TV Best Bets for September 25

Say Yes to the Dress
TLC, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
Some brides dream about their wedding their whole life. With expectations this high, there’s bound to be some shocking moments while searching for their dress. Randy takes a look back at some of the best surprises to happen this season!
Golf: Ryder Cup: Day 2
Golf Channel & NBC, beginning at 8am Live EST
Day 2 of the Ryder Cup match-play tournament between the U.S. and European teams takes place at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.
America’s Top Dog
A&E, beginning at 12pm EST, Season Finale!
The final four hourlong Season 3 episodes culminate in “One Top Dog Left Standing,” in which the series determines the canine that has the speed, skills and smarts to bring home the $20,000 prize and title of America’s Top Dog.
College Football
CBS & FOX, beginning at 12pm Live EST
Highlights of Saturday’s college football action include the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. the Wisconsin Badgers at Chicago’s Soldier Field (FOX) and the Boise State Broncos at the Utah State Aggies (CBS).
Frankie Drake Mysteries: “Music at Midnight”
Ovation, 7pm EST
Ahead of the detective series’ fourth season premiere next Saturday, this Frankie Drake Mysteries concert special — coproduced by Ovation and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and filmed on the series’ set — features performances by series stars Chantel Riley and Sharron Matthews, alongside the show’s composer Robert Carli and the TSO.
Deadly Debutante
Lifetime, 8pm EST, Original Film!
The annual debutante ball is an important event for the upper crust, and every family wants their daughter to be chosen the Belle of the Ball. This year Anna Phillips seems likely to win — old-money family, well connected, every advantage. That is, until Sophia Martinez shows up. She’s not from a prominent family, but her mother recently passed away, and now the betting odds say that sympathy will assure Sophia victory. But not if Anna has anything to say — or do — about it. Stars Angelina Boris, Natalia De Mendoza, Angela Baumgardner, Revell Carpenter, Leah N.H. Philpott and Christina Simone Patterson.
Joan Crawford Double Feature
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Legendary actress Joan Crawford made plenty of films whose titles are iconic, but the movies in tonight’s double feature devoted to the star on Turner Classic Movies may not be on the tip of most fans’ tongues, which makes it a refreshing chance to enjoy films one may not have seen before, or at least not as often as, say, something like Mildred Pierce or What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? In this evening’s first film, the 1947 romantic drama Daisy Kenyon, based on Elizabeth Janeway’s novel, Crawford plays the title character, who finds herself in a love triangle with two men (portrayed by Dana Andrews and Henry Fonda). Ruth Warrick costars in the movie, which was directed by Otto Preminger. Crawford also plays the title character in the second half of tonight’s double feature, the 1950 film noir Harriet Craig, based on George Kelly’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Craig’s Wife. That character is a neurotic, manipulative and controlling woman, whose obsession with perfection — or at least the appearance of perfection — begins driving away her friends and family. Wendell Corey costars in the film, which was Crawford’s second of three collaborations with director Vincent Sherman.
Taking the Reins
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
A writer (Nikki DeLoach) goes back to the family ranch to write an article about her passion for horses and discovers what ended her marriage and why she stopped riding. Also stars Corbin Bernsen and Janine Turner.