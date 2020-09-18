TV Best Bets for September 18

Ratched
Netflix, New Series!
Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) is an executive producer of this suspenseful drama that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched, the iconic character featured in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. In 1947, Mildred (Sarah Paulson) arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital, where unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born. Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis and Sharon Stone also star.
Long Way Up
Apple TV+, New Series!
Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman (Long Way Round and Long WayDown) reunite for more motorbike adventures, this time through South and Central America.
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
Netflix, New Series!
This animated kids series is based on the blockbuster feature films.
Wilmore
Peacock, New Series!
Emmy-winning producer, actor and comedian Larry Wilmore brings his distinct voice to this weekly special series. Wilmore will have real discussions with high-profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics and entertainment. Each episode will not only cover the election but will also engage in the important conversations of the week.
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Prime Video
This documentary examines the issue of voter suppression in the U.S. The film interweaves personal experiences with activism and historical insight to expose a problem that has corrupted our country from the beginning. With the expertise of Stacey Abrams, the film offers an insider’s look into the barriers to voting.
TCM Birthday Tribute: Greta Garbo
TCM, beginning at 10:30am EST, Catch a Classic!
Screen icon Greta Garbo was born on this day in 1905, so TCM is honoring the Swedish American actress with nine and a half hours of her classics. The lineup includes The Painted Veil(1934); Conquest(1937); Camille(1936), for which she received a Best Actress Oscar nomination; another Best Actress-nominated performance in Ninotchka (1939); and Grand Hotel(1932).
World’s Funniest Animals
The CW, 9pm EST, New Series!
This all-new series is hosted by Elizabeth Stanton who, along with her celebrity guest panel, looks at animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video. The series includes viral internet clips of funny animal moments, hilarious animal clips from major motion pictures and your favorite TV series, animal outtakes that surprise the whole cast and crew, videos of babies and pets, as well as celebrities and their pets.
Selling the Big Easy
HGTV, 9pm EST
Two new episodes premiere tonight following real estate professional Brittany Picolo-Ramos and her team in the greater New Orleans area. In the first episode, “Paradise Park vs. Italian Villa,” a couple’s home is feeling more cramped than usual now that they have two teens. Immediately following, “Radiant River Home vs. Creekside Cottage”shares the story of Andrew and Amber, a couple searching for a bigger home for their family, who want to stay in their same neighborhood. Andrew wants an outdoor space big enough for the family to enjoy, while Amber is looking for an open layout and plenty of space for the kids.
Great Performances: Now Hear This: “Haydn King of Strings”
PBS, 9pm EST
Explore the work of famed composer Joseph Haydn’s career with host Scott Yoo and featured guest artists as he discovers how Haydn borrowed folk music from Scotland, Hungary and Austria to create his famous “Emperor Quartet.”
Art in the Twenty-First Century: “London”
PBS, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
This series introduces 12 artists and one artist collective behind some of the most significant artwork of the 21st century. These creators respond to the places where they live and work, and are deeply engaged in the world around them. In this episode, British history and modern upheaval collide in the works of today’s London artists. Their art rethinks the past, subverts tradition, and is as layered, diverse and dynamic as the centuries-old city in which these artists live.
Paranormal Nightshift:
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
A museum director unleashes a trunkful of angry spirits. A care support worker must protect his sleeping charges from a dark paranormal presence. A high school custodian is taunted by a whistling entity while cleaning up a haunted auditorium.
