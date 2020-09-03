TV Best Bets for September 3

Dr. Pimple Popper: Before the Pop
TLC, 10pm EST, New Series!
Our favorite pimple-popping doc, Dr. Sandra Lee, returns, but this time she’s coming to her patients’ rescue by taking virtual appointments and giving step-by-step instructions on her rolling, squeezing and pinching techniques. Patients take matters into their own hands, and viewers get to follow along.
A Hidden Life
HBO, 4pm EST
Writer-director Terrence Malick’s thoughtful 2019 drama tells the true story of Austrian farmer Franz Jägerstätter (August Diehl), who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II.
Holey Moley: “Double Dutch Riggle”
ABC, 8pm EST
An astonishing hole-in-one on the extreme mini golf course earns one lucky contestant the final spot in Sept. 10’s grand finale and the chance to putt for $250,000.
Buried in the Backyard
Oxygen, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Back for a third season, each stand-alone hourlong episode of this series will explore a chilling police investigation in which a victim is found buried in the most unexpected place, from the initial jaw-dropping 911 call to detectives desperately looking for answers to ultimately get justice.
TCM Spotlight: Honoring Our Medical Heroes: “Breakthroughs and Discoveries”
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Medical workers have gained a new appreciation in recent months, even though they’ve always done incredible work. This month, TCM recognizes that each Thursday with a lineup of classic films about doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers. Tonight’s themed lineup is about people who made medical breakthroughs and discoveries, with films including The Story of Louis Pasteur(1936), Sister Kenny(1946), Dr. Ehrlich’s Magic Bullet (1940), Arrowsmith(1931) and Yellow Jack(1938).
Cannonball
USA Network, 8pm EST, Season Finale!
USA’s wet-and-wild competition series in which competitors undergo watery challenges ends its first season tonight.
The Song — Recorded Live @ TGL Farms: “Gretchen Wilson — Redneck Woman”
AXS TV, 8:30pm EST
Country music vocal powerhouse Gretchen Wilson gets the spotlight tonight, performing roaring favorites including the Grammy-winning “Redneck Woman,” along with “Here for the Party” and “Whiskey and My Bible.”
The Real Housewives of New Y
Season Finale!
Bravo, 9pmEccentric Sonja Morgan clashes with frenemy Ramona Singer, who has strong opinions (what else is new?) about how she should prep her Upper East Side townhouse to go on the market. Plus, cabaret star and “Feelin’ Jovani” singer Luann de Lesseps records a new track!
The Serial Killer Among Us: Phillip Jablonski
Investigation Discovery, 9pm EST
When Fathyma Vann, Carol Spadoni and Eva Petersen are found murdered within days of each other across California in the spring of 1991, investigators realize they’re dealing with a serial killer. After a recently released convicted killer, Phillip Jablonski, is linked to all three women, police have their prime suspect. Digging into Jablonski’s background, they learn the horrifying truth about his bloodlust, and fear he’s about to strike again. When Jablonski is finally apprehended, investigators discover something far more disturbing than anything they’ve ever encountered before: a hunter with a kill list in hand, and a macabre audio diary.
Fire Masters: “You’re Un-Grill-Ievable!”
Cooking Channel, 10pm EST
Three chefs think they have what it takes to be the Fire Masters Champion. The Wildfire Round puts grilling skills to the ultimate test. The Crossfire Round serves up wine and cheese, and then it’s off to Southeast Asia for the Feast of Fire.
