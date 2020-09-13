TV Best Bets for September 13

Van der Valk
PBS, 9pm EST, New Series!
Brilliant but cynical detective Piet van der Valk solves baffling crimes in 21st-century Amsterdam, which is more prosperous, cosmopolitan and crime-prone than ever. In the episode “Love in Amsterdam,” art, politics and passion mix in a case that breaks in Piet’s new assistant, Cloovers, and also prompts discord with police chief Dahlman. A bitter political campaign counts down to a fateful election.
Close Up With the Hollywood Reporter
SundanceTV, 10am EST
A deep dive for TV lovers: In a frank virtual conversation taped in June, drama showrunners Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), Michelle King (The Good Fight), Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere), Courtney Kemp (Power) and Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy) discuss the “hero cop narrative,” diversity in the writers’ room and the challenges of returning to work during the pandemic.
The Brady Bunch
MeTV, 12pm EST
“Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!” Jan (Eve Plumb) steps out of her big sis’ shadow with today’s four-pack of the ’70s sitcom’s most Jan-centric episodes. Tune in for the whine heard ’round the world.
Tennis: US Open: Men’s Singles Final
ESPN, 4pm Live EST
The US Open men’s singles final is decided today at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y.
Lucy Worsley’s Royal Palace Secrets
PBS, 7:30pm EST
Take an exclusive tour of London’s most extraordinary palaces. From the forbidding Tower of London to glorious Hampton Court to treasure-filled Kensington Palace, Lucy takes viewers behind the velvet ropes into each building's most secret places.
Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield
Court TV, 8pm EST, New Series!
Original Court TV alum and respected former CNN and MSNBC legal analyst Ashleigh Banfield hosts this weekly hourlong series that takes viewers on a deep dive into the most provocative and talked-about trials and cases of all time. With brand-new interviews and exclusive first-time-ever reveals, each installment will look to further explore everything people only thought they knew about these touchstones in judicial history. Initial cases featured include those involving Casey Anthony, Jodi Arias, O.J. Simpson, Conrad Murray and others.
The Masked Singer
FOX, 8pm EST, Sneak Preview!
Catch a glimpse at the all-new costumes, never-before-seen clues and first-look footage of the highly anticipated fourth season of The Masked Singer.
Renovation, Inc.: “More Than You Can Chew”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Bryan’s pet project of saving a huge Japanese maple tree turns out to be a massive undertaking. After struggles with budget and some compromises, Bryan and his wife, Sarah, complete a client build with a beautiful reveal and an extra surprise.
Sinfidelity
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Angela notices that her husband, Greg, is showing signs of cheating once again, her best friend encourages her to have a one-night stand with an incredibly handsome man named Franco. However, Angela discovers that she has misjudged her husband’s infidelity. To make matters worse, Franco’s not just a stalker, he’s also a murderer. Stars Jade Tailor, Aidan Bristow, Blythe Howard and Mark Jude Sullivan.
Star of the Month: Dorothy Dandridge
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
On Sundays this month beginning tonight, TCM salutes the legendary Dorothy Dandridge, one of the earliest Black movie stars and the first woman of color to be nominated for a Best Actress Oscar, with a lineup of notable films. Tonight’s schedule begins with that Oscar-nominated performance, playing the title character in the 1954 musical Carmen Jones. Following that, Dandridge appears in the 1953 drama Bright Road, which marked Harry Belafonte’s first film appearance, and Sun Valley Serenade— the 1941 musical in which Dandridge was merely billed as a “Specialty Act” but memorably performed the Oscar-nominated song “Chattanooga Choo Choo.”
NFL Football: Dallas at L.A. Rams
NBC, 8:20pm Live EST
Aaron Donald and the L.A. Rams sport spiffy new uniforms and an updated logo when they open $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers, takes the reins as head coach for the Dallas Cowboys.
Our Cartoon President
Showtime, 8:30pm EST, New Episodes!
Leading up to November’s election, the final nine episodes of Season 3 begin tonight. New characters representing Dr. Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Anthony Weiner, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris join Cartoon’sJoe Biden and President Donald J. Trump.
Carnival Eats: “Pretzella Queen of the Dessert”
Cooking Channel, 9pm EST
Host Noah Cappe enjoys German-inspired carnival treats at the Christkindlmarket in Milwaukee. First Noah digs into the Austrian Alpine Daug, which packs a cheese-stuffed bratwurst into a hearty roll topped with sauerkraut and potato salad, followed by a Swiss Lava Sandwich, an ooey-gooey combo of melted cheese, cured ham, gherkins and mustard. Then it’s off to the Charro Days Fiesta in Brownsville, Texas, where Tex-Mex carnival eats like the Chili Cheese Dog Pizza and the Nacho Mama’s Burger can be found.
The 2020 FOX Fall Preview
FOX, 9pm EST
The Masked Singer’s Ken Jeong and FOX Sports’ Charissa Thompson host this special previewing the FOX fall season’s new series, returning favorites and thrilling sports events.
Halloween Wars
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Halloween Wars returns with thrilling and chilling Halloween-themed creations. Six teams, each made up of an expert pumpkin carver, a cake artist and a master sugar artist, will fight for glory as they create frighteningly fun edible displays that are as spooky as they are tasty. Their creations will be judged by award-winning cake decorator Shinmin Li and horror film special effects master Todd Tucker. At the end of each episode, one team will be eliminated, until the last team standing takes home a grand prize of $50,000. Jonathan Bennett hosts.
Lovecraft Country: “Strange Case”
HBO, 9pm EST
Brace yourself! Blues singer Ruby (Wunmi Mosaku) undergoes a gruesome transformation at the hands of sorcerer William (Jordan Patrick Smith), allowing her to experience the world as a white woman. Meanwhile, hero Atticus (Jonathan Majors) is enraged by his father’s (Michael Kenneth Williams) betrayal.
The Curious Life and Death of …: “A Rolling Stone”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
Rock star Brian Jones drowned in his pool while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, though many speculated a more sinister reason behind his death. Dr. Lindsey Fitzharris and her team attempt to unpack curious details that have recently come to light.
Outrageous Pumpkins
Food Network, 10pm EST, New Series!
In this four-part series hosted by Alyson Hannigan, a traditional Halloween pastime is taken to the next level as seven expert pumpkin carvers compete at an outdoor pumpkin playground for the title of Outrageous Pumpkin Champion and a sweet $25,000 Halloween treat. Each week the carvers will face off in two outrageous challenges that test their creativity and pumpkin prowess as they sculpt gravity-defying scenes that celebrate Halloween.
