TV Best Bets for September 2

Q-Force
Netflix, New Series!
This spy-themed adult animated comedy follows Steve Maryweather (aka Agent Mary, voiced by Sean Hayes, also a cocreator and executive producer), who was once the golden boy of the American Intelligence Agency, until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the agency sent him off to West Hollywood to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses. Joining forces with expert mechanic Deb (Wanda Sykes), master of drag and disguise Twink (Matt Rogers) and hacker Stat (Patti Harrison), they form Q-Force. They are upgraded to active secret agents in the field, with one caveat — they must put up with a new member of the squad: straight-guy Agent Rick Buck (David Harbour).
Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy
ALLBLK, Season Premiere!
Season 3 picks up the tantalizing series where last season’s cliffhanger left off, with the couples beginning to unravel after the rooftop shooting in Las Vegas takes a toll on their lives. Connor (Darius McCrary) becomes obsessed with finding Harvey (Roy Fegan), and Sincere (Caryn Ward Ross) has to decide if she needs to move on. Sawyer (Blue Kimble) hasn’t healed from a past trauma, causing a wedge between him and Caroline (Vanessa Simmons). Caroline gets closer to finding out just who she is and realizes that revelation could be bittersweet if she has to go on alone. Carson (Wesley Jonathan) and Maggie (Jill Marie Jones) have to take a hard look at their relationship and aren’t sure they like what they see.
Afterlife of the Party
Netflix, Original Film!
A social butterfly (Victoria Justice) experiences the biggest party foul of all — dying during her birthday week. To her surprise, she’s given a second chance to right her wrongs on Earth by reconnecting with loved ones and, most importantly, proving that she is worthy enough to get into the big VIP room in the sky.
A.P. Bio
Peacock, Season Premiere!
The critically acclaimed comedy drops all eight of its Season 4 episodes today. The series stars Glenn Howerton as Jack Griffin, a disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar forced to return to Toledo and work as a high school advanced placement biology teacher. Patton Oswalt, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique and Paula Pell also star.
Superhost
Shudder, Original Film!
In this darkly humorous thriller, travel vloggers Teddy (Osric Chau, Supernatural) and Claire (Sara Canning, Nancy Drew) share their experiences in and around vacation homes with their subscribers while maintaining a moderate level of internet fame. When their follower count starts to dwindle, they pivot to creating viral content around their most recent host, Rebecca (Gracie Gillam, Z Nation). With all eyes turned toward their “superhost,” they slowly start to realize something isn’t right, and as they investigate further, they unlock a horrifying truth.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 3am Live; re-airs on Olympic Channel, 3pm EST
Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes swimming, track & field, wheelchair basketball and road cycling.
College Football
ESPN & FOX, beginning at 7pm Live EST
The Boise State Broncos are in Orlando, Florida, to face the UCF Knights on ESPN. A Big Ten matchup has the Ohio State Buckeyes in Minneapolis to battle the Minnesota Golden Gophers on FOX.
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles
Bravo, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Returning for Season 13 are powerhouse agents Josh Flagg, Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, James Harris and David Parnes. New York’s Fredrik Eklund will also join the L.A. team. As homeowners seek larger spaces and privacy, the agents are busier than ever as they negotiate huge listings and manage even bigger egos. Flagg returns to his Old Hollywood roots focusing on high-end, historic properties in the Beverly Hills Flats, including his own.
grown-ish: “You Beat Me to the Punch”
Freeform, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
At a luau party with the crew, Zoey (Yara Shahidi) accepts Luca’s (Luka Sabbat) career advice, making Aaron (Trevor Jackson) uncomfortable. Doug (Diggy Simmons) and Kiela (Daniella Perkins) navigate a roadblock in their relationship, while Vivek (Jordan Buhat) tries to help Nomi (Emily Arlook) and Ana (Francia Raisa) take their minds off the LSATs.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Game of Boyles”
NBC, 8pm EST
Terry (Terry Crews), Jake (Andy Samberg) and Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) visit the Boyle Family Farm. Meanwhile, Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) help out Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher).
The Sounds of Silents
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s five-film lineup on Turner Classic Movies features a range of sound movies that are set in or in some way reference the silent film era. First up, cowriter/director Carl Reiner’s The Comic (1969) stars Dick Van Dyke as a Buster Keaton-like silent film comedian in a story comprised of flashbacks of his rise to stardom and subsequent fall from popularity. Next, Best Director Oscar nominee Martin Scorsese’s Best Picture Oscar-nominated fantasy/adventure Hugo (2011) is set in the 1930s and follows a young boy who becomes embroiled in a mystery surrounding his late father’s automaton and the pioneering, early 20th century filmmaker Georges Méliès. Following that is the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Sunset Boulevard (1950), Best Director Oscar nominee Billy Wilder’s film noir starring Best Actress Oscar nominee Gloria Swanson (who, in real life, had been a star of the silent screen) in an iconic performance as faded former silent film actress Norma Desmond, whose loss of celebrity in the “talkie” age and increasing isolation has caused her to retreat into a demented fantasy world, a world into which she tries to draw a struggling young screenwriter (Best Actor Oscar nominee William Holden). Then, enjoy Singin’ in the Rain (1952), one of the greatest big-screen musicals, starring Gene Kelly (who codirected and choreographed with Stanley Donen), Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds in a lighthearted story set in late-1920s Hollywood. The actors play three performers caught up in the transition from silent films to sound. Right after that, TCM ends the evening with the film that best embodies that transition era — 1927’s The Jazz Singer, the first feature-length movie with synchronized singing and dialogue, which allowed audiences to hear, with amazement, star Al Jolson’s famous and prophetic line: “Wait a minute, wait a minute. You ain’t heard nothin’ yet!” — Jeff Pfeiffer
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: “Renewal”
NBC, 8:30pm EST
The squad comes together to work an important, high-stakes case.
Christina on the Coast: “Zen Kitchen Transformation”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Christina Haack has new Long Beach clients who have lived in their 1950s-era home for over a decade and want to overhaul their walled-in kitchen and living room into an open indoor/outdoor living space.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 9pm Live EST
Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes track & field, canoe, road cycling and wheelchair tennis.
What We Do in the Shadows
FX, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the Season 2 finale, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) rescued Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) from a trap set by the Vampiric Council. In Season 3, the housemates realize that Guillermo, exposed as a vampire hunter, might be their only protection against more assassination attempts. The season debuts with two episodes tonight.