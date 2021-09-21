TV Best Bets for September 21

New Amsterdam
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
When last season ended, Max (Ryan Eggold) finally took that wedding ring off and kissed Helen (Freema Agyeman). As the medical drama heads into Season 4, Agyeman says: “I’m excited to see a whole new chapter for Helen! And, hopefully, some unbridled joy. There has always been a melancholic slant to Helen, I think — she seemed to either be running away from something or in pursuit of something — a little ill at ease. But in Max she feels a sense of home, because they’ve always been so honest and open and supportive and trusting with, and of, each other — the only missing part of the puzzle being admitting their feelings for one another.”
Love on the Spectrum
Netflix, Season Premiere!
Season 2 of this series continues to tell the stories of people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. With a few familiar faces, and some new ones, the new season represents an even wider range of people and personalities, showing just how diverse the autism spectrum really is.
FBI
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 4 of the hit crime drama, Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) are taking a trip to Budapest where, over the course of various crossover episodes, the agents will help introduce the new spinoff series FBI: International (which debuts later this evening). Of course, they have their own lives and investigations going on, as well, and Peregrym told us that she is excited for the new season in not only exploring a new country, but also new ground with her show’s characters. “I’m looking forward to seeing what other stuff they do on the personal side with each character,” she said.
The Resident
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Conrad (Matt Czuchry), Nicolette (Emily VanCamp), Randolph (Bruce Greenwood) and the doctors, nurses and staff of Chastain Memorial Hospital face new medical and personal crises in Season 5.
The Voice: “The Blind Auditions Premiere, Part 2”
NBC, 8pm EST
In the second night of the Season 21 blind auditions premiere, coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and mentor the next singing phenomenon.
Muhammad Ali: “Round Three: The Rivalry (1970-1974)”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Muhammad Ali battles his fiercest rivals — Joe Frazier and the U.S. government — as he attempts to regain the heavyweight title in “Round Three: The Rivalry (1970-1974).” Ali suffers his first professional loss against Frazier, but a win in the rematch has him eyeing a bout against champ George Foreman.
Starring George C. Scott
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Legendary actor George C. Scott’s talent can be seen in four films tonight on Turner Classic Movies, beginning with two of his most well-known movies, followed by a couple that may not be as frequently seen. First up is Patton (1970), the classic biographical drama about Gen. George S. Patton (Scott) during World War II. The acclaimed film won seven of the 10 Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Scott, although he famously became the first person to refuse the award, citing his disdain for acting competitions. Scott was also nominated as Best Actor the following year in The Hospital (1971), writer Paddy Chayefsky’s (who won an Oscar for his screenplay) satiric film in which Scott plays a harried hospital administrator dealing with rising costs, a seductive young woman and a serial killer. Scott directed and stars in tonight’s next film, Rage (1972), where he plays a sheep rancher who is fatally exposed to a military lab’s poison gas. Finally, in the action film The Last Run (1971), Scott portrays an aging former driver for organized crime rings who is living in self-imposed exile in Portugal before receiving his first job in years — to transport an escaped killer and his girlfriend into France. The woman is played by Trish Van Devere; she and Scott married the following year and appeared in a number of subsequent films together.
FBI: Most Wanted
CBS, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The FBI crossover event continues with the Season 3 premiere of FBI: Most Wanted, starring Julian McMahon as Special Agent Jess LaCroix. In the Season 2 finale, gunshots were fired inside Jess’ house, and who was shot and who did the shooting remained a mystery. Joining the regular cast for Season 3 is Alexa Davalos (The Man in the High Castle) as a new member of Jess’ team.
Supergirl: “Blind Spots”
The CW, 9pm EST
Kelly (Azie Tesfai) is horrified when the Ormfell building implodes, injuring many in the community, including Joey (guest star Aiden Stoxx). However, her horror quickly turns to frustration when she realizes that the hospital is overwhelmed, people are getting sicker and no one is coming to help — including Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), who is busy fighting Nyxly (Peta Sergeant). Knowing that she can make a difference, Kelly embraces her power and fully steps into her role as Guardian.
Our Kind of People
FOX, 9pm EST, New Series!
Set in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for over 50 years, this soapy drama series follows a strong-willed single mom (Yaya DaCosta) as she sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line. A dark secret about her mother’s past turns her world upside down and shakes up this community forever.
The Ultimate Surfer
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Friendships and alliances built along the way are pushed to the sand as two men and two women meet in the final showdown. Eleven-time surfing world champion Kelly Slater surprises the finalists with a once-in-a-lifetime coaching session, sharing real-time feedback on the wave he created. After a neck-and-neck race at the Final Surf Off, one man and one woman are crowned the Ultimate Surfers, winning $100,000 and the opportunity to compete on the WSL Championship Tour.
FBI: International
CBS, 10pm EST, New Series!
The third series in the successful FBI franchise follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be. Not allowed to carry guns, the Fly Team relies on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people.
Major League Baseball: San Francisco at San Diego
FS1, 10pm Live EST
Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face Manny Machado and the Padres at San Diego’s Petco Park to start a three-game series.