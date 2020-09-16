TV Best Bets for September 16

The Devil All the Time
Netflix, Original Film!
An ensemble cast including Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård and Riley Keoughheadlines this psychological thriller based on Donald Ray Pollock’s novel. It’s set in Ohio between the end of World War II and the start of the Vietnam War, and follows a nonlinear storyline of various disturbed people who suffer from the damages of postwar trauma and crime.
Challenger: The Final Flight
Netflix, New Series!
The four-part series revolves around the 1986 Challengerspace shuttle disaster, unpacking an indelible moment for a generation of Americans.
55th Academy of Country Music Awards
CBS, 8pm Live EST
Keith Urban hosts the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards (postponed from April), which will be broadcast from three iconic Nashville locations: the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. Top nominees include Old Dominion, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton and producer Dann Huff.
America’s Got Talent: “Results Show 6”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Only five of last night’s 11 performers will move on to the Finals. Tonight, viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round by participating in the Dunkin’ Save, by using the America’s Got Talentofficial app or going to nbc.com. Tonight’s episode will also feature a surprise guest performance.
Islands of Wonder
PBS, 8pm EST, New Series!
Across this stunningly shot three-episode series, journey to three of the most mysterious, exotic and remote islands on Earth: Madagascar, Borneo and Hawaii. Isolated from the rest of the world, these islands harbor remarkable wildlife and pioneering human communities found nowhere else on the planet. The series premiere episode visits the island of Madagascar, off the coast of Africa.
If I Could Turn Back Time
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tag along as the characters in tonight’s movie lineup reallyturn back the clock and go back in time! Titles include Bing Crosby in A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court(1949); Kathleen Turner in Peggy Sue Got Married(1986); Repeat Performance(1947); Turn Back the Clock(1933); The Boy and the Pirates(1960); and Leslie Howard in Berkeley Square(1933).
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Reunion Part 3”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The reunion concludes as Denise finally tells the women the truth about her friendship with Brandi. A defensive Garcelle is questioned for not supporting Erika’s Broadway debut, while Erika and the others voice their crushing concerns about Denise’s marriage. The women discuss what needs to happen among the group for them to be able to move forward as friends.
Food Paradise: “The Brunch Bunch”
Cooking Channel, 9pm EST
It’s time to check out the most extreme brunch spots in the United States! First, there’s a doughnut burger that’s bringing both sweet and savory to California, and a restaurant in Arizona that offers a bloody mary with more options than a new car. Then it’s cookie pancakes in New Jersey, live jazz with chicken and biscuits in Virginia, and chicken with funnel cakes in Washington, D.C. Next, it’s steak and eggs in pizza form in Detroit, and biscuits with mac and cheese in Orlando. Finally, enjoy brunch by the bay with Fried Oysters Benedict on Hilton Head Island.
Brother vs Brother: “A Tale of Two Kitchens”
HGTV, 9pm EST
The Brothers tackle the kitchen and Jonathan decides to go super big while Drew embraces style over size. Guest judges Maureen McCormick and Dan Vickery must choose between the two vastly different spaces, and the winner gets an exclusive Disneyland trip.
Ellen’s Game of Games: “Another Brick in the Taj Mah Wall”
NBC, 9pm EST
Contestants will play brand-new games Dirty Laundry and Great Taj Mah Wall, along with favorites You Bet Your Wife and Mount St. Ellen. The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to Know or Go, and the person who wins that game advances to Hot Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.
NOVA: “Secret Mind of Slime”
PBS, 9pm EST
Scientists investigate the bizarre “intelligence” of slime molds, which appear to learn and make decisions —without a brain. These cunning, single-celled blobs can navigate mazes and create efficient networks. Can they also redefine cognition?
NBA Playoffs: Western Conference Finals: Game 1
TNT, 9pm Live EST
It’s been a long, strange and difficult journey, but four teams remain in the hunt for the 2020 NBA title. TNT has exclusive coverage of the best-of-seven-game Western Conference Finals beginning with Game 1 tonight in the Orlando, Florida, bubble. The East series tips off tomorrow on ESPN.
Jay Leno’s Garage: America’s Toughest: “Made in America”
CNBC, 10pm EST
Jay looks back at a classic episode celebrating tough American cars and people. “Made in America” looks at cars built in America, by Americans, using all American parts. Jay heads to President George W. Bush’s ranch to ask all about his famous Ford pickup, then he challenges Wanda Sykes to a race for the ages — in a minivan; takes a ride with Mike & Mollystar Billy Gardell; and gets his feathers ruffled by comedian Gabriel Iglesias’ Smokey and the BanditTrans Am.
Archer
FXX, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 11, superspy Sterling Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) emerges from his three-year coma ready to pick up where he left off. The problem is that everyone else has been doing just fine without him. Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer and Chris Parnell return to the voice cast.
Hacking Your Mind: “Weapons of Influence”
PBS, 10pm EST
See how politicians, social media companies and corporate marketers use big data to hack your auto-pilot decision-making system, and learn how to defend yourself.
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
TBS, 10:30pm EST
Samantha Bee, who like most of the country is still working from home, is broadcasting new episodes from her backyard! Executive producer Jason Jones, Bee’s husband and quarantine roommate, will film the episode from a socially distant 6 feet away — and even further away if it’s a better angle for Bee.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!