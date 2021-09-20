TV Best Bets for September 20

Meet Me in St. Louis
TCM, 1:45pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Early 1900s St. Louis and its World’s Fair is the setting for director Vincente Minnelli’s beloved 1944 musical adaptation of Sally Benson’s short stories. Judy Garland stars as Esther Smith, a young woman whose romance with the boy next door (Tom Drake) is endangered when her father announces the family is moving to New York. Margaret O’Brien and Mary Astor also star in this film that was nominated for four Oscars, including one for “The Trolley Song” — one of the enduring Hugh Martin/Ralph Blane musical standards introduced by Garland in the film, along with “The Boy Next Door” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” She also memorably performs the film’s title tune.
Dancing With the Stars
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars premieres tonight with a whole new crop of stars ready to put on their dancing shoes, with host Tyra Banks returning as emcee.
The Neighborhood
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 4 of the sitcom following Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), Dave Johnson (Max Greenfield) and their families premieres tonight.
9-1-1
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
A new batch of major disasters is coming to Los Angeles as the hit first-responder drama starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Aisha Hinds returns for Season 5.
Killer Grades
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Proud mom Katherine has just found out that her daughter Michelle has earned a spot on the academic decathlon team! But, when one student’s father dies and another student winds up in the hospital, Katherine starts to wonder if there’s more going on with the team than she knows. Stars Laurie Fortier, Megan Ashley Brown, Zack Gold, Liz Fenning and Isabella Johnson.
The Voice
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 21 of the singing competition series finds pop star Ariana Grande making her debut as a judge alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.
Muhammad Ali: “Round Two: What’s My Name? (1964-1970)”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Ken Burns’ documentary series continues with “Round Two: What’s My Name? (1964-1970),” in which Cassius Clay publicly joins the Nation of Islam and takes the name Muhammad Ali. When he refuses induction into the Army, he is stripped of his title and forced into exile. After three years, he returns to the ring, but he’s lost a step.
NFL Football: Detroit at Green Bay
ESPN, 8:15pm Live EST
Monday Night Football features a Week 2 matchup of NFC North rivals as Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola
CBS, 8:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Find out if Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) got married in Nigeria as the sitcom returns for Season 3.
NCIS
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Special Agents Gibbs (Mark Harmon), McGee (Sean Murray), Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law) are back for Season 19 of the hit crime drama. Gary Cole joins the regular cast as FBI Special Agent Alden Park.
The Big Leap
FOX, 9pm EST, New Series!
This show-within-a-show follows a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters who attempt to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-changing (or life-ruining) reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake. The endearing series is about second chances and follows the stories of each of the participants as they begin their journey of self-acceptance and empowerment.
The L Word: Generation Q: “Light”
Showtime, 9pm EST
Season 2 of this drama continues in the new Monday night time slot it moved to last week. Bette (Jennifer Beals) takes a big swing with Pippa (Vanessa Estelle Williams); Shane (Katherine Moennig) leans on Tess (Jamie Clayton) when she’s suddenly forced to harbor a secret; and Alice’s (Leisha Hailey) run-in with someone from her past throws her for a loop.
NCIS: Hawai‘i
CBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
This latest entry in one of the world’s most popular TV franchises is set in the Aloha State, where the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), has thrived and risen through the ranks with equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself. Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon and Noah Mills also star.
Reasonable Doubt
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 4 finale, “A $25,000 Performance,” when a student from a wealthy family was gunned down execution-style in Chicago’s most affluent neighborhood, the hunt for the killers gripped the nation’s attention. Police claimed they had their man when Lee Harris, a street hustler from the nearby housing projects, admitted he was at the scene of the crime. But he now insists he was just trying to get the $25,000 reward money and was simply feeding back the information detectives gave him.
Ordinary Joe
NBC, 10pm EST, New Series!
There’s nothing ordinary about this new drama. James Wolk (Mad Men) is Joe Kimbreau, a Syracuse University student on graduation day who is at a crossroads in his life: Should he pursue being the next Billy Joel, follow his kind-of girlfriend Jenny (Elizabeth Lail) to her summer house on the East Coast, take a chance on the hot gal Amy (Natalie Martinez) he just bumped into, or remain devoted to his family? Much like This Is Us takes us through different time periods, Ordinary Joe follows three extremely different life paths through emotional, heartwarming stories.