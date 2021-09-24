TV Best Bets for September 24

Midnight Mass
Netflix, New Series!
Mike Flanagan, who developed Netflix’s creepy hit series The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor, continues down a new dark horrific path, this time in a story about an isolated island community that experiences supernatural events after the arrival of a mysterious priest. Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel and Hamish Linklater lead the cast.
Birds of Paradise
Amazon Prime Video, Original Film!
Two dancers (Kristine Froseth and Diana Silvers) at an elite Paris ballet academy find their friendship tested when they compete for a contract to join a prestigious dance company. Jacqueline Bisset also stars.
Goliath
Amazon Prime Video, Season Premiere!
The entire eight-episode fourth and final season of Billy Bob Thornton’s drama is available today. Billy McBride (Thornton) returns to his Big Law roots after Patty (Nina Arianda) takes a job at a prestigious white-shoe law firm in San Francisco. Together, they try to take down one of America’s most insidious Goliaths: the opioid industry. As Billy deals with his own chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling she’s being used, their loyalties will be tested, putting their partnership on the line.
Foundation
Apple TV+, New Series!
This first onscreen adaptation of sci-fi master Isaac Asimov’s iconic, award-winning novel series is a 10-episode saga of sweeping scope and scale from showrunner/executive producer David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, Man of Steel). When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish the Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari’s claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening. Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton also star. The first two episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes are available Fridays.
Wolfboy and the Everything Factory
Apple TV+, New Series!
Inspired by the work of visual artist Toff “Wirrow” Mazery and executive produced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Mr. Corman), the 10-episode animated kids series follows Wolfboy (voiced by Kassian Akhtar), an imaginative oddball who discovers a strange realm at the center of the Earth where fantastical beings called Sprytes create things for the natural world on the surface — clouds, trees, rabbits, dreams, hiccups, memories, time ... everything. With his newfound Spryte friends, Wolfboy learns that not only can he use the creative energy of the Everything Factory to make his wild imagination come to life, but also that he is destined to play a central role in an age-old battle between the forces of creation and destruction.
An American Story
discovery+, New Series!
This anthology series celebrates remarkable people hidden in the fabric of America and reveals the inspirational stories they have to share.
Curse of the Chippendales
discovery+, New Miniseries!
This four-part docuseries goes back to the 1980s to explore the many scandalous true-crime stories surrounding the Chippendales, the famed men’s exotic-dance troupe.
Point of View: A Designer Profile
discovery+, Season Premiere!
The anthology series returns with a second season of offering a behind-the-curtain look into the mind of interior designers, letting viewers in on their creative processes and introducing the inspirations and influences that shape their designs.
SparkShorts: “A Spark Story”
Disney+
This feature-length documentary looks at the filmmaking process for Pixar Animation Studios’ SparkShorts program.
My Little Pony: A New Generation
Netflix, Feature Film Exclusive!
The pony world of Equestria has lost its magic, and Earth Ponies, Unicorns and Pegasi are living in fear and mistrust of each other. Sunny (voice by Vanessa Hudgens), an idealistic Earth Pony, and Izzy (Kimiko Glenn), a curious Unicorn, must embark on an epic adventure that will take them to faraway lands to make new friends out of old enemies. James Marsden, Sofia Carson, Liza Koshy, Elizabeth Perkins, Jane Krakowski, Ken Jeong and Michael McKean are also among the voice cast.
Golf: Ryder Cup: Day 1
Golf Channel, 8am Live EST
Golf’s premier match-play tournament, pitting the best players in the U.S. against the best of Europe, begins today at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. Steve Stricker is captain of the U.S. Team, which will likely include Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. The European Team, captained by Padraig Harrington, has Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrell Hatton and Rory McIlroy among its top players. Golf Channel and NBC air the event through Sunday.
A Hard Day’s Night
TCM, 6:15pm EST, Catch a Classic!
This 1964 classic starring the Beatles was the Fab Four’s first film and is a fun and influential romp through a fictionalized day in their life during the frenzied height of Beatlemania, and earned Oscar nominations for its screenplay and its adapted musical score by the group’s producer, George Martin. Directed by Richard Lester, the film is a perfect vehicle for John, Paul, George and Ringo, drawing on the cheeky humor and pure fun the group often brought to its songs. The first megastar boy band at the time of filming — and still quite young — the Beatles are comfortably charming in the movie, even while frequently pursued by obsessed fans. The film’s other big star is its fantastic soundtrack, including the title tune and other classics like “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “She Loves You,” “And I Love Her” and “If I Fell.” The innovative way these songs are cut into visual sequences surely had some influence on later music videos. With A Hard Day’s Night and its frantically fun combination of songs and comedy, the Beatles — as they did with their records — set a new and high bar for what a music film could be. And, whether meaning to or not, they and Lester also created an enduringly enjoyable time capsule of one particularly fab moment in time. — Jeff Pfeiffer
College Football: Wake Forest at Virginia
ESPN2, 7pm Live EST
Friday night college football action on ESPN2 has an ACC battle between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Virginia Cavaliers tonight at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.
Dynasty
The CW, 8pm EST
In “You Vicious, Miserable Liar,” the first hour of a two-hour Dynasty block, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies), Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Kirby (Maddison Brown) take a trip to Los Angeles in the hopes of settling the unsettled, resulting in some very bad ideas. Adam (Sam Underwood) presents his research to the board, which is impressed, but there is more in store for him. Meanwhile, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) remains annoyed that Dominique (Michael Michele) is nowhere to be found, and exhibits disturbing behavior. Next, in “Affairs of State and Affairs of the Heart,” Blake (Grant Show) considers dropping out of the senatorial race and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) is devasted by what this would mean to the schools. Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) confronts Dominique about her secret and proposes a deal. Fallon and Liam (Adam Huber) get away for a weekend together, but things don’t end up as either one thought they would.
Gold Rush
Discovery Channel, 8pm; also streams on discovery+ EST, Season Premiere!
Discovery Channel’s highest-rated series is back for Season 12. The gold-mining season is about to begin in the Klondike wilderness, and this year means war. With the price of gold holding near record highs, each miner is battling to find and mine the best ground. But with most of the good ground tied up, they are forced to dig deeper and go further into the wilderness in search of the mother lode.
Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light
Lifetime, 8pm EST
This special follows Aly Raisman, the three-time Olympic gold medalist, as she advocates for sexual abuse survivors while sharing personal accounts and coping strategies that have helped on her own journey of healing. Raisman meets with individuals who have suffered abuse, revealing the trauma that lasts from childhood to adulthood and the triggers that affect them — and her — physically and emotionally. By sharing their stories and insights gleaned along the way, their experiences are validated, and survivors are reminded that they are never alone in their journey, and that there is hope.
Cash in the Attic
HGTV, 9pm EST
In the first of back-to-back episodes, “Home Run for a House,” two New Jersey newlyweds are excited to buy their first home together, but the bride is hoping to minimize their collection of sports memorabilia before they move. Courtney Tezeno steps in to help the groom part with some cherished items to hit their $10,000 down-payment goal. Then in “Making Room for Baby,” a Long Island couple with a new baby hopes to cash in on some family heirlooms that have been gathering dust around the house. Courtney Tezeno steps in to help them raise $10,000 so that they can turn their jam-packed garage into a yoga oasis.
Dateline
NBC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
NBC News’ long-running and popular newsmagazine returns with more true-crime stories for its 30th season.