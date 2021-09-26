TV Best Bets for September 26

I Married a Witch
TCM, 1pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Veronica Lake casts a seductive spell as Jennifer, a charmingly vengeful sorceress, in this 1942 supernatural screwball classic directed by innovative French filmmaker René Clair. Three hundred years after cursing the male descendants of the Salem puritan who sent her to be burned at the stake, this blonde bombshell with a broomstick finds herself drawn to one of them — a prospective governor (Fredric March) who is about to marry a spoiled socialite (Susan Hayward). The delightful romantic fantasy is a comic confection bursting with playful special effects and sparkling witticisms, and received an Oscar nomination for Roy Webb’s musical score.
Golf: Ryder Cup: Day 3
NBC, 12pm Live EST
The U.S. and European teams compete in 12 singles matches on the third and final day of the Ryder Cup match-play tournament at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.
NTT IndyCar Series: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
NBCSN, 3:30pm Live EST
The NTT IndyCar Series season finale takes place on the 1.968-mile, 12-turn temporary street circuit in scenic Long Beach, California.
Romance in the Wilds
UPtv, 7pm EST, Original Film!
Deep in the Rocky Mountains, lightning strikes a mining site, sparking a deadly wildfire and igniting an unexpected romance between a forest ranger and a geologist as they race to escape the flames.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Hosted by pop culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes celebrity contestants to come spin the world’s most famous wheel to win up to $1 million for charity.
The Simpsons
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Guest star Kristen Bell provides Marge’s singing voice in the Season 33 premiere musical episode “The Star of the Backstage.”
A Professor’s Vengeance
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
When Nicole Atkins returns to graduate school, a previous affair with a married professor is the last thing on her mind. But someone else on campus has his eye on Nicole, someone who knows all her secrets and is hell-bent on making sure she pays for her transgressions. Stars Lindsey Dresbach, Ross Jirgl, Crystal Day, Bryan Bachman, Ariel Iman and Kate Dailey.
NFL Football: Green Bay at San Francisco
NBC, 8:20pm Live EST
Aaron Rodgers leads the Green Bay Packers into Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, to duel with Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.
The Great North
FOX, 8:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Alaskan adventures of single dad Beef Tobin (voice of Nick Offerman) and his family continue in Season 2 of the animated comedy.
Supermarket Sweep
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The series returns for Season 2, where three teams of two battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes.
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!
CBS, 9pm; also streams on Paramount+ EST
This special brings the excitement of Broadway to viewers through a concert event featuring superstar entertainers and Tony Award winners reuniting onstage to perform beloved classics and celebrate the joy and magic of live theater.
Wellington Paranormal
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In the season finale, Mobots,” Officer Minogue (Mike Minogue) meets Officer O’Leary’s (Karen O’Leary) mom when they use “Mrs. Mom’s” (Lynda Topp) house for a stakeout to investigate why a mass quantity of obsolete electronics go missing.
Chapelwaite: “The Prophet”
EPIX, 9pm EST
The mysterious Jakub (Christopher Heyerdahl) lures Charles (Adrien Brody) to Jerusalem’s Lot, where Charles discovers that his madness is connected to an ancient book. Meanwhile, the children are stunned and betrayed when Loa (Sirena Gulamgaus) finds Rebecca’s (Emily Hampshire) secret writings about the Boone family.
Bob’s Burgers
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Bob and Linda Belcher (voices of H. Jon Benjamin and John Roberts) and their three kids are back for Season 12 of the hit animated comedy.
BMF
Starz, 9pm EST, New Series!
BMF (aka Black Mafia Family) is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country. The brothers’ unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, family and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.
Family Guy
FOX, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Seth MacFarlane’s irreverent animated comedy about the Griffin family begins its 20th season tonight.
The Rookie
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
After watching the heart-racing Season 3 finale, millions of viewers are still waiting to see Angela (Alyssa Diaz) and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) walk down the aisle after their big day was interrupted by none other than Sandra De La Cruz, aka La Fiera (Camille Guaty).