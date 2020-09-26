TV Best Bets for September 26

AMC Celebrates: “Casino” 25th Anniversary
AMC, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Director Martin Scorsese and star Robert De Niro again made a memorable team for this epic 1995 crime film inspired by real people. De Niro plays Sam “Ace” Rothstein, a gambling handicapper sent to oversee day-to-day operations at a Mafia-run casino in Las Vegas. De Niro’s Goodfellascostar Joe Pesci is on hand with another wildly mesmerizing performance as Ace’s friend and “made man” Nicky, with Best Actress Oscar nominee Sharon Stone as Ginger, a hustler whom Ace marries. Scorsese and his cast are in as good of form as ever in this film that remains compellingly watchable after a quarter-century.
Disney Movie Marathon
Freeform, 7am EST
These eight family-friendly Disney films include:Alice Through the Looking Glass, The Princess Diaries, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Brave, Tangled, Moana,Frozenand Pocahontas.
The Kitchen: “Comfort Food Classics”
Food Network, 11am EST
Family adds an extra ingredient in a comfort-food lineup that includes a chicken-and-dumplings dish inspired by Katie Lee’s grandmother and cheesesteak tacos whipped up by Jeff Mauro and his father.
Secret State
Ovation, 7pm EST
The 2012 British political thriller (starring the great Gabriel Byrne as a newly elected prime minister who’s investigating his predecessor’s untimely death in a plane crash) heats up in this episode. Be patient: Next week’s finale reveals all.
Just Mercy
HBO, 8pm EST
Based on attorney Bryan Stevenson’s powerful memoir about his decades working to overturn wrongful convictions for death-row inmates, this stirring 2019 dramastars Michael B. Jordan (Creed) as a young, idealistic Stevenson, newly graduated from Harvard in the late 1980s. After founding the Equal Justice Initiative, the impassioned lawyer interviews prisoners in Alabama — despite the disapproval of local authorities. In his search for people in need, Stevenson comes across Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), convicted of murdering an 18-year-old girl even though substantial evidence proves his innocence. Facing resistance from the prosecutor (Rafe Spall), Stevenson devotes himself to fixing this miscarriage of justice. But it’s a wrong that will take years — and a ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court — to make right.
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet
Animal Planet, 9pm EST
Ahead of next Saturday’s season premiere, Animal Planet takes us behind the scenes to show what life is reallylike as one of Dr. Jeff’s busy trainees. Plus, outtakes his team will wish had stayed in the vault!
Falling for Look Lodge
Hallmark Channel, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Clark Backo and Jonathan Keltz star in this new original movie. When the activities director at Look Lodge quits, Lily (Backo) seizes the opportunity for a promotion and must immediately entertain a wedding party. While keeping Charmaine (Janice Mendes), her boss and sister, happy, Lily helps the bride’s estranged brother, Noah (Keltz), put his job aside to help plan the wedding and reconnect with his family.
I Quit: “Uncertain Futures”
Discovery Channel, 10pm EST
In the wake of Esrever’s trip to New Orleans, mentor Tricia Clarke-Stone visits Ashanti, Tyshemia and Jasmine once more to find out if the three friends’ business has a future. Blue Coolers’ Marcus and Chris take their product on the road, and Versattire’s Matteo and Julie fly to Paris Fashion Week, despite concern from their mentor. Meanwhile, Mike D. sees his investment with Duke Athletics start to pay off.
Adventures of Superman: “Defeat of Superman”
Decades, 11:30pm EST
He’s faster than a speeding bullet and more powerful than a locomotive, but Superman still succumbs to kryptonite. In this marathon of the 1952-58 George Reeves classic, the alien mineral plays a big role in Season 2 standout “The Defeat of Superman,” with enemy Happy King (Peter Mamakos) acquiring a synthetic version.What to Watch 0920
