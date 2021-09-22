TV Best Bets for September 22

The Wonder Years
ABC, 8:30pm EST, New Series!
The beloved coming-of-age comedy that followed suburban teenager Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) growing up in the late ’60s and early ’70s gets new life in this half-hour sitcom. The new rendition looks back at the same era through the eyes of 12-year-old Dean Williams (Elisha “EJ” Williams) and his Black, middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama. Dule? Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Laura Kariuki also star. Don Cheadle provides the voice of adult Dean.
Last Chance Transplant
discovery+, New Series!
Every day, for people all over the United States, the wait for a life-saving organ transplant is the difference between a renewed lease on life and death. From executive producer Robin Roberts, this emotional and heart-pounding series offers viewers an inside look at the race against the clock to transplant and save human life at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Star Wars: Visions
Disney+, New Series!
The Star Wars franchise’s first formal venture into anime, this series is comprised of short films created by seven Japanese anime studios. Each studio uses its signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of that famed galaxy far, far away. All episodes are available today.
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Netflix, Original Film!
In this teen comedy from Brazil, clever but socially awkward 16-year-old Tetê will do anything to fit in at her new school. But the queen bee among her classmates has other ideas.
Dear White People Vol. 4
Netflix, Season Premiere!
The comedy/drama returns for a fourth and final season. Set against the backdrop of senior year at Winchester as well as a not-so-distant, post-pandemic future, this season finds the characters looking back at the most formative (and theatrical) year of their lives. Both an Afro-futuristic and ’90s-inspired musical event, Season 4 is billed as a farewell experience with one promise: Sometimes the only way to move forward is to throw it back.
The Goldbergs
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Season 9 premiere, “The Goldbergs’ Excellent Adventure” revolves around the iconic ’80s family paying tribute to Pops. Together they venture down memory lane by visiting Pops’ favorite stomping grounds. Adam Goldberg, forever with camera in hand, captures the outing — theming it to Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Hijinks and hilarity ensue, and we are reminded that there is no bond greater than family.
Survivor
CBS, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The seminal reality competition’s 41st season, which was supposed to have premiered last September, finally kicks off tonight with a two-hour premiere. This will be a shortened season due to COVID — production only lasted 26 days instead of the usual 39 — but the intense Survivor action fans have been missing for over a year is back. Host Jeff Probst returns, with Fiji being the host country for the ninth consecutive time. Probst teased that they spent an entire year creating a much more dangerous game and said fans could consider it perhaps a 2.0 version or the dawn of a new era. “Survivor 41 is like the monster in a horror movie, and if you’re a player, it’s coming for you,” Probst said.
Riverdale: “Chapter Ninety-Three: Dance of Death”
The CW, 8pm EST
After learning that a friend has gone missing, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) enlists help from Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) to investigate the disappearance. Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) plants doubt in Kevin’s (Casey Cott) mind, which leads him to confront Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) about the ministry. Finally, an explosion at the mines leaves several lives hanging in the balance.
The Masked Singer
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
More disguised celebrities — including the football-playing Dalmatian — show off their singing voices as Season 6 of the competition series debuts with a two-night premiere. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke return to the panel of judges. Nick Cannon is back as host.
Chicago Med
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The hit medical drama returns for Season 7. Two of the series’ original cast members, Torrey DeVitto (Dr. Natalie Manning) and Yaya DaCosta (April Sexton), departed at the end of Season 6. Steven Weber, who recurred as Dr. Dean Archer last season, has been promoted to a series regular this season, and there are also two new faces as series regulars: Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard), who was a police officer before joining the medical field, and Dr. Stevie Hammer (Kristen Hager), an intelligent and scrappy ER attending physician.
Muhammad Ali
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST, Series Finale!
In the fourth and final part, “Round Four: The Spell Remains (1974-2016),” Muhammad Ali shocks the world by defeating George Foreman, winning back the heavyweight title and becoming the most famous man on Earth. After retiring in 1981, Ali travels the world spreading his Islamic faith, and becomes a symbol of peace and hope.
First Day of Fall
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Autumn is in the air as the calendar turns to the first day of fall, and it’s also on the air with five films airing on Turner Classic Movies tonight: Autumn Leaves (1956), a Robert Aldrich-directed film noir starring Joan Crawford; Cheyenne Autumn (1964), the last Western directed by John Ford; Autumn Sonata (1978), Ingmar Bergman’s acclaimed drama starring Best Actress Oscar nominee Ingrid Bergman in her final film role; An Autumn Afternoon (1962), a Japanese drama that was cowriter/director Yasujir? Ozu’s last film and is considered one of his finest works; and The Winds of Autumn (1976), a Western starring Jack Elam and Jeanette Nolan.
The Conners
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Lights, Camera, Action: The Conners is going live for both the East and West Coast broadcasts of the Season 4 premiere episode, “Trucking Live in Front of a Fully Vaccinated Studio Audience.” This iconic TV family continues to deal with the current pandemic while navigating breakups and newfound sobriety, all while planning an upcoming wedding.
Alter Ego
FOX, 9pm EST, New Series!
In this first-of-its-kind singing competition, contestants perform not as themselves but as avatars that look just how they want to look. Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes and will.i.am are judges for the festivities, and Rocsi Diaz hosts.
Chicago Fire
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
At the end of last season, Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso), Tony (Anthony Ferraris) and Capp (Randy Flagler) were all in danger after becoming trapped while rescuing a man from a sinking boat. Addressing the fate of the men above is the first order of business for Season 10, but fans are also eager to see what a relationship between Brett (Kara Killmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) looks like after the two connected in the finale. And is Boden (Eamonn Walker) going to take the deputy district chief role?
Dr. Mercy
TLC, 9pm EST, New Series!
Viewers will get a personal look inside Dr. Mercy’s practice to see how passionate she is about her patients and how dedicated she is to making sure each patient looks and feels beautiful, inside and out. Dr. Mercy will shine a light on extreme skin conditions and cases including a rhinophyma that has caused a nose to grow three times its regular size and one unique condition that has left one patient covered in more lumps after each of her pregnancies.
Home Economics
ABC, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Connor invites the Hayworth clan to a San Francisco 49ers game as he tries to close his latest business deal in the season premiere, “49ers Foam Finger, $7.” Desperately trying to prove that he knows the game, Tom gets a once-in-a-lifetime chance to showcase his football skills in front of the entire crowd of 49ers Faithful at Levi’s Stadium. Meanwhile, Denise tries to get Sarah to come to terms with Shamiah’s new interest in cheerleading. Guest stars include Hall of Fame wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Jerry Rice, and sportscaster Scott Van Pelt.
A Million Little Things
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
In the season premiere, “Family First,” Gary struggles in the aftermath of his encounter with Peter. Meanwhile, Regina and Rome put on a united front following the closure of Someday and the deportation of Tyrell’s mother. Sophie deals with mixed emotions surrounding her mother while Delilah faces a difficult decision. Eddie inches closer to finding out who caused the accident, and Maggie navigates a new career opportunity.
Jay Leno’s Garage
CNBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Jay Leno is back with a sixth season, featuring 12 episodes, of his series in which famous friends join him to talk cars, share stories and go for rides. In the season premiere episode, “Big Dreams,” Jay starts by kicking Drew Carey’s soccer dreams into high gear with a crazy game of “car soccer.” Then, James Corden tries to steal Jay’s Jag; Jay and Gary Sinise salute a decorated veteran who’s helping other vets achieve their dreams, with a little four-wheeled surprise; and comedian Tammy Pescatelli may be the first guest to crash a car.
Chicago P.D.
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Last season ended with Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) finding Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) bleeding after being shot and rushing her to the hospital. Also, Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) proposed to Halstead. As Season 9 begins, will Burgess survive? She was last seen going into surgery, and she lost a lot of blood. And will Halstead accept Upton’s proposal, or will he figure out that she’s hiding something from him after what happened with Roy? Is the Roy situation really done? Did Voight (Jason Beghe) take care of it?
Selena: Life, Death & Money
REELZChannel, 10pm EST
Mexican singing star Selena Quintanilla was on the brink of mainstream pop success when one woman’s obsession cut her life short at just 23 years old. This program details the legal clash that unfolded 20 years after Selena’s passing when her widower, Chris Pérez, was approached to make a TV series about her life. When her father stepped in to stop that, it resulted in an estate dispute about who has the right to tell Selena’s story and who is entitled to its massive royalties.