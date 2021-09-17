TV Best Bets for September 17

Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey
Comedy Central, 10pm EST, New Series!
This weekly late-night series features Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey’s culturally fluent take on social issues in a variety of deep dives, sketches and social experiments that deftly unpack the most pressing topics permeating politics and culture. Redemptively comedic, refreshingly unfiltered and unapologetically Black, nothing is off limits.
Do, Re & Mi
Amazon Prime Video & Amazon Kids+, New Series!
This animated series for preschoolers centers on the musical adventures of three best birdie buddies voiced by Kristen Bell, Jackie Tohn and Luke Youngblood, with Bell and Tohn also executive producers. Featuring delightful escapades and toe-tapping original songs spanning multiple genres, the series takes little ones on a journey where they will discover new sounds and melodies, move to the beat and see how music helps solve every problem.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Amazon Prime Video, Feature Film Exclusive!
Inspired by true events, this film, which was originally scheduled for theatrical release, is an adaptation of the award-winning hit musical from London’s West End. It follows Jamie New (Max Harwood), a teenager in a blue-collar English town with a dream of a life onstage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after graduation, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to be a fabulous and proud drag queen.
The Mad Women’s Ball
Amazon Prime Video, Feature Film Exclusive!
This French thriller based on the novel Le Bal des folles by Victoria Mas is cowritten and directed by, and stars, Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds). Set near the end of the 19th century, it tells the story of young, radiant and passionate Eugénie (Lou de Laâge), who discovers that she has the special power to hear the dead. After her family discovers her secret, she is forced into a Paris clinic run by pioneer in neurology Dr. Charcot (Grégoire Bonnet), where women diagnosed with hysteria, “craziness,” egomania, epilepsy and other types of mental or physical diseases are committed. Her destiny becomes entwined with that of Geneviève (Laurent), a nurse at the hospital whose life is passing her by. Their encounter will change both their futures as they prepare for the annual “Bal des folles” organized by Dr. Charcot at the hospital.
Uprising/Black Power: A British Story of Resistance/Subnormal: A British Scandal
Amazon Prime Video
Three new documentaries executive-produced, and in one instance codirected, by Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) are available on Amazon today. Uprising, directed by McQueen and James Rogan, is comprised of three hourlong episodes and examines three intertwining 1981 events impacting race relations in the United Kingdom: the New Cross Fire that killed 13 Black youths; the Black People’s Day of Action, the first organized mass protest by Black British people; and the Brixton riots. Black Power: A British Story of Resistance, directed by George Amponsah, is a searing 90-minute account of the Black Power movement in Britain. Subnormal: A British Scandal, directed by Lyttanya Shannon, is an hourlong look at one of the biggest scandals in the history of British education, where Black children in the 1960s and ’70s were disproportionately sent to schools for the so-called “educationally subnormal.”
The Morning Show
Apple TV+, Season Premiere!
Picking up after the explosive events of Season 1, the new season finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) actions. Returning cast members also include Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Marcia Gay Harden and others. New this season are Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, a UBA news anchor; Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, the savvy chairwoman of the UBA board; Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team; Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald, a smart and charismatic YouTube star; Hasan Minhaj as Eric Nomani, a new member of the Morning Show team; Tara Karsian as Gayle Berman, a news producer; and Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini, a documentary filmmaker.
SparkShorts: “Nona”
Disney+, Original Film!
The short film from Pixar Animation Studios’ SparkShorts program introduces the title character, a grandmother caught between trying to watch her favorite wrestling show while also trying to watch her 5-year-old granddaughter.
Cry Macho
HBO Max, Feature Film Exclusive!
Director/producer Clint Eastwood also stars in this uplifting drama based on the book of the same name. Eastwood plays a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a challenging journey during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own redemption. The film is also releasing in theaters today, and it will stream for 31 days on HBO Max’s $14.99 per month Ad-Free plan.
Chicago Party Aunt
Netflix, New Series!
Chris Witaske adapts his popular Twitter account into this half-hour adult animated comedy that follows Diane Dunbrowski (voice of Lauren Ash), aka the Chicago Party Aunt, as she stays true to her mantra, “If life gives you lemons, turn that @#$% into Mike’s Hard Lemonade.” Rory O’Malley, RuPaul Charles, Jill Talley, Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Katie Rich and Witaske are also among the voice cast.
Sex Education
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The teen comedy/drama about a socially awkward high school student (Asa Butterfield) who lives with his sex therapist mother (Gillian Anderson) returns for Season 3. The series reportedly picks up after a bit of a time jump following events of the Season 2 finale. Jemima Kirke joins the cast, playing the school’s new headmistress.
College Football
ESPN & FS1, beginning at 7:30pm Live EST
The UCF Knights are at the Louisville Cardinals on ESPN, and a Big Ten matchup on FS1 has the Maryland Terrapins at the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Burden of Truth: “Standing by Peaceful Waters”
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
With her legal career seemingly over, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) begins to chart a new path for the future. Billy (Peter Mooney) gets some unexpected help in his pursuit of a new client. With Dee’s (Victoria Turko) legal case at a dead end, Luna (Star Slade) is unsure where to turn.
My Husband’s Secret Brother
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Jackie, the heiress to her husband’s fortune after his death, finally finds love again with a plastic surgeon, Kevin. As tragedy continues to strike around her, secrets about Kevin and her late husband’s family nefariously come to light, placing Jackie and her daughter in fear for their lives, and casting doubt on who Kevin claims to be. Stars Samantha Cope, Matthew Lawrence, Charleston Lawrence, Andrew Lawrence, Adrienne Thomas, Jolene Kim, Jennifer Taylor, Robert Davi and Joey Lawrence.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
With more auditions and contestants than ever before, the competition is stiff and the pressure remains at an all-time high as the candidates work to perfect new technically challenging routines to impress longtime coaches Kelli Finglass (director of cheerleading) and Judy Trammell (DCC head choreographer) to earn an esteemed spot on the field.
Cash in the Attic
HGTV, 9pm EST
In the first of two back-to-back episodes, a husband and wife with dreams of decluttering and renovating the family home they’ve acquired is overwhelmed with the collectibles that fill each room. Courtney Tezeno and an expert appraiser will need to sort through and sell some of the items so the couple can start restoring the house and bringing it back to life.
Great Performances: “The Red Shoes”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9:30pm) EST
Experience Hans Christian Andersen’s dark fairy tale from acclaimed director/choreographer Matthew Bourne with this Olivier Award-winning stage adaptation starring Ashley Shaw, Adam Cooper, Dominic North and Michela Meazza.
The Proof Is Out There
History, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The investigative series returns with host Tony Harris analyzing the most jaw-dropping and significant UFO footage of the last 70 years — like that 2019 U.S. Navy encounter.
SurrealEstate
Syfy, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 1 finale, “The House Always Wins,” the Donovan House confronts Luke (Tim Rozon) and the team with their deepest losses and greatest regrets.
The Misfits
TCM, 12:15am (late-night) EST, Catch a Classic!
Director John Huston’s 1961 drama was the final completed film for Clark Gable and Marilyn Monroe, who both delivered some of their finest performances in a story written by Monroe’s then-husband, playwright Arthur Miller (the couple’s disintegrating marriage during filming did add to some of the production’s headaches). Monroe plays divorced and disillusioned Roslyn Tabor, who befriends a group of “misfits” in northern Nevada, including an aging cowboy (Gable), a heartbroken mechanic (Eli Wallach) and a worn-out rodeo rider (Montgomery Clift). Through their live-for-the-moment lifestyle, Roslyn experiences her first taste of freedom, exhilaration and passion. But when her innocent idealism clashes with their hard-edged practicality, Roslyn must risk losing their friendship and the only true love she’s ever known.