A. Dodgers or the Cleveland Indians at the Minnesota Twins.
Coasta
HBO, 8pmPlaywright and screenwriter Paul Rudnick created this satirical comedy originally conceived for the stage but updated for TV during the COVID-19 crisis. Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy, Sarah Paulson and Issa Rae star in this study of characters in physical isolation who are looking to connect with people in a world that has seemingly gone mad.
Deranged Granny
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Barbara finds her last hope to be a grandmother when her son, Ethan, falls for Kendall, a divorcée with children. At first kept at arm’s length, Barbara quickly infiltrates the family by using devious tactics to win over Kendall’s kids. Unannounced visits escalate to murder as Barbara will do anything to protect her relationship with her grandchildren. With her life in danger, Kendall must outsmart her mother-in-law to save her children and expose Barbara for who she really is. Stars Wendie Malick, Amanda Righetti, Josh Ventura and Dave Baez.
Directed by Jacques Tourneur
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
The compellingly moody ambience brought to a number of notable movies — often in the film noir and horror genres — by influential director Jacques Tourneur is the focus of tonight’s film lineup of two classics helmed by the master: 1947’s iconic Out of the Past, starring Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer and Kirk Douglas, and considered one of the greatest film noirs ever; and the 1944 melodrama Experiment Perilous, with Hedy Lamarr.
