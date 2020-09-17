TV Best Bets for September 17

The Bradshaw Bunch
E!, 9pm EST, New Series!
Legendary football great Terry Bradshaw is the star once again in this new reality series. From real-life high jinks to juggling football, fame and farm life, unpredictable hilarity ensues as Bradshaw and his family (wife Tammy and their three daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin) give viewers a peek into rural living in Oklahoma.
Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!
HBO Max
Beloved children’s book author and illustrator Mo Willems, who began his career on Sesame Street, is the inaugural education artist-in-residence at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and HBO Max’s very first artist-in-residence! This first Storytimespecial, shot at the Kennedy Center, includes live readings and sketch comedy by celebrities including Anthony Anderson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rachel Dratch, Cameron Esposito, Tony Hale, Greta Lee, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Morales and Oscar Nunez.
Dragon’s Dogma
Netflix, New Series!
Based on a popular open-world role-playing video game, this anime series follows a man who sets out to vanquish the dragon who took his heart. But with every demon he battles, he loses more of his humanity.
The Last Word
Netflix, New Series!
Death is a bleak affair, but do funerals have to be? When her husband suddenly dies after 25 years of marriage, Karla Fazius’ (Anke Engelke) world breaks apart. Unexpectedly and to the astonishment of her family, however, she finds new energy in a new calling: She becomes a professional eulogist. On her way to regaining her own zest for life, she starts to accompany other mourners, making a great effort to break every single rule in the funeral business. Cameras capture her journey in this six-episode series.
Departure
Peacock, New Series!
Passenger plane Flight 716 shockingly vanishes, and brilliant investigator Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi) and her mentor, Howard Lawson (Christopher Plummer), are brought on to lead the investigation. When battling forces threaten to undermine their work, Kendra must find the truth and stop it from happening again.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
E!, 8pm EST, Midseason Premiere!
The series takes viewers beyond the headlines and into the stories that dominate the news cycle, and E! is the only destination to get the real story. Keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner fam as they build business empires, face personal challenges, and share ups and downs together. Through all the epic moments, one thing remains the same … family always comes first. The Kardashian-Jenner clan continue to overcome it all through their unwavering love and commitment to each other.
NFL Football: Cincinnati at Cleveland
NFL Network, 8pm Live EST
Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow leads the Cincinnati Bengals against Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. The NFL will celebrate its 100th birthday throughout the Thursday Night Footballbroadcast.
TCM Spotlight: Honoring Our Medical Heroes: “Dedicated Doctors”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s lineup of films about medical heroes focuses on doctors who go the extra mile to “first do no harm.” The titles include Cary Grant in People Will Talk(1951); Jane Wyman and Rock Hudson in Magnificent Obsession(1954); Anne Shirley in A Man to Remember(1938); Robert Donat and Rosalind Russell in The Citadel(1938); Akira Kurosawa’s Red Beard(1965); Glenn Ford in The Doctor and the Girl(1949); and Bette Davis in Dark Victory(1939).
The Real Housewives of New York City: “Reunion Part 2”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The ladies rehash their trips to the Hamptons, Newport and Mexico, and all the drama in between. Ramona addresses Leah’s behavior, and tempers flare when she claims Leah ruined her birthday party with her risqué dance moves. Luann shares excitement for her upcoming cabaret and updates the ladies on her “Lu and improved” outlook.
Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Episodes!
With fresh episodes of this hit show returning, the titular real estate superstar and busy dad of two will coach and mentor even more first-time flippers and share new secrets for successful property flips.
Impact of Murder: “Stolen Dreams”
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
In Longmont, Colorado, a 911 dispatcher receives a call from a woman in distress. Seven months pregnant, another woman has slashed her throat, and she is clinging to life. But when police arrive, the woman they find covered in blood doesn’t appear to be pregnant. Assuming that the victim somehow escaped and this is the perpetrator, they rush the woman to the hospital. Down the hall, doctors try to resuscitate the miscarried baby of a woman who arrived just minutes before. As the dispatcher uncovers the horrific event linking these two women, she forges a fast friendship with the victim, and paves the way for her to get justice.
Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room: “The Sallie House Terror”
Travel Channel, 9pm EST
Sometimes little girls are not made of sugar and spice and everything nice. Zak Bagans and the guys look back at their investigations of the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, a place infested with a demonic spirit pretending to be a little girl.
Fire Masters: “Mis-Steaks Were Made”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
The barbecues are fired up and so are the chefs in the Wildfire Round. It’s a game of fins or tentacles in the Crossfire Round, and in the Feast of Fire, the chefs take on French cuisine for the win.
Lost Resort: “Boiling Points”
TBS, 10pm EST
Emotions are at an all-time high during a second Rage Ceremony. There’s trouble in paradise when drama erupts between Vairrun and Meco. Greg boils over and loses his cool on Robin, and Thea surprises everyone when she makes a decision about Brandon.
