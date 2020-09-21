TV Best Bets for September 21

Home for Harvest & Road Less Traveled
Hallmark Movies Now
Hallmark will make available two additional movies to stream. Home for Harveststars Brigitte Kingsley, Landy Cannon and Troy Blundell. A travel writer (Kingsley) is surprised to be sent back to the hometown she left, heartbroken, years before. She meets a new man, and also her ex.Road LessTraveledstars Lauren Alaina, Charlene Tilton, Donny Boaz, Dean J. West. Charlotte (Alaina) struggles to balance her upcoming wedding with her career. She searches for answers in her hometown, where she runs into her high school sweetheart, which prompts Charlotte to wonder what life would have been like if she'd never left.
A Love Song for Latasha
Netflix
The injustice surrounding the shooting death of 15-year-old Latasha Harlins at a South Central Los Angeles store became a flashpoint for the city’s 1992 civil uprising. As the Black community expressed its profound pain in the streets, Latasha’s friends and family privately mourned the loss of a vibrant child whose full story was never in the headlines. Nearly three decades later, oral history and memories from Latasha’s best friend and cousin converge in a dreamlike portrait that shows the impact one brief but brilliant life can have.
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Syndicated, Season Premiere!
After a summer spent hosting from her Montana ranch and her home in L.A., the Daytime Emmy winner returns to the studio for her sophomore season. Expect a combination of live and virtual interviews and more killer “Kellyoke” performances.
The Doctors
Syndicated, Season Premiere!
The long-running medical talk show debuts a fresh set and a brand-new host, Dr. Ian Smith.
NFL Football: New Orleans at Las Vegas
ABC & ESPN, 8pm Live EST
There will be no fans in attendance to watch the long-wandering Raiders open Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas against the New Orleans Saints. The game marks the 50th anniversary of Monday Night Footballand will be simulcast on ABC and ESPN.
L.A.’
FOX, 8pmNew Series!In this new action drama, detectives Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union) and Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba) take on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles. While skirting the rules (and speed limits), Syd and Nancy become a force to be reckoned with on the streets and in each other’s lives.
American Ninja Warrior: “Qualifier 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
In this round of Qualifying, the ninjas face up to six challenging obstacles, including the high-flying Beehive, which is new to the course this year, in addition to fan favorites the Shrinking Steps and the iconic Warped Wall. Notable competitors include Najee Richardson, Michelle Warnky, Adam Rayl and Jessie Graff.
Starring Meryl Streep
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Iconic actress Meryl Streep — who has been nominated for a record 21 Oscars and won three — is the focus of tonight’s film lineup, which begins with Streep in three of her Best Actress Oscar-nominated roles: A Cry in the Dark(1988), The FrenchLieutenant’s Woman(1981) and Postcards From the Edge(1990). These are followed by her Best Supporting Actress Oscar-winning role in 1979’s Kramer vs. Kramer.
Below Deck Mediterranean: “Something’s Fishy”
Bravo, 9pm EST
A Speedo-clad Bugsy prepares a naughty-themed evening for the guests, while managing the fallout of cucumber-gate. Tensions run high between Captain Sandy and Chef Tom, while Jess becomes wary of Aesha. On a crew night out, Alex questions Bugsy about the direction of their relationship, while Rob and Jess spend a romantic night in the guest cabins. And on the morning of the final charter, a big mistake leaves a crew member ready to walk off the boat.
Fil
FOX, 9pmNew Series!Kim Cattrall, Gerald McRaney, Mark L. Young and Melia Kreiling are among the stars of this Southern gothic family soap in which wealth, power and religion collide — with outrageously soapy results.
Manhunt: Deadly Games
CBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
This scripted true crime anthology series, starring Cameron Britton, Jack Huston and Carla Gugino, chronicles one of the largest and most complex manhunts on U.S. soil following the deadly terrorist attack at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Tahiti”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
From a Polynesian twist on ceviche to freshwater shrimp coated in a sweet coconut-curry sauce, Andrew sets sail on a culinary voyage through the signature dishes of Tahiti.
Your Worst Nightmare: “Do You Love Me?”
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Jeanne Smith and her two daughters, Marie and Anna, make for a tight-knit family trio. But when Jeanne and Anna go looking for love in all the wrong places, it ends in heartbreak, lies and murder.
POV: “In My Blood It Runs”
PBS, 10pm EST
Peek into the life of Dujuan, a 10-year-old Aboriginal boy. Dujuan is a child-healer and a good hunter and speaks three languages. But he is failing in school and facing increasing scrutiny from welfare authorities and the police.
Doomsday Caught on Camera: “A Twister on a Rampage and More”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
A boating trip turns terrifying when a volcano violently erupts; a helpless onlooker witnesses the raw power and destruction of a raging flash flood; an avalanche buries a family and their truck on a Colorado highway; and an Arkansas couple comes face to face with a deadly tornado.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!