TV Best Bets for September 28

Dr. 90210
E!, 10pm EST, New Series!
Picking up on the success of E!’s Botchedseries, cameras follow a new squad of plastic surgeons — Dr. Cat Begovic, Dr. Kelly Killeen, Dr. Michelle Lee and Dr. Suzanne Quardt, some of the top female surgeons in the country — in their offices and at home. From excess skin removal, third breast extraction and a double mastectomy to facial cysts and post childbirth vaginal rejuvenations, these four doctors use their remarkable insight, skill and fun bedside manner to guide patients from consultations to surgery and recovery, proving a woman’s touch can go beyond skin deep.
Whose Vote Counts, Explained
Netflix
Fears about the voting process are untangled in this docuseries.
NFL Football: Kansas City at Baltimore
ESPN, 8pm Live EST
An epic shootout could be in store on Monday Night Footballas league MVP Lamar Jackson and the high-scoring Baltimore Ravens welcome Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for a Week 3 contest that feels like a playoff preview.
L.A.’s Finest: “Defiance”
FOX, 8pm EST
In the new episode “Defiance,” a young woman’s murder is streamed live on social media, and Syd (Gabrielle Union) and Nancy (Jessica Alba) must find the killer before he strikes again.
30 Years of the Americans With Disabilities Act
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
On July 26, 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed into law the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), which made it illegal to discriminate against someone based on a disability. Three decades after that landmark legislation took effect, TCM commemorates the ADA with a night of films about, or starring, people overcoming potential physical limitations. The night starts with You Can’t Take It With You(1938), which worked costar Lionel Barrymore’s infirmity due to arthritis into its plot to allow his character to walk around on crutches. This is followed by 1965’s Ship of Fools, the last film role for Vivien Leigh, who completed the project even as she grappled with significant mental illness during its filming; and more.
Filthy Rich: “John 3:3”
FOX, 9pm EST
With no choice but to accept Eugene’s (Gerald McRaney) illegitimate children, Margaret (Kim Cattrall) finds a way to capitalize on this surprise revelation for the benefit of herself and Sunny Club in the new episode “John 3:3.”
Love It or List It: “Design in the Dog House”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Acouple is divided over their 1980s ranch home when one loves the neighborhood but the other wants to ditch their cramped quarters. Hilary must find space to create an entertaining area and a dedicated office, all while keeping their dogs in mind.
The Comey Rule, Night 2
Showtime, 9pm EST
Part 2 of The Comey Ruleoffers a virtual day-by-day account of the tempestuous relationship between James Comey (Jeff Daniels) and President Trump (Brendon Gleeson), and the intense and chaotic first months of the Trump presidency —where allies became enemies, enemies became friends and truth depended on what side you were on. Holly Hunter and an extensive list of familiar faces round out the cast.
Emergency Call
ABC, 10pm EST, New Series!
Hosted by Luke Wilson, this unscripted series follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help, rather than the events after the firefighters, police or emergency medical services teams arrive, and focuses on the extreme and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers.
Manhunt: Deadly Games: “Unabubba”
CBS, 10pm EST
In the new episode “Unabubba,” the media gets wind of the FBI’s “hero-bomber” theory, and a firestorm erupts around Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton) and his family.
Joe Exotic: Before He Was King
Investigation Discovery, 10pm EST
This hourlong special examines the childhood traumas and dramatic events that shaped the mind of Joe Exotic, the man who called himself the “Tiger King.” The documentary delivers vital information to put the entire sordid story in context and uncovers dark secrets about Joe’s past. Using exclusive and never-before-seen interview footage of Joe, including personal photos and home movies, the program reveals the dark secrets that led to the colossal crash that has landed him in prison for decades.
POV: “Our Time Machine”
PBS, 10pm EST
When artist Maleonn realizes that his father is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, he creates “Papa’s Time Machine,” a magical, autobiographical stage performance featuring life-size mechanical puppets.
Doomsday Caught on Camera: “Rivers of Lava and More”
Travel Channel, 10pm EST
Two families in the Bahamas try to survive one of the strongest hurricanes on record; rivers of scorching lava wipe out everything in their paths; and a terrifying twister threatens an entire town and thousands of innocent people.
