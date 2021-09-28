TV Best Bets for September 28

La Brea
NBC, 9pm EST, New Series!
In this thriller, a massive sinkhole swallows multiple blocks in Los Angeles, where hundreds tumble in and are assumed to be dead. Those who were swallowed deep into the earth awake in a dangerous primeval world with dinosaur-like creatures. They have no choice but to band together to survive. All of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster (a mother and her son are separated from her husband and daughter) will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other. Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin and Jon Seda star.
Ada Twist, Scientist
Netflix, New Series!
Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions is behind this animated preschool series based on the award-winning books by Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts (who are also producers) and developed by Doc McStuffins creator Chris Nee. It follows the adventures of 8-year-old Ada Twist, a pint-sized scientist with a giant-sized curiosity, who aspires to discover the truth about absolutely everything. With her two best friends, Ada explores helping people through scientific discovery, collaboration and friendship. The series will also include real scientists to inspire young viewers.
Attack of the Hollywood Clich
Netflix
Rob Lowe hosts this special that examines the Hollywood clichés filmmakers can’t help but use — time and time again. With the help of Tinseltown A-listers, screenwriters, academics and critics, the program analyzes the origins and evolutions of every overused movie trope, from “Walking Away From an Explosion” to the “Meet-Cute” and “Women Running in Stilettos,” and more. There’s even a “Wilhelm Scream” montage for real movie buffs.
Major League Baseball: Philadelphia at Atlanta
FS1, 7pm Live EST
The Atlanta Braves begin their final homestand of the regular season at Truist Park with Game 1 of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Resident: “No Good Deed”
FOX, 8pm EST
When one of the doctors is found unconscious in an elevator, the hospital staff frantically retraces his steps to figure out the cause in the new episode “No Good Deed.”
The Voice: “The Blind Auditions, Part 4”
NBC, 8pm EST
The Season 21 blind auditions continue for a fourth night as coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and mentor the next singing phenomenon.
In Their Own Words: “Jimmy Carter”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
Hear the inspiring story of former President Jimmy Carter, a long-shot outsider who fought his way to the top office in the world, beat the odds against him again and again, and never looked back in his quest to better the lives of millions.
Ned Beatty Memorial Tribute
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Acclaimed and beloved actor Ned Beatty achieved a long and distinguished career across movies and television before he passed away June 13 at age 83. Tonight, Turner Classic Movies remembers Beatty’s film work with a number of titles that represent his wide range of performances. The evening begins with Network (1976), screenwriter Paddy Chayefsky’s Oscar-winning, prescient and very dark satire about the TV industry. Beatty portrays network chairman Arthur Jensen, and though he only appears in one scene for a few minutes, the incredible speech about the “primal forces” of corporations and the economy that he delivers to Peter Finch’s Howard Beale in the scene — a speech that took up about four pages of the screenplay — is delivered by Beatty with such brilliant intensity and almost religious fervor that it comes across simultaneously frightening and humorous, even if the chuckles it elicits might be nervous laughter. As brief as that scene was, it was impactful enough to earn Beatty his first and only Oscar nomination, for Best Supporting Actor. Following that are the 1979 drama Promises in the Dark, starring Marsha Mason and featuring Beatty as the father of a dying cancer patient; the TCM premiere of Hear My Song, a 1991 comedy with Beatty in a Golden Globe-nominated performance as legendary Irish tenor Josef Locke (but with someone else providing the singing voice); Silver Streak, the 1976 Gene Wilder/Richard Pryor-led buddy comedy with Beatty as an undercover FBI agent posing as a vitamin salesman aboard the titular train; and Chattahoochee, a 1989 drama also making its TCM debut, led by Gary Oldman and with Beatty as a doctor in a story inspired by true events in the 1950s that led to reforms in Florida’s mental health system.
Vanderpump Rules
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Returning for Season 9 are Lisa Vanderpump and her current and former SURvers: Ariana Madix, Charli Burnett, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Brock Davies also joins the cast.
Our Kind of People: “My Mother, Myself”
FOX, 9pm EST
In the new episode “My Mother, Myself,” Angela (Yaya DaCosta) is trying to land a spot for Eve’s Crown in the Franklin incubator program when she uncovers a devastating secret about her mother.
Good Bones
HGTV, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
In “Historic Cottage for First Time Flippers,” a pair of first-time flippers is in over their heads renovating a historic cottage. They enlist Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine’s help to navigate working with the local historical association and to prevent this new project from becoming a historic flop.
American Experience: “Citizen Hearst, Episode Two”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST, Miniseries Finale!
In the final installment of this documentary looking at the life of William Randolph Hearst, follow Hearst’s expansion into Hollywood and his romance with actress Marion Davies. During the Depression, Hearst initially throws his empire behind FDR and the New Deal. His politics then begin turning more to the right; this puts him increasingly out of touch with the working-class readers of his papers, and circulation numbers begin to drop. In 1941, with the premiere of Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane — with its main character modeled on Hearst — a furious Hearst forbids any of his papers from mentioning the film.
The Profit
CNBC, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
In the Season 8 finale, “Raise the Roof,” a home construction business that’s trying to revolutionize the way houses are built is struggling to keep up with demand for their innovative homes. With options to grow in both the residential and commercial market, the owners are also facing a bit of an identity crisis. Host Marcus Lemonis must show them the importance of laying a firm foundation first, if they’re going to cash in on their potential.
New Amsterdam: “We’re in This Together”
NBC, 10pm EST
Max (Ryan Eggold) advises a young student at a science fair but encounters legal complications with her brilliant invention; Bloom (Janet Montgomery) encourages Dr. Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan) to be more aggressive in the ED; Iggy (Tyler Labine) gets a lesson in humility; and Brantley (Debra Monk) has a surprise for the staff.
Malverde: El Santo Patr
Telemundo, 10pm; new episodes stream next day on Peacock EST, New Series!
Based on real events, this high-octane Spanish-language production centers around “Mexican Robin Hood” Jesus Malverde (Pedro Fernández), one of the biggest and most controversial Mexican figures of the last 150 years — an outlaw who ultimately became a legendary figure, a religious icon and protector of the innocent, poor and dispossessed. This series, set in the early 1900s, tells the story of the man behind the legend, letting viewers determine whether he was, in fact, a saint or a bandit.