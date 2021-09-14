TV Best Bets for September 14

LEGO Masters
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 2 finale episode “Master Build — Day & Night,” the three remaining teams are given the freedom to build anything their minds can envision. The twist is that the build needs to have different looks for day and night. The winning duo gets $100,000, the LEGO trophy and the title of LEGO Masters.
Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father
Netflix, Season Premiere!
In Season 5 of this British series, jovial comic Jack Whitehall and his stuffy father, Michael, take unusual and amusing trips to foreign lands in an attempt to strengthen their bond.
You vs. Wild:
NetflixIn this standalone interactive adventure, after a plane crash leaves Bear Grylls with amnesia, he must make choices to save the missing pilot and survive.
Major League Baseball: Cleveland at Minnesota
FS1, 7:30pm Live EST
Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Indians in Game 2 of a three-game set at Target Field in Minneapolis.
America’s Got Talent: “Finale”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
As Season 16 of the talent competition nears its end, finalists compete for the judges, with results determined live tomorrow night.
Back on Campus
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
It’s back to school for many this month, including the characters in tonight’s lineup of Turner Classic Movies films set in the world of education. First on the syllabus is The Paper Chase (1973), a comedy/drama about a first-year student (Timothy Bottoms) at Harvard Law School. John Houseman won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for what remains his most recognizable role, as Professor Charles W. Kingsfield Jr., a character he reprised for four seasons when The Paper Chase was adapted into a TV series starting in 1978. Next, June Allyson and Peter Lawford star in Good News, a 1947 musical set at a fictional college, with Lawford as the school’s football star who falls for a student (Allyson) from a poor background. Following that, and making its TCM premiere, is the 1970 comedy/drama Getting Straight, which is centered upon student politics at a university. Elliott Gould, Candice Bergen, Jeff Corey and Harrison Ford in an early role star. The Affairs of Dobie Gillis, a 1953 musical comedy, stars Bobby Van, Debbie Reynolds and Bob Fosse (making his movie acting debut) in a song-filled story set at a fictional Midwestern university. Finally, Robert Taylor plays the titular character in A Yank at Oxford (1938); he’s a cocky American athlete who receives a scholarship to go across the pond and attend Oxford University. Lionel Barrymore, Maureen O’Sullivan and Vivien Leigh also star. — Jeff Pfeiffer
The Oval
BET, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 2 of Tyler Perry’s drama about a first family comes to an end tonight.
Supergirl: “Mxy in the Middle”
The CW, 9pm EST
Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team must stop Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) from vanquishing a familiar face from Supergirl’s past — Mr. Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon). Mxy returns and explains Nyxly’s dark history to the super team in the best way he knows how — in song form. Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) visits her mother’s birthplace in Ireland, eager to dig into her past, but is shocked by the small town’s icy reception toward her.
Fantasy Island: “The Romance & the Bromance”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “The Romance & the Bromance,” a bookworm goes back in time to meet her favorite author, and a competitive survivalist is faced with an ultimate challenge for which he isn’t trained.
Good Bones: “Eclectic Artistry in Garfield Park”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Garfield Park is a haven for artists, so Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine think it’s the perfect place for an art-filled renovation. Between the house’s nightmarish texture and their tight budget, they’ll need some creativity to turn this home into an eclectic dreamscape.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life
TLC, 9pm EST
Whitney and her friends begin to doubt the Frenchman’s intentions after a shocking revelation at the big girls’ retreat forces her to acknowledge the similarities between him and a man in her past. She must decide if she will give him a chance or not.
Karen
BET, 10pm EST, Original Film!
In this thriller, an entitled and racist white woman (Taryn Manning) pulls out all the stops to rid her neighborhood of a peaceful Black couple (Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke) who just moved in next door. Gregory Alan Williams, Lorenzo Cromwell and V. Bozeman also star.
Family Game Fight!: “The Sanchez Family vs. the Chow Family”
NBC, 10pm EST
Hosts Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are “adopted” into a family of four to compete in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games. The competing families play Pie Rollers, Sound Bites, Between the Sheets, Air Heads and Brain Freeze. The winning family moves on to play Spin Cycle for a chance to win $100,000.
Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail
TBS, 10:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 3 of the Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi comedy comes to the end of its trail tonight.