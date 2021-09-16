TV Best Bets for September 16

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol
Peacock, New Series!
Based on author Dan Brown’s bestselling novel of the same name, this dramatic thriller that was originally developed for NBC follows the early adventures of young Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon (introduced in Brown’s novel Angels & Demons, portrayed here by Ashley Zukerman), who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy. Ron Howard, who directed the feature-film versions of Angels & Demons and another of Brown’s Langdon novels, The Da Vinci Code, is an executive producer here. Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp also star. Episodes are available Thursdays.
Tiny Food Fight
discovery+, New Series!
Comedian and social media star Mamrie Hart hosts the world’s biggest tiny food competition as three talented cooks compete in tiny food-themed challenges where they must pack the most flavor into a single bite of food using miniature appliances and utensils. Chef Darnell Ferguson serves as the lead judge, reviewing dishes based on creativity, taste, presentation and how well the dish fits the theme. The contestant with the best small bites in both rounds will walk away with a tiny trophy and a tiny $5,000 check.
The Premise
FX on Hulu, New Series!
Created and hosted by B.J. Novak, this five-episode comedy series uses humor to deal with the major issues of the modern era. It features a massive group of actors and collaborators, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Ben Platt, Daniel Dae Kim, Lola Kirke, Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever, Jon Bernthal, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ed Asner, George Wallace, Boyd Holbrook, Beau Bridges and more. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Thursdays.
The Harper House
Paramount+, New Series!
This 10-episode adult animated comedy follows an overconfident female head of a household as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of a small town in Arkansas. To save money, they’ve moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper. The voice cast features Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, Tatiana Maslany, Ryan Flynn, Gabourey Sidibe, Gary Anthony Williams, Nyima Funk, VyVy Nguyen and Lance Krall. All episodes are available today.
Backyard Blowout
Peacock, New Series!
This home renovation series empowers kids to take charge of their family’s backyard to rebuild it and create an awesome new space for the entire family. They have to balance the fun of their imaginations with the responsibility of their family’s needs, with the design 100% up to the kids. Jonathan Kidder and outdoor design expert Sana Garner host. All 11 episodes are available today.
Cheyenne & Lola
Sundance Now, U.S. Premiere Series!
This dramedy/modern-day Western series from France focuses on the titular female characters, who ripen into a ruthless duo after 30-something ex-con Cheyenne (Veerle Baetens) witnesses 20-something Lola (Charlotte Le Bon) killing her lover’s wife. With this murder tying their fates together, the two women find themselves dragged into a threatening game of fraud and betrayal. All eight episodes are available today.
Coroner: “Back to the Future”
The CW, 8pm EST
After a gruesome discovery at a body farm, Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Donovan (Roger Cross) unearth a small town’s tragic secrets. Meanwhile, Gordon (Nicholas Campbell) continues to court a mysterious woman, and River (Kiley May) finds an admirer.
TCM Spotlight: The Greatest Stories Ever Rolled
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies laces up the skates once again for another evening of films featuring roller-skating in some way. First, in the 1955 musical It’s Always Fair Weather, after evading gangsters by dashing into a roller-skating rink, Gene Kelly’s main character skates out onto the streets of Manhattan, then dances in the skates as he sings the tune “I Like Myself” in what some fans consider to be the last great solo dance of Kelly’s film career. Donald O’Connor has a memorable “roll” himself in the next film, the 1953 musical I Love Melvin, which features a scene in which he tap dances while wearing roller skates. Following that is Funny Girl, the 1968 musical biopic of actress/comedian Fanny Brice (portrayed by Best Actress Oscar winner Barbra Streisand). At one point, Brice’s early efforts to get into show business find her getting a part in a vaudeville roller-skating act, and the scene features her singing “Roller Skate Rag” while in her skates. Finishing the evening very late is Unholy Rollers, a 1972 action comedy from American International Pictures, whose films during that era may have been low in budget, but were usually high in fun. Former Playboy model Claudia Jennings stars as a woman who enters the cutthroat world of roller derby. — Jeff Pfeiffer
NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at Washington
NFL Network, 8:20pm Live EST
The N.Y. Giants visit FedExField in Landover, Maryland, for an NFC East rivalry game against the Washington Football Team on NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
NBC, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
After eight seasons across two networks, the acclaimed Andy Samberg-led cop comedy comes to an end with the hourlong episode “The Last Day.”
Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa: “Gambling With the Rules”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Tarek El Moussa will help a couple of Las Vegas flippers tackle the high-end L.A. housing market. Accustomed to less complicated makeovers, the team learns their flip needs major work to bring it up to snuff for L.A. home buyers. Meanwhile, Tarek and Heather find a great house with a beach view, but it will require significant changes to turn it into their ultimate dream home.
Little Women: Atlanta: “What Would Minnie Do?”
Lifetime, 9:30pm EST, Season Finale!
Monie struggles with a big proposal from Morlin; Abira puts her relationship with Bumpman to the test; Amanda shifts her focus onto starting a family; and Tamera offers Andrea an exciting career opportunity.
The Hustler: “Who’s Twitchy Here?”
ABC, 10pm EST
Five new competitors join host Craig Ferguson in this mind-bending and enigmatic game show where the MTV Movie Awards, superglue and actor John Hamm are all clues to discovering the identity of the Hustler.
What We Do in the Shadows: “The Casino”
FX, 10pm EST
In the new episode “The Casino,” the vampires take a road trip to Atlantic City, a voyage from which they may never return.
Tacoma FD
truTV, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 3, Chief Terry McConky (Kevin Heffernan), Capt. Eddie Penisi (Steve Lemme) and the whole Station 24 crew deal with quarantines, prank wars, the annual pickleball tournament and upgrades to the station.
Dark Side of the ’90s
Vice, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In the final episode, “Internet 1.0: Don’t Believe the Hype,” explore how the surge of internet-exclusive companies captured the dreams and greed of American investors.