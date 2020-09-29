TV Best Bets for September 29

AMC Celebrates: “Gladiator” 20th Anniversary
AMC, 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Best Actor Oscar winner Russell Crowe stars in Ridley Scott’s 2000 epic historical drama as Maximus, a Roman general reduced to slavery after his emperor’s ambitious son Commodus (Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Joaquin Phoenix) murders his own father and Maximus’ wife and son, and seizes the throne. Maximus turns into a gladiator, rising through the ranks of combat as he plots his revenge. The film won Best Picture, and Scott received a Best Director nomination, among the 12 Oscar nods the film received. Among the rest of its notable cast, Gladiatoralso features Oliver Reed in his final film role.
True Colors
Peacock, New Series!
Peacock celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with this first original Latino short-form docuseries. Each week, a new episode will tell the stories of Hispanic trailblazers and thought leaders in various fields, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mario Lopez, Ellen Ochoa, Laurie Hernandez, Lele Pons, Ángela Aguilar and John Leguizamo.
Cosmos: Possible Worlds: “Lost City of Life”
FOX, 8pm EST
The new episode “Lost City of Life” explores a new vision of genesis at the bottom of the blood-red sea of the infant Earth and the story of the man who found the first clues to life’s beginnings in a green jewel.
Weakest Link
NBC, 8pm EST, New Series!
When it comes to this reboot of the classic British quiz show, host and executive producer Jane Lynch isn’t playing around! “Each show will be an education,” she says of the tricky trivia asked of eight players, who work as a team to bank cash through increasingly difficult rounds. As in the original, contestants vote to eliminate the least helpful participant in each round (see the title), until two remain for a final face-off.
American Experience: The Vote: “Hour Four”
PBS, 8pm EST
Meet the unsung women whose tireless work would finally ban discrimination at U.S. polls on the basis of sex. Alice Paul and Carrie Chapman Catt advocated different strategies, but their combined efforts led to the amendment’s passage in 1920.
Women Make Film: “Adult/Child, Economy, and Editing”
TCM, 8pm EST
Jane Fonda narrates the story of children in films from nine countries on five continents. Plus, learn the value in keeping a film’s visuals simple and pushing the techniques of editing to their limits.
Windy City Rehab: “Going Big on Berenice”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Designer Alison Victoria and her business partner Donovan Eckhardt find a home in the North Center neighborhood. Alison thinks this project is an opportunity for her to get the business back under control, but after Donovan has a disagreement with a general contractor about a structural issue, Alison has to start seriously considering whether she can continue working with Donovan.
Little People, Big World
TLC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
It’s the end of an era as Amy prepares to say goodbye to the farm for good. Meanwhile, Zach and Tori are experiencing the joys and challenges of parenthood with baby Lilah and Jackson. Impacts of the COVID-19 crises are covered, as well.
First Presidential Debate
Various Networks, 9pm Live EST
At presstime, Donald Trump and Joe Biden were scheduled to participate in their first debate ahead of this November’s presidential election in this event held in Cleveland. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, this debate may be changed to a virtual event or something else, or canceled entirely.
Sweet Home Sextuplets
TLC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
With their house undergoing renovations, the Waldrops are going stir-crazy inside their mobile home walls! When storms tear through the South, they question the viability of this very cramped living environment.
