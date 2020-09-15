TV Best Bets for September 15

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
Netflix
A 2-year-old girl from Bangkok — nicknamed “Einz”— became the youngest person in the world to undergo cryo-preservation. After her death from brain cancer, her family stores her remains in an American lab. Her head and brain now rest inside a tank in Arizona. Hope Frozenfollows the family who made this unorthodox decision. The girl’s father, a laser scientist, yearns to give Einz the opportunity to experience a rebirth inside a regenerated body. He instills this dream inside his son, a 15-year-old whiz kid named Matrix, who wants to be a part of reviving his little sister. But what the boy later discovers will rattle the family's radical hope in science.
The Public
Peacock, Feature Film Exclusive!
Emilio Estevez wrote, executive produced, directed and stars in this drama about an act of civil disobedience that turns into a standoff with police. Alec Baldwin, Jena Malone, Christian Slater, Gabrielle Union and Jeffrey Wright also star.
Stage Fright
TCM, 6pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Master of Suspense Alfred Hitchcock helmed this 1950 film noir thriller starring Jane Wyman as a struggling actress who helps a friend (Richard Todd) prove his innocence when he is accused of murdering the husband of a flamboyant entertainer (Marlene Dietrich). Hitch’s daughter Patricia also makes her feature film debut in a small role.
America’s Got Talent: “Semi-Finals 2”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Live from Universal Studios Hollywood, 11 semi-finalists perform for a chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America.
Women Make Film: “Conversation, Framing and Tracking”
TCM, 8pm EST
The conversation is a basic human interaction — but how to make it cinematic? Plus, a look at how framing shapes the cinematic world, from suffocating close-ups in Lucrecia Martel’s TheHoly Girlto camera angles as extreme as the titular character’s emotions in Mahalia Belo’s Ellen, and tracking shots that say plenty when hardly anyone else in the film is talking.
American Experience: The Vote: “Hour Two”
PBS, 8pm EST
Explore the strategies used by a new generation of leaders determined to win the vote for women. Internal debates over radical tactics and the place of African American women in the movement shaped the battle in the crucial period from 1906-15.
NBA Playoffs: Eastern Conference Finals: Game 1
ESPN, 8:30pm Live EST
Which team will represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals? The best-of-seven-game East championship series tips off in the Orlando, Florida, bubble with Game 1 tonight on ESPN.
The Presidential Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Questions
ABC, 9pm Live EST
Seven weeks before Election Day, ABC News will host a town hall with President Donald Trump and undecided voters. ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will anchor the live event, which will provide undecided voters, both in?person and virtually, a chance to ask the president their important questions before voting in November.
Windy City Rehab
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Chicago designer and home renovation expert Alison Victoria could lose it all in the newest season. It’s not just because of bigger, riskier projects, either. In five new 90-minute episodes, as Alison continues her work to transform historic fixer-uppers, she must manage a strained business relationship, contend with permit delays and battle stop work orders. Unprecedented setbacks put the skilled designer’s reputation and livelihood on the line, but Alison loves her city and won’t give up without a fight.
Frontline: “Policing the Police 2020”
PBS, 9pm EST
In the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Frontlineoffers this examination of race and policing in America and the long struggle to hold departments accountable. Building on the 2016 Frontlineepisode “Policing the Police,” historian and New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb delves into the Trump administration’s rollback of police oversight, the ongoing obstacles and prospects when it comes to police reform, and changes in one particularly troubled department.
Backyard Envy: “I Gotta Grow Now”
Bravo, 10pm EST
The Manscapers take on a massive challenge in the Hudson Valley of New York when they are asked to design a Japanese garden for an ultra-modern home with multiple zones. James further alienates himself from his business partners with dreams of heading west, and the trio struggles to agree on a singular vision for the business. As tensions escalate, the Manscapers head back to therapy to sort out their differences so they can move forward.
Eddie Eats America: “New Jersey”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
Eddie Hall is in the Garden State of New Jersey for the Destination Dogs hot dog challenge. The epic platter pits Eddie against eight supersized hot dogs weighing in at nearly 6 pounds and a jaw-dropping 7,000 calories. To sharpen his appetite, Eddie joins former hockey pro Krzysztof Oliwa on the ice, and then drops in for a huge corned beef hash breakfast at the iconic Summit Diner.
Building the American Dream
PBS, 10pm EST
Travel to Texas, where immigrant construction workers are seeking justice and equality in an industry rife with exploitation. Across the state, there’s an unprecedented building boom, fueled by Latino laborers with little or no rights.
