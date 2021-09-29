TV Best Bets for September 29

Rhodes to the Top
TNT, 10pm EST, New Series!
Cameras go inside the lives of Cody and Brandi Rhodes as they navigate their growing family while building AEW’s global wrestling empire. Each 30-minute episode takes viewers behind the scenes as the powerhouse couple manage their ever-busier lives inside and outside the ring, all the while surrounded by a colorful and often hilarious motley crew of wrestlers, family and friends who both support and test them at every turn.
The Circle
Netflix, Season Finale!
The third-season winner of this reality competition series is determined.
Sounds Like Love
Netflix, Original Film!
Based on Elísabet Benavent’s bestselling romantic comedy novel series about fashion assistant Maca (María Valverde), who has finally gotten her life together after a devastating breakup when Leo (Álex González), the man who broke her heart, returns. Seeking support from her best friends, they all learn that love can be complicated.
National Silent Movie Day
TCM, beginning at 6:15am EST, Catch a Classic!
Happy National Silent Movie Day! Each year on Sept. 29, this annual day is set up to encourage people to celebrate and enjoy silent films. Turner Classic Movies has your silent movie party covered with a daylong schedule of not only many classic productions from the silent era, but also some documentaries about influential people and movies from that time. Some of today’s notable highlights include Flesh and the Devil (1926), starring Greta Garbo and John Gilbert; The Wind (1928), starring Lillian Gish in one of MGM’s last silent productions; Battleship Potemkin (1925), the influential Soviet film directed by Sergei Eisenstein; the romantic comedy City Lights (1931), one of the greatest films from Charlie Chaplin, who produced, wrote, directed, starred (as his Little Tramp character) and even composed the musical score; Within Our Gates (1920), produced, written and directed by pioneering Black filmmaker and distributor Oscar Micheaux; The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928), from France; The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (1921), which turned little-known actor Rudolph Valentino into a star; The Freshman (1925), the famous Harold Lloyd-led comedy; French filmmaker Georges Méliès’ iconic and influential A Trip to the Moon (1902); Sherlock, Jr. (1924), the comedy classic from star/director Buster Keaton; and Sparrows (1926), starring and produced by Mary Pickford. — Jeff Pfeiffer
The Goldbergs: “Horse Play”
ABC, 8pm EST
Adam is ready to leave the struggles of his high school years behind him, but is distraught to discover he’s been waitlisted at NYU while his girlfriend Brea has been accepted, along with his mom Beverly — who surprises everyone by admitting she applied to the same school.?Adam courts the NYU dean of admissions, hoping she will change her mind on his deferral. Meanwhile, Erica, Geoff, Barry and Joanne create their own plan to convince Geoff’s dad, Lou, that Erica had nothing to do with a past incident involving his prized porcelain horses.
Riverdale: “Chapter Ninety-Four: Next to Normal”
The CW, 8pm EST
Refusing to accept what’s going on around her, Alice (Mädchen Amick) creates an imaginary musical fantasy world in which the Coopers are one big happy family again. But as her mother continues to spiral, Betty (Lili Reinhart) does her best to pull her back to reality. Meanwhile, Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) ropes Jughead (Cole Sprouse) into a family dinner with her parents, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (KJ Apa) make a big decision about their future.
The Masked Singer: “Group B Premiere”
FOX, 8pm EST
Meet the next batch of costumed singers and find out which one will be unmasked in the new episode “Group B Premiere.”
Chicago Med: “To Lean in, or to Let Go”
NBC, 8pm EST
Vanessa (Asjha Cooper) and Archer (Steven Weber) disagree on how to handle the victim of a motorcycle accident; Dylan (Adam Poss) and Charles (Oliver Platt) deal with a UNICEF negotiator with repressed trauma; and Stevie (Kristen Hager) and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) treat a high schooler with Addison’s disease and a clingy mother.
In Their Own Words: “Elon Musk”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm) EST
See how Elon Musk went from bullied boy to young innovator to self-taught rocket scientist, ultimately becoming one of the richest men in the world.
The Wonder Years: “Green Eyed Monster”
ABC, 8:30pm EST
While Dean reckons with his first taste of heartbreak and betrayal, the adults in his life?are overly empathetic and assume his grief is from mourning current events. Dean milks the special treatment and uses it to his advantage — and his family shows their support for him in their own unique ways; Kim invites him to join her at a local activist rally, while Bill and Dean bond during a fishing trip.
The Conners: “Education, Corruption and Damnation”
ABC, 9pm EST
After Ben declines Darlene’s proposal, she starts to ponder why she tends to be so negative in life, prompting her to start a journey of self-discovery which leads to Pastor Phil. Meanwhile, newly appointed City Councilman Don Blansky puts Jackie in a tough position as she and Neville are ready to open the new and improved Lunch Box.
Alter Ego: “The Auditions Night 3”
FOX, 9pm EST
The world’s first avatar singing competition series continues as more performers are added in the new episode “The Auditions Night 3.”
Houses With History
HGTV, 9pm EST, New Series!
Fascinating details about some of America’s oldest homes and subsequent renovations come together as history buff Mike Lemieux, carpenter Rich Soares and designer Jen Macdonald save centuries-old properties from demolition in one of America’s first hometowns, Plymouth, Massachusetts.
Chicago Fire: “Head Count”
NBC, 9pm EST
A video of Casey (Jesse Spencer) from the roof rescue goes viral; Mouch (Christian Stolte) sets up a Little Free Library at Firehouse 51; and Herrmann (David Eigenberg) breaks protocol.
NOVA: “The Cannabis Question”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9pm) EST
Explore the story of cannabis in the United States, as 55 million Americans say they currently use cannabis, and that number is expected to grow with voters pushing for legalization in more and more states. From the criminalization that has disproportionately harmed communities of color to the latest medical understanding of the plant, see what risks cannabis may pose to the developing brain, how much we know about its potential medical benefits and the race to understand its long-term health consequences.
Home Economics: “Chorizo With Mojo Verde and Chicharrón, $45”
ABC, 9:30pm EST
Things get a little hot in the kitchen when Tom considers ghostwriting a memoir for a celebrity chef. Connor starts dating a woke friend of Sarah and Denise’s who makes a surprising impact on him.
A Million Little Things: “Not the Plan”
ABC, 10pm EST
Gary takes steps forward with Darcy and continues to distance himself from anything involving Peter. Rome makes an effort to distract Regina from her job search, which may be looking up after all. Maggie adjusts to a new work environment, while Katherine entertains a new friend; and Eddie makes progress in more ways than one.
Chicago P.D.: “Rage”
NBC, 10pm EST
Burgess (Marina Squerciati) fights for her life as the team scrambles to find her kidnapper; Miller (Nicole Ari Parker) is desperate to find her son’s killer; Voight (Jason Beghe) and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) deal with the aftermath of their deadly decision; and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) struggles with the pressure of the situation.