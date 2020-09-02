TV Best Bets for September 2

Dodgeball Thunderdome
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST
For generations, dodgeball was a game of either fun or fear, depending on where you stood in the middle school pecking order. Discovery has transformed the game into an epic sporting adventure. On an isolated 13.8-acre specially constructed site, winners are not determined simply by their strength, and the losers aren’t always picked last. Here, contestants have a chance to claim glory in extraordinary challenges where strength matters but so do strategy, quick thinking and the willingness to leave everything on the field. David Dobrik hosts this all-new competition series along with cohosts Erin Lim and Andrew Hawkins.
America’s Got Talent: “Results Show 4”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
Five acts from last night’s show will move on to the semifinals round of the competition. Viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer of the night into the next round by participating in the Dunkin’ Save by using the America’s Got Talentofficial app or going to nbc.com.
Into the Wild Tibet
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Life is rough for animals in the unforgiving Tibetan Plateau, which lies three miles above sea level and has long, brutal winters. This special documents a year in the survival struggle of wolves, snow leopards (who prey on the local blue sheep), antelopes, yaks and cute, rabbit-esque pikas.
Directed by Bob Fosse
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Legendary choreographer/director/actor Bob Fosse is celebrated tonight with a number of his notable films, most of which display his mastery of staging and filming musical numbers. The night begins with his feature film directorial debut Sweet Charity(1969), and also includes All That Jazz(1979), for which Fosse received Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations; Cabaret(1972), which earned Fosse a Best Director Oscar win; and the biographical drama Star 80(1983), the last film he directed before his passing in 1987.
Final 24: “Keith Moon”
AXS TV, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The last hours in the life of Keith Moon, the hard-partying percussionist for The Who, are explored in the Final 24’s Season 1 finale.
Tough as Nails
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
The final five competitors battle to be crowned the champion of Tough as NailsSeason 1 and win the $200,000 prize. Plus, the finalists get a much-needed boost when their loved ones cheer them on in the two-hour season finale episode “Finish the Job.” Tough as Nailshas been renewed for Season 2.
Food Paradise: “Meals Over Miami”
Cooking Channel, 9pm EST
Get ready to dance with the diverse flavors that color Miami! There’s a pepita-topped Cuban street food favorite, a pepper-packed burger that brings the heat, bold burritos, decadent mac and cheese, and more!
Coroner: “All’s Well”
The CW, 9pm EST
Toronto coroner Jenny Cooper’s (Serinda Swan) gathering for friends and family takes a macabre detour when a corpse turns up on her property. But there’s still one thing to be grateful for: Hot handyman Liam (Éric Bruneau) was already there to fix the plumbing.
The Butcher Baker: Mind of a Monster
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
A seemingly mild-mannered family man, Robert Hansen ran a successful bakery and held hunting trophies. But behind this carefully cultivated exterior lurked a coldblooded serial killer. When big-game animals no longer satisfied his urge to kill, Hansen sought out women in Anchorage’s red-light district and flew them out to the Alaska wilderness, where he hunted them down for sport. Hansen eventually confessed to the murders of 17 women. Tapes of this confession have been lost for 35 years, but now, with the testimony of his friends, victims and the officers involved, this two-hour special finally pieces together the truth about Hansen.
