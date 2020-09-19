TV Best Bets for September 19

Sergeant York
TCM, 5:30pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Gary Cooper earned a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the title role of this film, based on the true story of Alvin C. York (adapted from his diary), one of the most-decorated American soldiers of World War I. The film also won an Oscar for its editing, and was nominated in nine other categories, including Best Picture, Best Director (Howard Hawks) and Best Original Score (Max Steiner).
Family Movie Marathon
TBS, starting at 11am EST
This family-friendly movie marathon includes The Jungle Book, Maleficent,Shrek 2, Shrek the Third and Shrek Forever.
Major League Baseball
FOX, 7pm Live EST
Saturday primetime regional MLB action on FOX features the Atlanta Braves at the N.Y. Mets or the Texas Rangers at the L.A. Angels.
NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
NBCSN, 7:30pm Live EST
Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee is the site for the third and final race in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16. The number of drivers eligible for the season championship is pared down to 12 heading into next week’s race in Las Vegas.
Help! I Wrecked My House: “Four Weeks Until Baby”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Jess and Rich thought they had finally found their dream home and were excited to renovate, but, after moving in, they discovered mold. Their renovation dreams were dashed as their budget was used to remediate the mold. Today, the mold is gone but the couple’s laundry list of renovations is long, and they now have a baby on the way! With only four weeks until the baby is due, Jasmine must turn their house around by renovating the kitchen and dining room and giving them a much-needed nursery.
Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Charmed by the glitz and the glamour of one of Hollywood’s brightest stars, Olivia Bolton agrees to become Ava Von Richter’s surrogate. But behind the glamour lies the dark and twisted life of Ava and her husband. And Olivia quickly realizes she and her unborn child are in undeniable danger. Stars Brianne Davis, Carrie Wampler and Carl Beukes.
Love at Daisy Hills
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
When Jo (Cindy Busby) realizes that her family’s general store in Daisy Hills (built by her late mother) is losing money, her father Duke calls in a favor to help out the store. Unfortunately, Duke’s help is Jo’s ex-boyfriend, Blake (Marshall Williams), former Daisy Hills native turned New York business consultant. They argue over the approach to saving the store: Jo understands the personal touch needed for a small town while Blake focuses more on how to make a profit. Eventually, they reach a compromise and find themselves falling back in love. But when Blake gets a call about his dream job back in New York City, things start to fall apart again, forcing Jo and Blake to make a decision about their future.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!