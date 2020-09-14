TV Best Bets for September 14

Sylvia Scarlett
TCM, 3pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant teamed onscreen for the first time in this 1935 romantic comedy/drama from the duo’s frequent director George Cukor. It follows the titular young con woman, portrayed by Hepburn, who masquerades as a young man named “Sylvester Scarlett” to elude the police. Edmund Gwenn also stars as Sylvia’s father.
Destination Wedding & Stop the Wedding
Hallmark Movies Now, Two New Movie Offerings!
The first of these two movie offerings, Destination Wedding, stars Alexa PenaVega and Jeremy Guilbaut. Ellie Hamilton has been painstakingly planning her sister’s destination wedding for the longest time. As guests arrive on a beach paradise, Ellie runs into her ex-boyfriend, Greg, who also happens to be the best man. The second movie offering, Stop the Weddingstars Rachel Boston, Niall Matter, Alan Thicke and Teryl Rothery. A woman finds out her aunt is getting married to a TV star known as much for his failed marriages as his acting career. She teams up with his son to try to stop the wedding.
NFL Football: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, Tennessee at Denver
ESPN, beginning at 7pm Live EST
Monday Night Footballkicks off its 2020 season with a Week 1 doubleheader featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers at the N.Y. Giants, followed by the Tennessee Titans in Denver to face the Broncos.
Hoarders: “John”
A&E, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
For 18 years John refused to let anyone into his house. Recently, he finally asked his daughters for help. John’s extreme hoard, rat infestation and mounting citations from the city are too much to handle. John must now clean up or face losing not only his home, but also his relationship with the woman he loves.
Dancing With the Stars
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The iconic series is waltzing its way into the ballroom with tonight’s two-hour premiere. Thisseason welcomes new host Tyra Banks, a fresh take on the competition, and exciting new and returning pros, all while maintaining the heart and soul of the beloved series. Derek Hough replaces Len Goodman as a judge, and featured stars include Carole Baskin, Vernon Davis, Anne Heche, Justina Machado, AJ McLean and Jesse Metcalfe. The professional dancers will include Cheryl Burke,Val Chmerkovskiy,Sasha Farber,Jenna Johnson,Keo Motsepeand Peta Murgatroyd.
Halloween Baking Championship
Food Network, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Ten talented bakers from across the country compete to create terrifyingly tasty treats on the newest season of Halloween Baking Championship, hosted by Carla Hall. The bakers’ nerves and skills are tested as they bake their way through a haunted house brimming with challenges. Judges Zac Young and Stephanie Boswell join in the fun to determine whose devilishly delicious desserts will earn the grand prize of $25,000 and the title of Halloween Baking Champion.
The Third Day
HBO, 9pm EST, New Series!
This new series tells three stand-alone but interconnected stories. Two of them make up the show’s six-episode run, while the third will take place in the U.K. as a live event. “Summer” follows a man (Jude Law) who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost. “Winter,” told over a further three episodes, follows Helen (Naomie Harris), a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate.
Love It or List It: “Decades-long Debate”
HGTV, 9pm EST
A couple’s home is feeling more cramped than usual now that they have two teens. The mom’s ready to ditch their choppy, dated home for a spacious property with no hassles that David finds. However, the dad loves their cozy house and hopes Hilary can reconfigure their space.
Intervention: “Natasha”
A&E, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
When Natasha’s parents divorced, her mother, Linda, soon remarried. Natasha’s new life was a far cry from her father Wayne’s strict household. Alcohol and drug-fueled parties were the norm and it wasn’t long before Natasha was partying with those who were supposed to take care of her. To many of Natasha’s friends, it was not a surprise that she began using harder drugs like crystal meth and heroin. Now a full-blown addict, Natasha, 22, has a chance to start her life over. But will Linda be able to convince Natasha to say yes to help when she’s never been able to say no to her daughter?
VOMO: Vote or Miss Out
ABC, 10pm EST
This nonpartisan comedy special event emceed by Kevin Hart aims to encourage participation in the 2020 election. Some of the biggest names in comedy and music are scheduled to appear for this one-night-only event, including 2 Chainz and Lil Baby, Cristela Alonzo, Tim Allen, Whitney Cummings, Will Ferrell, Kaia Gerber, Charlamagne Tha God, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johansson, Liza Koshy, Jay Leno, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith.
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Phoenix”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
Andrew Zimmern explores the multicultural cuisine of Phoenix, Arizona. A heavy Mexican influence is present throughout the restaurant scene in dishes like chilaquiles and pozole. But Andrew finds that this Southwestern city has much more to offer than just classic Mexican fare, like Neapolitan pizza made by a James Beard Award-winning chef.
Enslaved
EPIX, 10pm EST, New Series!
Led by icon and activist Samuel L. Jackson, Enslaved sheds new light on 400 years of human trafficking from Africa to the New World. Based on a DNA test identifying his ancestral tribe, the series traces Jackson’s personal journey from the U.S. to Gabon for his induction into the Benga tribe, with rare and unprecedented access to secret ceremonies and local customs. Using new diving technology — such as advanced 3D mapping and ground-penetrating radar — to locate and examine sunken slave ships on three continents, the series reveals an entirely new perspective on the history of the trans-Atlantic slave trade.
We Are Who We Are
HBO, 10pm EST, New Series!
A story about two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy, the series explores friendship, first love and identity, and immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager —a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy. The series was an official selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight.
POV: “Love Child”
PBS, 10pm EST
With adultery punishable by death in Iran, a young couple makes the fateful decision to flee the country with their son. Follow the intimate love story about an illicitly formed family on a journey to plead asylum and start a new life someplace safe.
American Dad!
TBS, 10pm EST
The series celebrates its momentous 300th episode, joining the ranks of only a few adult animated comedies to reach this landmark.
Doomsday Caught on Camera
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, New Series!
This series explores shocking weather events and natural disasters including volcanoes, earthquakes, hurricanes and tsunamis that have been filmed by individuals and uploaded online. In the premiere, a man trapped in a twister comes face-to-face with death; 4,000 passengers trapped on a cruise ship in the middle of the ocean get pelted with a terrifying bomb cyclone; and a raging flood blasts through a quiet Maryland town, destroying all in its path.
