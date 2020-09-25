TV Best Bets for September 25

Utopia
Amazon Prime Video, New Series!
Bestselling author/screenwriter Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects) created this conspiracy thriller inspired by the British series of the same name. Comic book fans who bond over a seemingly fictional comic discover a real-world conspiracy in its pages.John Cusack and Rainn Wilson star.
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
Disney+, Original Film!
This film follows Sam (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam’s disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she discovers she has superhuman abilities and is invited to join a secret society of similar extraordinary second-born royals charged with keeping the world safe.
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Disney+, New Series!
This docuseries from National Geographic explores the magic of nature within Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at Epcot. Narrated by Josh Gad (Frozen, Frozen II), the eight-episode series is the ultimate tribute to the parks’ magnificent array of more than 300 species and 5,000-plus animals, and the herculean tasks their care experts undertake to keep things running day and night.
Sneakerheads
Netflix, New Series!
Devin (Allen Maldonado), a former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad, gets back in the game only to quickly find himself five G’s in the hole after falling for one of old friend Bobby’s (Andrew Bachelor) get-rich-quick schemes. Desperate to get his money back before his wife finds out he’s fallen off the wagon, Devin enlists the help of a ragtag group of fellow shoe lovers on his global hunt for the elusive “Zeroes,” the holy grail of hard-to-find kicks.
The Amber Ruffin Show
Peacock, New Series!
This topical late-night show will showcase Amber’s signature smart and silly take on the week's news. No matter what's happening in the world, Amber will respond to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense and evening gowns.
Disney Movie Marathon
Freeform, 11am EST
The following four movies are included in today’s Disney movie marathon: The Game, Alice Through the Looking Glass,Brave andTangled.
Village of the Damned
TCM, 4:30pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Creepy kids have been staples in many horror films but have perhaps never been used more effectively than in this 1960 cult British/American sci-fi horror flick. The childbearing women of an English village suddenly wake up to find themselves pregnant with children of uncertain parentage. After the children are born and mature, they also display growing, frightening, mind-control powers — not to mention glowing eyes and the tendency to kill people. Beware the stare!
Bones: “Aliens in a Spaceship”
TNT, 6pm EST
From 2006, it’s the bestBones ever: Forensic anthropologist Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and her colleague Jack Hodgins (T.J. Thyne) are buried alive by the Grave Digger. She pens a goodbye to FBI agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) — which we’d finally hear seven years later, as her wedding vows.
A Wilderness of Error
FX, 8pm EST, New Series!
FX debuts this five-part true crime docuseries with the first three episodes tonight. In 1979, Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald was sent to prison for killing his family. But a storm of swirling narratives and conflicting evidence overshadowed a chilling possibility: MacDonald may be an innocent man.
Great Performances: Now Hear This: “The Schubert Generation”
PBS, 9pm EST
Celebrate the work of Franz Schubert with host Scott Yoo as he plays with young musicians establishing themselves in North America’s musical capitals by attempting to master the famed composer’s music.
Dateline NBC
NBC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
The longest-running TV show in NBC’s history opens its 29th season with episode 2,804. Anchor Lester Holt is back on the beat for his 10th year investigating high crimes and, well, likely no misdemeanors.
Art in the Twenty-First Century: “Beijing”
PBS, 10pm EST
Witness the maturing of this unique contemporary-art hub and meet the artists who call it home. Beijing’s recent economic boom makes it fertile ground for art, and artists have responded to its relentless evolution with urgency and ambition.
Paranormal Nightshift: “Lady of the House, the Fire Chief and Caretaker: Take Care”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
The dead wife of an elderly patient watches his live-in caretaker’s every move; a bartender is served some serious scares while closing up a trendy restaurant; an otherworldly force violently attacks a custodian in an abandoned high school.
Dessert Games: “Guilty a la Mode”
Cooking Channel, 11pm EST
Duff Goldman puts four pastry chefs through the ringer! First, chefs must carry all the ingredients for their favorite peanut butter dessert on a sheet pan. Then, they must toss oranges into fruit baskets to determine which fruit will be featured in their cobblers àla mode. Finally, the chefs play a baked-out version of bingo that will determine the sweet, tart and crunchy ingredients they must use to create their best plated cake dish. Which chef will have their cake and win $10,000, too?
