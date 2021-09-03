TV Best Bets for September 3

Money Heist
Netflix, Season Premiere!
As this Spanish action thriller begins its fifth and final season, the gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor (Álvaro Morte) has been captured by Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Season 5 will air in two batches of episodes; the first batch drops today, and the second and last group of episodes will be available Dec. 3.
Cinderella
Amazon Prime Video, Original Film!
Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) wrote and directed this musically driven take on the classic fairy tale that incorporates pop songs from contemporary global artists and original songs by stars Camila Cabello (the singer plays Cinderella in her feature film debut) and Idina Menzel (who plays Cinderella’s stepmother). Billy Porter (Pose) plays Fab G, the fairy godparent who helps ambitious young Cinderella work toward her dreams. The cast also includes Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan and Nicholas Galitzine.
Doctor’s Orders
discovery+
This true-crime special enters the wild world of motorcycle gangs to explore the sordid truth behind a woman’s planned murder, orchestrated by a husband who believed he was too powerful to get caught. With unique animation in place of re-creation, informant Andrew Glick takes viewers through the fatally twisted tale of greed, murder and municipal corruption. Set against the backdrop of America’s opioid epidemic, the program exposes the underbelly of crime with a well-respected doctor at the forefront.
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Disney+
Fresh off the release of pop star Billie Eilish’s latest album, Happier Than Ever, this film — described as a “cinematic concert experience” — captures the artist during an intimate performance of every song in the album’s sequential order, for the first and only time, from the stage of the Hollywood Bowl.
The D’Amelio Show
Hulu, New Series!
This docuseries follows the D’Amelio family, whose daughters Charli and Dixie have become hugely successful TikTok stars.
Sharkdog
Netflix, New Series!
In this animated kids series, the big-hearted Sharkdog — half shark, half dog — and his human pal Max take on a variety of silly and sometimes messy adventures.
The J Team
Paramount+, Original Film!
Pop star and social media sensation JoJo Siwa stars in this 90-minute feature film. The story follows a young girl named JoJo (Siwa) whose life is turned upside down when her beloved dance coach, Val (Laura Soltis), decides to retire and is replaced by a sparkle-hating instructor named Poppy (Tisha Campbell-Martin). When JoJo is ultimately kicked out of her dance troupe, she must rediscover what dancing means to her.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 3am Live; re-airs on Olympic Channel, 3pm EST
Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes swimming, track & field, wheelchair basketball and the goalball final.
College Football
ESPN & FS1, beginning at 6pm Live EST
Week 1 Friday night college football action features North Carolina at Virginia Tech (ESPN), Michigan State at Northwestern (ESPN) and South Dakota State at Colorado State (FS1).
Party From Hell
LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!
Denise is a loving mother and wife running a successful startup when she hires a professional party planner with a personal vendetta who turns her world upside down. Stars April Martucci, Jackie Moore, Nicolette Langley, Matt Pohlkamp, Eric Roberts and Nicholas Heard.
Rock Robberies
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Jewel thieves and the hot rocks they are after are the focus of tonight’s triple feature on Turner Classic Movies. The night starts with the Oscar-winning 1955 Hitchcock classic To Catch a Thief, a colorful romantic thriller starring Cary Grant as suave retired cat burglar John Robie (aka “The Cat”), who has gone straight but finds himself having to save his newfound reputation when an impostor starts targeting wealthy tourists along the French Riviera. Grace Kelly, in her final film with Hitchcock, costars as Robie’s romantic interest. Next is the TCM premiere of the Oscar-nominated The Hot Rock (1972), a fun crime comedy/drama directed by Peter Yates and with a screenplay by William Goldman, based on Donald E. Westlake’s novel. Robert Redford plays career burglar John Dortmunder, who, after being released from his latest stint in prison, is immediately approached for another job by a man named Dr. Amusa (Moses Gunn). Amusa wants to steal back a valuable gem, being housed in a museum, which is of great importance to the people of his African nation, and which was stolen from the country during colonial times. Dortmunder assembles a team, but their increasingly elaborate schemes keep going hilariously wrong. George Segal, Paul Sand and Zero Mostel also star. Finally, Jack of Diamonds (1967) stars George Hamilton as the title character, who becomes the protégé of “Ace of Diamonds,” an international jewel thief on the brink of retirement who wants to impart everything he knows about burglary to the young man.
One Week to Sell
HGTV, 9pm EST
In the first of two back-to-back episodes, “Disco Fever gets a Retro Rehab,” Taylor Spellman steps into a sprawling New Jersey ranch and it’s like stepping back into 1978 — complete with mustard carpet. With a tight timeline and tighter budget, she aims to modernize the home into a chic oasis for a multi-generational family. Then, in “Bridging the Style Gap Sight Unseen,” Spellman agrees to revamp a home, sight unseen, in the highly coveted town of Rockville Centre, New York. Plagued with floral wallpaper and an outdated kitchen, she relies on her artistic skills to make the house blend in with its chic neighborhood.
Great Performances: “Yannick — An Artist’s Journey”
PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9:30pm) EST
Filmmaker Susan Froemke’s cinema verité documentary chronicles Metropolitan Opera conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s meteoric rise to become one of the most acclaimed and sought-after music directors of his generation.
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
NBCSN, 10pm Live EST
Five hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes track & field, wheelchair tennis, canoe and the men’s sitting volleyball team bronze medal match.