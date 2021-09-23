TV Best Bets for September 23

Doom Patrol
HBO Max, Season Premiere!
Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part superhero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. The unlikely heroes are back for Season 3. Matt Bomer, Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade and Michelle Gomez star.
The Croods: Family Tree
Hulu & Peacock, New Series!
Following the events in the hit animated 2020 feature film The Croods: A New Age, this series follows two very different families as they join forces to create a new community — an us-against-the-world caveperson co-op on the most amazing farm in the history of prehistory.
Code 404
Peacock, Season Premiere!
In Season 2 of this British crime-fighting comedy set in the near future, having cracked a high-profile case with his long-suffering partner Detective Inspector Roy Carver (Stephen Graham), the resurrected DI John Major (Daniel Mays) has finally reached his potential as the top cop in the Special Investigation Unit. But it came at a price. At last realizing that his best friend had shacked up with his wife Kelly (Anna Maxwell Martin) while he was “away” (and a bit before), their partnership is over, and the pair go their own ways. But when a 20-year-old cold case is reopened, the pair find themselves back together and thrown into the action.
Creepshow
Shudder, Season Premiere!
The third season of the horror anthology series based on George A. Romero and Stephen King’s 1982 cult classic film will feature new stories and new guest stars including Michael Rooker, James Remar, Johnathon Schaech, Reid Scott and Hanna Fierman.
Little Women: Atlanta: “The Reunion Special”
Lifetime, 8pm EST
The ladies of Little Women: Atlanta reunite with host Terra Jolé to take a look back and discuss Season 6.
Secret Life of a Student
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
High school teacher Lauren Blois finds her life upside down. Her job, the custody of her adopted daughter and her safety are jeopardized when an angry student falsely claims to have had an affair with her. But when the teen turns out to be innocent, Lauren realizes the real threat is closer than she ever suspected. Stars Rhonda Dent, Carlo Marks, Poppy Darch, Tegan Moss and Kaden Connors.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
NBC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 23 of the record-holding crime drama (SVU will celebrate its 500th episode later this season) begins with a two-hour premiere; the series moves to its regular time slot an hour later starting next week. The new season picks up mere hours after the Season 22 finale in which the squad celebrated the canceled marriage (but still happy couple) of Sgts. Fin Tutuola (Ice-T) and Phoebe Baker (Jennifer Esposito). ADA Carisi (Peter Scanavino) is called to a late-night meeting where a key player in a housing-for-sex scheme is willing to flip on her co-conspirators in exchange for a deal with federal prosecutors. Meanwhile, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is involved in a scary car accident — or was it intentional?
TCM Spotlight: The Greatest Stories Ever Rolled
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ Thursday night salute to movies featuring roller-skating rolls to a stop after tonight’s lineup. The first film is Rollerball, a 1975 sci-fi production set in the then-far-off future of 2018. James Caan headlines as Jonathan, the star of a brutal sport combining roller derby, rugby, hockey and motorcycle racing, and operated by one of the ruling corporate conglomerates as a way to keep citizens placated. When Jonathan’s popularity with fans threatens the conglomerate, he finds his life in jeopardy, and he must clean up the game before it kills him. John Houseman, Maud Adams and Moses Gunn also star. Next, Raquel Welch leads the cast of the 1972 sports drama Kansas City Bomber. It’s a fictionalized inside look at Roller Games, a then-popular real-life sports entertainment league that was a more theatrical, WWE-esque version of roller derby. After that is the cult classic Roller Boogie (1979), a romantic musical drama that effectively captures two of the biggest elements of late-’70s pop culture: disco and roller skating. Linda Blair and Jim Bray (a former competitive artistic skater) star as young people who fall in love while engaging in the titular pastime of boogie skating to disco music. While preparing to compete in a Boogie Contest at their favorite skating rink, they must also find time to stop a mob developer from getting his hands on that business. The evening concludes very late with a film similar to the one that began it with Solarbabies (1986), a bizarre tale from executive producer Mel Brooks set in a postapocalyptic future where incarcerated orphans play a rough sport combining lacrosse and roller hockey. When a group of these teenagers encounters a benevolent force from another planet that encourages them to escape their dismal lives, they find hope. Jami Gertz, Jason Patric (in his first film role) and Lukas Haas are among the cast of youngsters in the film. — Jeff Pfeiffer
NFL Football: Carolina at Houston
NFL Network, 8:20pm Live EST
Thursday Night Football’s Week 2 matchup has Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers at Houston’s NRG Stadium for a clash with Brandin Cooks and the Texans.
Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler
CBS, 9pm EST
Filmed before the passing of country music legend Kenny Rogers, this star-studded concert special at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville features onstage tributes and inspiring songs performed in front of the icon himself, as he bid farewell to performing and announced his retirement. Guests and performers include Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.
Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa: “101 Graduates Take on Studio City”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Having ended their romantic relationship but remaining business partners, two Flipping 101 graduates are chasing their biggest profit yet with a sizable home in the Studio City neighborhood of L.A.. Tarek El Moussa returns to help them keep their project and partnership on the rails.
The Hustler
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In “A Little of This, a Little of That,” five new competitors join host Craig Ferguson in this mind-bending and enigmatic game show where coffee beans, sausage and the Goo Goo Dolls are clues to discovering the Hustler.
What We Do in the Shadows: “The Chamber of Judgement”
FX, 10pm EST
The Season 3 adventures of vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) continue in the new episode “The Chamber of Judgement.”
Law & Order: Organized Crime
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 2 picks up three months after the Season 1 finale and the arrest of Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) and his family. While Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) and her wife (Keren Dukes) have welcomed a baby son into the world, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) hasn’t seen his family in a while, as he is deep undercover. Their new target is the K-O — a powerful crime family trying to dominate the city’s illegal cocaine trade. McDermott returns this season, along with Tamara Taylor as Wheatley’s ex-wife, Angela, and Ainsley Seiger as Jet, an expert hacker and Bell’s right-hand woman. New recurring faces include Guillermo Diaz as Bell’s former boss; Ron Cephas Jones as a powerful congressman; and Vinnie Jones as a K-O enforcer.