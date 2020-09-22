TV Best Bets for September 22

The Playbook
Netflix, New Series!
This series profiles legendary coaches as they share the rules they live by to achieve success in sports and in life. Through emotional and in-depth interviews, each coach reveals the critical moments in their personal lives and careers that ultimately helped form their coaching philosophies. Featured coaches include the Los Angeles Clippers’ Doc Rivers; two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis, the winningest coach in U.S. soccer history; Premier League’s José Mourinho, one of the most decorated football managers of all time; Serena Williams’ famed tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou; and hall of fame basketball player and coach Dawn Staley.
Titanic
AMC, 3:30pm EST, Catch a Classic!
James Cameron’s epic 1997 blockbuster about the sinking of the famous title ship became the highest-grossing film of all time for a while thanks in large part to repeated viewings at the theater by teens enthralled by the fictionalized doomed shipboard love affair between Oscar nominee Kate Winslet’s Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack, set to James Horner’s Oscar-winning romantic score and original song (cowritten with Will Jennings) “My Heart Will Go On,” memorably crooned by Celine Dion. Beyond its compelling characters, the film is also a technical masterpiece, and it won an Oscar for visual effects. Tying a record at the time for most Oscar nominations with 14, Titanicwon 11, notably also including Best Picture and Director.
Dead Pixels
The CW, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
It’s game over for Season 1 of the cheeky British comedy about a band of online pals who finally figure out how to complete their mission inside the video game Kingdom Scrolls. Too bad one of them may have to log off before leveling up.
Deadliest Catch
Discovery Channel, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Tonight’s gripping finale of the Emmy-winning reality show was shot in mid-February, just when the COVID-19 pandemic began its lethal spread around the world. Like everyone, the crab fishing captains out of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, had to pivot — and fast. They were in the midst of a lucrative season, and many were far from port in the northern reaches of the Bering Sea. Anticipating a crash in crab price, captains Sig Hansen, Monte Colburn and “Wild Bill” Wichrowski raced their catches 500 miles back to Dutch, while Casey McManus and his crew were slowed by sea ice that overtook their gear. Workhorse Jake Anderson was reallyup against the clock; he drove the Saga north, beyond the reach of Coast Guard rescue helicopters, to fill his tanks and get home for the birth of his third child. He made it … two weeks after delivery.
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
FOX, 8pm EST, Broadcast Premiere!
Following its spring run on National Geographic, Cosmos: Possible Worldscomes to FOX with the premiere episode “Ladders to the Stars.” Presenter and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson says that Possible Worlds “explores the interwoven tapestry that is life on Earth and calls on us to remember this truth as we collectively build the future of civilization.”
America’s Got Talent: “Live Finals”
NBC, 8pm Live EST
The top 10 acts perform one last time from Universal Studios for their chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America.
American Experience: The Vote: “Hour Three”
PBS, 8pm EST
Discover how the pervasive racism of the time, particularly in the South, impacted women’s fight for the vote during the final years of the campaign. Stung by a series of defeats in 1915, the suffragists concentrated on passing a federal amendment.
Women Make Film: “Staging, Journey and Discovery”
TCM, 8pm EST
A look at scene staging, an element of film form pointing clearly to cinema’s origin — the theater; then, an examination into the journey in a film and its ultimate discovery.
Frontline: “The Choice 2020: Trump vs. Biden”
PBS, 9pm EST
Every four years,Frontline’s special “The Choice” episode tells a dual biography of the two presidential candidates that steps back and looks beyond the heated political rhetoric, taking measure of the two individuals and the events that have shaped their lives and values. This installment looks at the lives of incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Time100
ABC, 10pm EST
ABC in partnership with Timewill bring the annual Time100 list to this special television event. For the first time since the iconic list’s inception, viewers will get an entertainment-filled inside look at the leaders, creators and everyday heroes comprising the 2020 list ahead of its Timeprint debut. The full 2020 list by category — Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Icons and Titans — will be revealed, featuring clips and exclusive interviews with each honoree. The lead-up to the full reveal will include musical performances, a history of the iconic Time100 list, recaps of the biggest stories of 2020 thus far, as well as honorary tributes and appearances from Time100 alumni.
Backyard Envy: “Where Do We Grow From Here?”
Bravo, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
The Manscapers take on one of the most logistically challenging jobs of their careers at a remote location on Fire Island. Garrett decides to surprise his longtime boyfriend Andrew with an engagement proposal. The Manscapers reach a final crossroads regarding the future of their business. Will they go their separate ways?
Eddie Eats America: “Austin”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
In Austin, Texas, Eddie Hall pumps up his appetite in a race of strength vs. speed with superbike legend Colin “Texas Tornado” Edwards. Then, Eddie enjoys some pit-smoked barbecue from local favorite House Park Bar-B-Que before tackling a monster food truck challenge from eight of the city’s famous food trucks.
Transplant: “Saleh”
NBC, 10pm EST
When a friend from Syria reaches out for his help treating patients, Bashir (Hamza Haq) works to balance his role at the hospital with his ties to home. Theo (Jim Watson) feels powerless when something happens to one of his daughters back home. A patient puts Magalie’s (Laurence Leboeuf) moral convictions to the test.
Sanford & Son: “The Blind Mellow Jelly Collection”
getTV, 10:30pm EST
“I want my daddy’s records!” In this oft-quoted 1973 episode of the classic NBC comedy (seriously, that line is on T-shirts!), ornery Fred Sanford (Redd Foxx) donates his rare Blind Mellow Jelly blues albums to a library for a tax break. Then, after hearing how much they’re worth, he has buddy Bubba (Don Bexley) pose as the singer’s son to get them back. Bad karma equals big laughs, as always!
