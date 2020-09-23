TV Best Bets for September 23

Enola Holmes
Netflix, Original Film!
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown leads the cast and is also a producer on this film based on the book series by Nancy Springer. It’s a mystery/adventure set in 1884 that introduces the world’s greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. Brown plays the title character — the younger sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) Holmes — who becomes a supersleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brothers as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.
Mickey Rooney 100th Birthday Tribute
TCM, beginning at 12:15pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Joseph Yule Jr. — better known as Mickey Rooney — was born on Sept. 23, 1920, and became one of the most beloved actors of all time, with film roles stretching from the golden age of Hollywood (he was the top box-office star from 1939-41) well into the 21st century, before his passing in 2014. TCM honors the birthday boy with a 16-plus-hour marathon of memorable films, beginning with Rooney as one of his signature characters in Life Begins for Andy Hardy(1941, the last Andy Hardyfilm to feature Judy Garland). Also on the schedule: Girl Crazy(1943), Boys Town(1938), Rooney’s Best Actor Oscar-nominated role in The Human Comedy(1943) and his Best Supporting Actor Oscar-nominated role in The Black Stallion(1979).
The Masked Singer
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Embarking on its fourth season, this Emmy Award-nominated singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. The Season 4 celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and been awarded one Time’s 100 Most Influential People.
America’s Got Talent: “Live Finale Results”
NBC, 8pm Live EST, Season Finale!
Host Terry Crews reveals who America has chosen as the $1 million winner of America’s GotTalentSeason 15. The two-hour finale will feature special guest performers and other surprises.
Islands of Wonder: “Borneo”
PBS, 8pm EST
Borneo, the third largest island on Earth, may seem like a paradise, but its harsh landscape proves a struggle to survive. These challenges are the secret to the island hosting a greater diversity of life than almost any other island.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Secrets Revealed”
Bravo, 9pm EST
In never-before-seen footage from Season 10, the story behind Denise’s “Bravo, Bravo, @#$%ing Bravo” moment is finally revealed. Dorit faces mediation for her highly publicized lawsuit. Garcelle’s new house is threatened by wildfires. Meanwhile, Lisa checks out a swanky Hollywood apartment with her daughter Amelia, and Erika hopes to stay in one piece after Kyle takes her for a spin in a vintage car.
Food Paradise: “Mangia Meals”
Cooking Channel, 9pm EST
Take a tour of Italy without leaving home, starting with a pizza in New York that’s as large as the city’s Italian population. There’s a colossal prosciutto calzone in Philly, perfect pasta in Michigan and an Italian hot dog in Vegas. Next, there’s a can’t-miss steak-and-fondue Stromboli, and New Jersey-style Italian deli sandwiches. Finally, find Italian comfort food in Miami and experience pure parmesan decadence in Chicago.
Coroner
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
There are big payoffs for fans of smart, dedicated Toronto coroner Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan), including answers about the childhood death of her sister and army vet Liam (Éric Bruneau) picking a not-so-great moment to reveal his feelings for her.
I Can See Your Voice
FOX, 9pm EST, New Series!
The Masked Singer’sKen Jeong hosts this game show: With the help of a celebrity panel, a contestant uses interrogation and lip-synch challenges to guess — and weed out — bad singers from a group of six “secret voices.” Cash is earned or lost each round when the eliminated voice finally sings. The last reveal comes in a duet with the week’s musician panelist (tonight: Nick Lachey).
Agents of Chaos
HBO, 9pm EST
This is a two-part documentary directed by Emmy and Academy Award winner Alex Gibney, with Part 2 airing the following evening at the same time, ahead of the November elections. The film is a product of years of reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 election. With never-before-seen footage inside the Russian troll farms, and videos unearthed from the Russian deep web, the film digs deep into the sophisticated plans to undermine democracy, raising the alarm for the American public, but also proving that these “agents of chaos” weren’t Russians alone; they were also key players in the United States who, through venality, corruption or circumstance, furthered Putin’s goals, with a vulnerable and unsuspecting American public as their target.
NOVA: “A to Z: The First Alphabet”
PBS, 9pm EST
Writing shaped civilization itself, from the trading of goods to tales of ancient goddesses and kings. Follow the evolution of the written word, from millennia-old carvings in an Egyptian turquoise mine to our modern-day alphabets.
Jay Leno’s Garage: “America’s Toughest: In Harm’s Way”
CNBC, 10pm EST
In this episode, Jay Leno explores the various reasons people may put themselves, and their vehicles, in harm’s way. First, he hangs out with people who like danger just for the thrill, like Travis Pastrana and his action sport collective, Nitro Circus. Next, he meets someone who faces her fears for money: famous stunt driver Debbie Evans. Then, Jay attempts his most dangerous challenge yet — teaching Gilbert Gottfried to drive … in a new Ferrari. Finally, he talks saving lives and specialized vehicles with airport firefighters.
Marrying Millions
Lifetime, 10pm EST, Midseason Finale!
Season 2 of the reality hit, about financially mismatched couples, presses pause ... but not before Desiry and Kattie reel from bombs dropped by their multimillionaire loves, and Bri and Erica are torn between their families and their much older partners!
Hacking Your Mind: “Us vs. Them”
PBS, 10pm EST
Discover how the auto-pilot biases we all experience fuel our nation’s divisions, see how authoritarians can hack them and find out how to overcome them.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!