TV Best Bets for September 19

Gaslight
TCM, 8am EST, Catch a Classic!
This famed, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1944 suspense thriller set in Victorian London that — along with the 1938 play Gas Light, on which it is based — gave rise to the term “gaslighting” to reference a type of psychological manipulation stars Best Actress Oscar winner Ingrid Bergman as newlywed Paula. Unfortunately, Paula is unaware that her seemingly charming new husband, Gregory (Best Actor Oscar nominee Charles Boyer), is a crazed murderer as the couple moves into the mansion where Paula found her aunt murdered years earlier. Gregory soon hatches a sinister plot, primarily involving the title gaslights, to make Paula believe she is going insane while he searches for a stash of gems hidden somewhere in the house. The cast also includes Joseph Cotten and Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Angela Lansbury in her film debut.
NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
NBC, 3:30pm Live EST
Alex Palou, Scott Dixon, Pato O’Ward and other top IndyCar stars compete on the 11-turn road course at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
In this final episode of the season it’s team Selling Sunset vs. Bling Empire, then team Pentatonix vs. Wilson Phillips.
73rd Emmy Awards
CBS, 8pm Live EST
Cedric the Entertainer hosts as the awards honoring the year’s best in television return to a live, in-person ceremony with a limited audience at L.A. LIVE’s Event Deck directly behind the Microsoft Theater.
Alaskan Bush People
Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streams on discovery+ EST, Season Premiere!
The Brown family is dedicating Season 13 to patriarch Billy Brown, who passed away in February of this year. Following a devastating wildfire that swept through North Star Ranch last year, the Browns return to survey the destruction. With many struggling to cope in the aftermath, Billy inspires the family to keep the dream alive, including the hunt for gold and an epic voyage back to Alaska. But then, unthinkable tragedy strikes, leaving the family picking up the pieces after the loss of Billy.
Fantasy Island
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Season 1 of the Fantasy Island reboot series finishes with “Día de los Vivos,” in which young artist Ramon (guest star Matt Pascua) wants to tend to some unfinished business with his former mentor, Jasper (guest star Leslie Jordan).
Driven to Kill
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Brittany enrolls in an auto racing school, her mentally unstable instructor Andrew falls in love with her and tries to roll over everybody in her life. Stars Shelby Yardley and Philip Boyd.
Muhammad Ali
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm) EST, New Series!
Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon are producers of this four-night documentary series chronicling one of the most consequential men of the 20th century, Muhammad Ali. A three-time heavyweight boxing champion, Ali captivated billions of fans with his combination of speed, agility and power in the ring, and his charm, wit and outspokenness outside of it. At the height of his fame, Ali challenged Americans’ racial prejudices, religious biases and notions about what roles celebrities and athletes play in our society. In the premiere episode “Round One: The Greatest (1942-1964),” Ali — then known as Cassius Clay — rises up the amateur ranks to win gold at the 1960 Olympics. He turns professional and upsets Sonny Liston to become heavyweight champion in 1964.
NFL Football: Kansas City at Baltimore
NBC, 8:20pm Live EST
Patrick Mahomes and the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs are at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium for a Week 2 clash with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
The Chase: “
ABC, 9pm EST
James Holzhauer returns as this week’s Chaser as three new contestants face off against him in this race-against-the-clock quiz show. Do three new players beat the chaser or get caught?
Chapelwaite: “The Promised”
EPIX, 9pm EST
Charles (Adrien Brody) prepares to commit himself to the asylum for treatment, but Tane (Ian Ho) discovers something disturbing in the barn that may help reveal Chapelwaite’s secrets. Later, a creepy cadre of emaciated acolytes arrive with a message summoning Charles to a meeting in the mysterious Jerusalem’s Lot.
Finding Love in Mountain View
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
After learning that she’s been entrusted to take care of her deceased cousin’s children, an architect (Danielle C. Ryan) is torn between focusing on her career and honoring her cousin’s wish.
Killers of the Cosmos
Science Channel, 9pm; also streams on discovery+ EST, New Series!
Host Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones, The Wire) plays a gumshoe detective in this series that takes a film-noir approach to looking at threatening space phenomena, like supermassive black holes, deadly gamma-ray bursts, rogue asteroids, dark energy and supernovas. Each episode mixes scripted, animated drama with commentary from top experts in the fields of astronomy, astrophysics, biology, cosmology and planetary science.
To Tell the Truth
ABC, 10pm EST
Cedric the Entertainer, London Hughes and Nikki Glaser make up the celebrity panel. Our celebrity guests try to fish out the impostors in this week’s episode featuring a panel that includes a butter sculptor, a professional ballet dancer, a person who found a 9-carat diamond, a catfish noodler and a celebrity trainer.
Fiasco
EPIX, 10pm EST, New Series!
This six-episode docuseries about politics, power and uncertainty adapts host and executive producer Leon Neyfakh’s podcast of the same name. Neyfakh transports listeners into the day-to-day reality of our country’s most pivotal historical events, bringing to life the forgotten twists and turns of the past, while shedding light on the present. Season 1 will tell the story of the?Iran-Contra affair, the Cold War-era debacle — involving a secret war in Nicaragua and an arms-for-hostages deal with Iran — that almost took down the presidency of Ronald Reagan.