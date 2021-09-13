TV Best Bets for September 13

Ultra City Smiths
AMC, 11:05pm EST, New Series!
This new stop-motion animated comedy — in which the characters are all baby dolls — is set in sleazy Ultra City. Rookie detective David Mills (voice of Jimmi Simpson) and partner Gail Johnson (voice of Da’Vine Joy Randolph) must cut through the corruption, crime, prostitutes and youth gang turf wars to find mayoral candidate Carpenter K. Smith (voice of Kurtwood Smith), the “Last Bright Hope” for the city. The six-part series debuts with the first two episodes tonight.
Finding Alice
Acorn TV, New Series!
In this British comedy/drama, Keeley Hawes plays Alice, whose partner of 20 years, Harry (Jason Merrells), dies after falling down the stairs when they move into their newly finished dream home. Harry designed the house, so it’s weird, wonderful and impractical, and one more disorientation for Alice. She discovers there was a darker side to Harry, and his sudden and accidental death kicks up a storm of secrets, debt, suspicion and criminality that Alice is forced to confront in order to survive. All six episodes are available today.
Y: The Last Man
FX on Hulu, New Series!
This drama series based off of the graphic novel series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra introduces a world where every mammal with a Y chromosome is mysteriously killed in a major world event — except for one man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors as they try to figure out what happened and create a better world. The cast includes Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer, Amber Tamblyn, Olivia Thirlby, Ashley Romans, Elliot Fletcher and Juliana Canfield. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Mondays.
Little Ellen
HBO Max, New Series!
This 2-D-animated children’s show explores the world through the eyes of a hilarious and unpredictable 7-year-old Ellen DeGeneres.
Dr. Phil
Syndicated, Season Premiere!
The Emmy-nominated daytime talk show hosted by psychologist and lifestyle strategist Dr. Phil McGraw returns for Season 20.
The Drew Barrymore Show
Syndicated, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of Drew Barrymore’s daytime show kicks off with the host taking the show on the road to her hometown of Hollywood for Part 1 of a two-week-long premiere event celebrating hometown pride. The show will film outside on the Paramount lot with a live studio audience. The premiere event then continues when Barrymore heads back to her new hometown of New York City to celebrate everything the five boroughs have to offer. Also featured will be viewers who share their hometown pride of what makes their communities so special and unique.
Judge Jerry
Syndicated, Season Premiere!
Jerry Springer returns to preside over a third season of his daytime show in which “Judge” Springer rules on all-new outrageous court cases. When the show was first renewed for Season 3 earlier this year, executive producer Kerry Shannon promised that “we’re bringing story-driven cases and outrageous characters that our audiences will love to court this season.”
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated, Season Premiere!
Kelly Clarkson’s Daytime Emmy-winning show is back for Season 3, welcoming the return of a live in-person audience and guest panel. The show is filming on location for a week in New York City before returning to its home base at Universal Studios Hollywood. The premiere week features the show’s signature panel of celebrity guests and everyday heroes doing extraordinary things in their communities. Star-studded surprises and new signature show segments include Kelly showing up to visit unsuspecting past guests, such as entrepreneurs who were featured on the show during the pandemic and invited her to stop by. Clarkson will also honor Good Samaritans who are making a positive impact on their communities.
Relative Justice
Syndicated, New Series!
In this arbitration-based reality court show, Judge Rhonda Wills oversees family disputes. Her goal is to resolve litigants’ legal complaints and to work toward bringing families back together in the process. Relative Justice is the first nationally syndicated TV show to be taped in Kentucky.
Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
In tonight’s two-episode Season 20 finale, the two remaining chefs compete in their final dinner service, after which the last chef standing will win the grand prize title of head chef at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas.
American Ninja Warrior: “National Finals 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
The National Finals conclude in Las Vegas as the remaining competitors move on to Stage 2 and beyond for their chance to win $1 million and become the next American Ninja Warrior.
Newman in the ’60s
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
As legendary actor Paul Newman became more solidified as a bankable big-screen presence in the 1960s, so too did his status as an epitome of masculine cool in the eyes of many filmgoers. You can see some of that on display in tonight’s four-film selection of Newman classics from the early ’60s on Turner Classic Movies. The lineup begins with his iconic, Best Actor Oscar-nominated portrayal of pool shark “Fast” Eddie Felson in the Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1961 drama The Hustler. Next, Newman leads the cast of the 1960 epic Exodus, based on Leon Uris’ novel and chronicling the founding of the state of Israel. Then, Newman plays a drifter alongside Best Actress Oscar nominee Geraldine Page as a faded movie star in the 1962 drama Sweet Bird of Youth, based on Tennessee Williams’ 1959 play. The evening concludes with a fairly deep cut from Newman’s work — the 1964 Western The Outrage, which is a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1950 classic Rashomon. Laurence Harvey, Claire Bloom, Edward G. Robinson and William Shatner in an early role also star.
NFL Football: Baltimore at Las Vegas
ABC & ESPN, 8:15pm Live EST
The regular-season premiere of Monday Night Football has Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to face Derek Carr and the Raiders.
Halloween Baking Championship
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
This season pays tribute to 1980s classic slasher movies, kicking off with host John Henson welcoming the competitors to Camp Devil’s Food Lake, where only their baking skills will help them survive. Each week the bakers must create killer cakes, creepy cupcakes and more to showcase their skills in challenges that pay homage to quintessential horror films. Judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall and Zac Young determine whose devilishly delicious desserts earn $25,000 and the title of Halloween Baking Champion!
American Experience: “Sandra Day O’Connor: The First”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Discover the story of the Supreme Court’s first female justice, Sandra Day O’Connor. A pioneer who both reflected and shaped an era, she was the deciding vote in cases on some of the 20th century’s most controversial issues — including race, gender and reproductive rights.
Super Heists
CNBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 1 of this series that cracks open the case files of master thieves and the investigators who doggedly pursue them concludes.
The Wall: “Ted and Hayden”
NBC, 10pm EST
Ted, a youth-sports coach, and Hayden, who is in sales, are a father and son from Akron, Ohio, who have hopes of walking away with millions.
Back to Life
Showtime, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Miri (Daisy Haggard) continues to reconcile with her past while trying to assimilate and make a new life for herself post-incarceration.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Comedy Central, 11pm EST, New Episodes!
The Daily Show unveils a brand-new look and feel when it returns tonight.