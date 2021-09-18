TV Best Bets for September 18

Brainstorm
TCM, 12pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This gripping 1983 sci-fi thriller was produced and directed by Douglas Trumbull, the Oscar-nominated visual effects pioneer whose first major work was on the legendary 2001: A Space Odyssey, and who later supervised the effects for other classics like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Blade Runner. Christopher Walken and Louise Fletcher star as research scientists Michael Brace and Lillian Reynolds, who create an astonishing new device that can record peoples’ sensory experiences for others to enjoy. But when the machine captures a tragic death and the government wants to use it as a weapon, Brace fights to keep his invention out of military hands. Trumbull was not able to be as ambitious with the film’s look during its virtual reality scenes as he had originally planned — he had wanted to use a new 70mm cinematic process he developed — because the studio backed out of financing it, Brainstorm is still impressive-looking given the early ’80s technology that was available to bring its high-concept premise to life. The film also marks the final film role for Natalie Wood, who tragically died at age 43 during a break in the film’s production in November 1981. She had filmed all of her major scenes at the time, but production was still nearly shut down. It eventually went on, and the finished movie carries the dedication credit, “To Natalie.” — Jeff Pfeiffer
Extreme Salvage Squad
discovery+, New Series!
Any job, any time. Enter the high-stakes world of marine recovery and rescue by following a team based in the Whitsunday region of North Queensland in Australia, who tackle time-critical, dangerous salvage missions where one mistake could mean serious injury or financial disaster.
Reno My Rental
discovery+, New Series!
HGTV’s reigning Design Star: Next Gen champion, interior designer and social media influencer Carmeon Hamilton hosts this series. In each episode, Carmeon will help renters make their place feel like home by transforming the spaces with personalized improvements that don’t compromise the structure of the property. In addition, Carmeon will access the products and services of local design vendors and artisans to create the breathtaking, unique designs.
America’s Top Dog
A&E, 12pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 3 of the canine competition series in which dogs, alongside their handlers, face off on a massive obstacle course to test their speed, agility, teamwork and trust returns with four back-to-back, hourlong episodes.
College Football
ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1 & NBC, beginning at 12pm Live EST
A full Saturday slate of college football features Virginia Tech at West Virginia (FS1), Nebraska at Oklahoma (FOX), Purdue at Notre Dame (NBC), Alabama at Florida (CBS), USC at Washington State (FOX), South Carolina at Georgia (ESPN), Auburn at Penn State (ABC), Tulane at Ole Miss (ESPN2), Oklahoma State at Boise State (FS1) and Arizona State at BYU (ESPN).
NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
NBCSN, 7:30pm Live EST
NASCAR Cup Series stars return to the short track at Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway for the final race in the Round of 16 playoffs. The field of championship-eligible drivers is cut down to 12 for next week’s race in Las Vegas.
Outgrown
HGTV, 8pm EST, New Series!
Business partners Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson will renovate homes for growing families in Boise, Idaho, who need more space.
Imperfect High
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Hanna Brooks (Nia Sioux) is the new girl in town who is looking to find her place and fit in at Lakewood High School, which was rocked a couple of years earlier by the shocking drug overdose of a popular student. Hanna suffers from an anxiety disorder, and the move to a new school is especially stressful for her. While trying to fit in with the “it” crowd, she finds herself pulled between two boys — a bad boy with a heart of gold, and an alluring, popular rich kid who is not as straight of an arrow as he seems. Her relationship with them sweeps her into a dangerous situation that her mother, Deborah (Sherri Shepherd), must fight to save her from.
Raise a Glass to Love
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Master sommelier Jennifer Huether consults and appears in a cameo role in Hallmark’s newest romance. The film follows aspiring master sommelier Jenna (Laura Osnes), who returns to her family vineyard to study and is intrigued by the natural methods of the handsome new Argentinian winemaker, Marcelo (Juan Pablo Di Pace).
Trouble in Suburbia
Lifetime, 10pm EST, Original Film!
Amber’s worst nightmare comes true when her teenage daughter, Charlie, begins hanging out with the wrong crowd at school. As Charlie’s drug addiction puts a strain on their relationship, Amber must decide how best to save her daughter from herself and the toxic environment she’s found herself in. Inspired by a true story. Stars Lora Burke, Elizabeth Adams, Nick Smyth and Kadrian Enyia.