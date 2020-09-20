TV Best Bets for September 20

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
TCM, 6pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Stanley Kramer’s acclaimed and important 1967 drama was one of the earliest American films to feature an interracial marriage in a positive manner, and it was received negatively in certain states where such marriages were still illegal at the time. But the film endures as a classic and has outlasted whatever naysayers it had. A young white woman (Katherine Houghton) brings home her Black fiancé (Sidney Poitier) to meet her parents (Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn and Oscar nominee Spencer Tracy in their ninth and final onscreen pairing; Tracy’s final film role), who must grapple with their concerns about the engagement.
Disney Movie Marathon
Freeform, 8am EST
The following eight movies can make for a family Sunday gathering: Cars, Cars 2, The Emperor’s New Groove, Tarzan,Up, Ratatouille, Inside Outand Meet the Robinsons.
Golf: U.S. Open, Final Round
NBC, 12pm Live EST
NBC has final round coverage of the U.S. Open from Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.
Celebrity Family Feud
ABC, 7pm EST
It’s an epic “family” reunion when two comedy greats, Ray Romano and Brad Garrett, test their skills and compete for charity. Then two famed rock bands, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, go head-to-head on this special new episode.
60 Minutes
CBS, 7:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
The esteemed newsmagazine enters Season 53 (!).
72nd Emmy Awards
ABC, 8pm Live EST
Though the awards will be held virtually this year, you can expect all of the pomp and circumstance normally attributed to the show — but maybe someone will show up in their pajamas! This year’s ceremony is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
Last Tango in Halifax
PBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
After seven years of marriage, Alan and Celia discover that wedded bliss isn’t always blissful, as clashing politics, Alan’s new job and a wild local lad create tension. Caroline gets emotionally embroiled at work. Alan’s brother, Ted, visits from New Zealand, and tempers fray when money becomes the topic of conversation at Caroline and Gillian’s birthday celebration.
Storm Stories: The Next Chapter
The Weather Channel, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the blustery docuseries’ return, police bodycam footage shows the rescue of a woman and her four children as 2019’s Tropical Storm Imelda pummels Houston. And a monster twister threatens an Arkansas mom and her nine kids!
NFL Football: New England at Seattle
NBC, 8:20pm Live EST
Cam Newton leads the New England Patriots into the Pacific Northwest for a Week 2 Sunday Night Footballmatchup against Jamal Adams and the Seattle Seahawks.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “Serving up Betrayals”
Bravo, 9pm EST
Ashley confronts Michael about the blog rumors and inadvertently reveals intimate details about their sex life. Gizelle corrals the ladies for a wine tasting to celebrate her literary award, but the celebration is quickly halted when tension escalates to an alarming level.
Carnival Eats: “It’s a Wonderful Bite”
Cooking Channel, 9pm EST
Noah Cappe heads to California for some holiday magic at Winter Fest OC, including the deep-fried goodness of the West Coast Nuggets, an entire holiday meal in the Sweet Potato Pile and the Frozen Banana Cane. Next, Noah travels to Chandler, Arizona, for the annual Ostrich Fest. The Breakfast Funnel Cake starts the day off, and the Honeynut Crunch Burger is the perfect sweet and salty combo. Caribbean flavors in the Jerk Fish Tacos help Noah wrap another day on the fairgrounds.
Apocalypse Earth: “Tsunamis: Killer Waves”
History, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
This episode examines how shifts and movements on the earth can trigger tsunamis and the impact these deadly and destructive waves have on coasts around the world. Through eyewitness accounts and rare footage, stories of survival are revealed and explored.
Van der Valk: “Only in Amsterdam”
PBS, 9pm EST
A Muslim worker at an addiction clinic is found dead with a symbolic stab wound. Evidence connects her to a rare books library and a Catholic nun. As investigators dig deeper, they enter a world of mysticism, alchemy and the occult.
The Curious Life & Death of…: “A Titanic Child”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
Medical historian Dr. Lindsey Fitzharris and her expert team quest for the identity of a tiny body rescued from the icy Atlantic Ocean when the Titanicwent down. Heroic sailors, a morgue ship, a twisting turning DNA mystery and a fascinating process of elimination look to find the identity of the unknown Titanicchild.
Race for the White House: “Eisenhower vs. Stevenson”
CNN, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
For the 1952 presidential race, Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower, the famed World War II general, and Democrat Adlai Stevenson were persuaded to run for the office. But as the gloves came off, the election became a fierce battle for hearts and minds.
Outrageous Pumpkins
Food Network, 10pm EST, New Series!
In this four-part series hosted by Alyson Hannigan, a traditional Halloween pastime is taken to the next level as seven expert pumpkin carvers compete at an outdoor pumpkin playground for the title of Outrageous Pumpkin Champion and a sweet $25,000 Halloween treat. Each week the carvers will face off in two outrageous challenges that test their creativity and pumpkin prowess as they sculpt gravity-defying scenes that celebrate Halloween.
The Osbournes Want to Believe: “Now You See It (Now You Don’t)”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Jack Osbourne reveals shocking footage of a real-life vampire, ghostly car accidents and a Jesus Christ sighting in none other than Burbank, California. Ozzy obsesses over crop circles, and the big question may finally be answered — are Ozzy and Sharon now believers?
