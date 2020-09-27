TV Best Bets for September 27

Jurassic Park
AMC, 2:30pm EST, Catch a Classic!
There have been sequels, and a modern revamp of the franchise with the Jurassic Worldfilms, but Steven Spielberg’s original 1993 adaptation of Michael Crichton’s novel about prehistoric beasts cloned back to life with DNA is still king of the Jurassicfilm world. The thrilling film and its groundbreaking CGI effects that brought dinosaurs to stunningly realistic life look as fresh as a mosquito preserved in amber even after nearly 30 years, and the blockbuster’s fun factor will never go extinct.
Alaska 911
A&E, 12pm EST
This one-hour special chronicles the astonishing stories of perilous journeys, harrowing adventures and life-or-death emergencies that are the cold realities of life on America’s last frontier. Stories include a fishing boat captain who rams a rival ship in a struggle to be the first to the catch; a “Real Life Lassie” who leads a lost Alaska State Trooper through the darkness of a frigid night to save his owner from the ravages of a runaway fire; one hardy Alaskan who survives a violent moose attack; and another who crawls out of the frigid waters of a frozen river miles away from civilization.
French Open: Early Rounds
NBC, 12pm EST
The third and final tournament of the 2020 Grand Slam season begins at Roland-Garros in Paris.
NASCAR Cup Series: South Point 400
NBCSN, 7pm Live EST
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 begins tonight at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400.
iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1
The CW, 8pm EST
In Part 1 of a two-night event, the iHeartRadio Music Festival celebrates its 10th year with virtual performances by BTS, Coldplay, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, Usher and more, including one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.
The Simpsons
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The longest-running primetime scripted show in TV history begins its 32nd season, which will include guest voice appearances by Ben Platt, Hannibal Buress, Michael Palin, David Harbour and Olivia Colman.
Renovation, Inc.: “Starting Off Rocky”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Bryan and Sarah’s largest client build gets off to a rough start due to existing local conservation regulations. The couple also meets their most demanding client to date, who wants to revamp her basement that will eventually become her new living space.
Last Tango in Halifax
PBS, 8pm EST
Alan and Celia’s relationship comes under increasing strain. Ted arrives with two young New Zealanders in tow. A giraffe turns up at Far Slack farm, creating anxiety for Gillian. As Judith looks to the future, John begins to look the other way.
Air Disaster: “Taxiway Turmoil”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm EST
Every time a plane crashes, the world takes notice ... and so do the experts whose job it is to figure out what happened. This season, learn why a state-of-the-art helicopter full of oil workers plummeted into the North Atlantic, how a Pakistani airliner ended up on a crash course with the Himalayas, and the chilling reason why an airliner slammed into the African wilderness. Witness accounts, interviews with investigators, and white-knuckle reenactments bring these air disasters to stunning life. On this episode, follow the investigation to see how a DC-9 ended up on the wrong runway and in the path of an oncoming 727.
NFL Football: Green Bay at New Orleans
NBC, 8:20pm Live EST
Aaron Rodgers leads the Green Bay Packers into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for a Sunday Night Footballduel with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.
Bless the Harts
FOX, 8:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell and Fortune Feimster return to the regular voice cast for Season 2 of Emily Spivey’s animated comedy about a working-class North Carolina family. Ken Jeong, Kristen Schaal and Natasha Lyonne are among this season’s guest voice talents.
The Real Housewives of Potomac: “The Tipping Point”
Bravo, 9pm EST
The ladies try to make sense of the altercation between Monique and Candiace, but are left in the dark. Gizelle heads to Atlanta for her daughters’ restaurant opening, and meanwhile, Ashley presents Michael with a postnuptial agreement. Karen seeks help from a third party to mend her relationship, but Ray’s surprising revelation leaves her in tears.
John Lewis: Good Trouble
CNN, 9pm EST
Award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter directed this documentary about civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis, who passed away in July. The primarily cinéma verité film uses contemporary interviews with Lewis’ sisters, son and brothers; fellow civil rights “foot soldiers” such as Xernona Clayton, Rep. James Clyburn, Rev. James Lawson and Ambassador Andrew Young; lawmakers and friends Sen. Cory Booker, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Sheila Jackson Leeand Rep. James Sensenbrenner; as well as former President Bill and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holderand many others, to highlight Lewis’ personal milestones, his love of art and higher education and his inestimable contributions to civil rights.
Carnival Eats: “Cheese Please!”
Cooking Channel, 9pm EST
Noah Cappe is back with seven of his favorite melty, ooey-gooey carnival treats. From the savory Truffled Grilled Cheese at the St. Paul Winter Carnival and the Mac and Cheeseball Burger at the Kentucky State Fair, to surprising sweet treats like the Cannoli Calzone at the Long Island Fun Fest and the Apple Pie Cheesecake at the Wilson County Fair, Noah crisscrosses America and discovers that everything is better with cheddar!
Bob’s Burgers
FOX, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
The Belchers are back for Season 11 of the animated comedy. The premiere episode will venture into Bob’s (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) dreams for an epic quest.
Fargo
FX, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Year 4 of the Fargoanthology series from creator/writer/director Noah Hawley is set in 1950 Kansas City, where racial and economic tensions are on the rise. The Cannon Limited crime syndicate is looking for its piece of the pie, and they’re ready to take it from the Fadda Family. Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Andrew Bird, E’myri Crutchfield, Timothy Olyphant and Jessie Buckley star. FX premieres the first two episodes of the season tonight.
JL Family Ranch: The Wedding Gift
Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, 9pm EST, Original Film!
Jon Voight and James Caan reunite in this sequel to JL Family Ranch. While John Landsburg (Voight) and his family prepare the ranch for the opening of their new bed & breakfast, a surprise proposal puts plans for Rebecca’s (Teri Polo) wedding front and center. Several unresolved issues will also need to play out.
Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
In a matter of months, Joe Exotic and his sworn enemy, Carole Baskin, have become household names. Their saga played out for the world to see, but what has happened since the cameras stopped rolling? This three-hour special examines the biggest question in true crime today — what happened to Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis? The program takes a new look at the evidence surrounding Lewis’ mysterious disappearance, unpacking evidence uncovered by criminal and legal experts, and featuring exclusive jailhouse interviews from the biggest character in the world: Joe Exotic himself. The first two hours air tonight; the final hour airs tomorrow night, ahead of another Joe Exotic special.
Van der Valk: “Death in Amsterdam”
PBS, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
An eco-fashion vlogger turns up dead during his video feed, and the case uncovers a bitter rivalry between two firms dedicated to ultra-green clothing. Piet and Dahlman confront the vengeful son of a corrupt cop they previously put away.
The Comey Rule, Night 1
Showtime, 9pm EST
Jeff Daniels stars as former FBI director James Comey and Brendan Gleeson plays President Donald J. Trump, in this two-part, four-hour event, based on Comey’s bestselling book A Higher Loyaltyand more than a year ofadditional interviews with a number of key principals. Part 1 of the series examines the earliest days of the Russia investigation, the FBI’s scrutiny of Hillary Clinton’s emails and their impact on Election Night 2016, when Donald Trump stunned the world and was elected president.
The Curious Life and Death of…: “Brittany Murphy”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
Author and medical historian Dr. Lindsey Fitzharris will use science, tests and demonstrations to shed new light on the tragic death of Brittany Murphy, who passed away at the young age of 32 in her Hollywood Hills home. Only months later, her husband Simon died of the same circumstances. Coincidental or evidence of something more sinister? Fitzharris and her team explore the final moments of these curious deaths.
Family Guy
FOX, 9:30pm EST, Season Premiere!
In Season 19 of Seth MacFarlane’s animated comedy, Peter (voice of MacFarlane) believes he’s a gangster, dog Brian (MacFarlane) discovers that he’s 1% cat, and baby Stewie (yes, MacFarlane again) says his “first” word.
Bravo’s Chat Room
Bravo, 10:30pm EST, New Series!
Bravo worlds collide when some of the network’s most talkative (and talked about) women come together for this brand-new late night series. Hosted by Hannah Berner of Summer House, Gizelle Bryant of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Kate Chastain of Below Deckand Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Bravo’s Chat Roomwill cover some of the biggest headlines in pop culture and O-M-G Bravo moments, while also addressing personal experiences and current events.
