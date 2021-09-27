TV Best Bets for September 27

American Experience: “Citizen Hearst, Episode One”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST, New Miniseries!
This two-part, four-hour documentary (concluding tomorrow night) explores the colorful life and times of William Randolph Hearst, one of the most powerful men of the 20th century. The model for Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane, Hearst controlled the largest media empire in the country by the 1930s and used his communications stronghold to achieve political power unprecedented in the industry, then ran for office himself. Tonight’s first episode traces Hearst’s early life and rise to power.
People Puzzler
GSN, 6pm EST, Season Premiere!
Actress Leah Remini is back to host the second season of this game show based on the crossword puzzles found in People magazine. In each episode, three contestants put their pop-culture knowledge to the test to complete crosswords. The player who has won the most points after three rounds moves on to the Fast Puzzle Bonus Round, where they can win a cash prize. The series airs weeknights.
9 Years to Neptune
BYUtv, 7:30pm EST, New Series!
In this workplace comedy for the whole family starring two humans and a cast of puppets, an eccentric billionaire decides to fund a mission to Neptune, but he insists on doing it on the cheap. He assembles a ragtag group of mismatched misfit puppets, who must learn life lessons while working together to reach the distant planet.
Roswell, New Mexico: “Angels of the Silences”
The CW, 8pm EST
Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) race to find Heath (guest star Steven Krueger) in the hopes that he can help find a way to get Jones out of Max’s body. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) try to get through to Dallas (guest star Quentin Plair).
9-1-1: “Desperate Times”
FOX, 8pm EST
The 118 springs into action when a citywide blackout and a record heatwave cause mayhem in Los Angeles in the new episode “Desperate Times.”
The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 3”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Season 21 blind auditions continue for a third night as coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and mentor the next singing phenomenon.
The Big Leap: “Classic Tragic Love Triangle”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “Classic Tragic Love Triangle,” auditions begin for the lead roles in Swan Lake, but tensions rise as the contestants all vie for the same parts.
Help! I Wrecked My House: “Help! I’m a Demo Addict”
HGTV, 9pm EST
After a renovation fail that resulted in an exposed gas line, a frustrated wife has issued a stop-work order on her husband’s DIY projects. Jasmine Roth aims to deliver a kitchen, bathroom and living room that will make this family give up amateur renos for good.
Detective Diaries
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST, New Series!
This series goes inside the investigative minds of five American detectives as they reexamine the harrowing cases that defined their careers. In the premiere, “Twist in the Wind,” former police chief Clay Bryant is given the chance to solve a cold case that his late father was powerless to fight and has haunted him since childhood, when he catches a new case that could bring justice to a town and closure to an entire family.
Ten Steps to Disaster: “Deepwater Horizon”
Smithsonian Channel, 9pm EST
Discover 10 critical errors that took place before, during and after the Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill. See how ignored warnings, poor planning and a coverup led to the catastrophic oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. Investigative reports and expert testimony reveal how an oil rig accident turned into an 87-day environmental disaster.
The Good Doctor
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Will a wedding be in store this season between Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara)?
Ordinary Joe: “Requiem”
NBC, 10pm EST
With the anniversary of 9/11 approaching, all three Joes grapple with the emotions that come with the day. Cop Joe and Amy pursue a romance, but Music Joe and Amy’s marriage is clouded by a big secret. Nurse Joe and Jenny have a breakthrough.
Malcolm X
TCM, 10:15pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Denzel Washington justly earned an Oscar nomination for his passionate portrayal of famed Black activist Malcolm Little, better known as Malcolm X, in this acclaimed 1992 biographical drama from director and cowriter Spike Lee (Lee also costars as Shorty, Malcolm’s close friend from childhood). The epic biopic runs well over three hours as it traces the famed orator’s personal odyssey from zoot suit-wearing gangster to prison inmate to Nation of Islam spokesman and political lightning rod. The biopic’s large and exceptional cast also includes Angela Bassett as Malcolm’s wife and fellow activist Betty Shabazz; Delroy Lindo as West Indian Archie, a Harlem gangster who takes young Malcolm under his wing; and Al Freeman Jr. as Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad. The movie also features a climactic cameo from Nelson Mandela, and actor and activist Ossie Davis provides voice-over narration during the closing sequence, reading the eulogy he had originally given at the funeral for the real Malcolm X.