 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV Best Bets for September 3

TV Best Bets for September 3

LA CASA DE PAPEL (L to R) JAIME LORENTE as DENVER, BELÉN CUESTA as MANILA, ÚRSULA CORBERÓ as TOKIO in episode 04 of LA CASA DE PAPEL. Cr. TAMARA ARRANZ/NETFLIX © 2020

 TAMARA ARRANZ/NETFLIX
Money Heist

Netflix, Season Premiere!

As this Spanish action thriller begins its fifth and final season, the gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor (Álvaro Morte) has been captured by Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Season 5 will air in two batches of episodes; the first batch drops today, and the second and last group of episodes will be available Dec. 3.

Cinderella

Amazon Prime Video, Original Film!

Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) wrote and directed this musically driven take on the classic fairy tale that incorporates pop songs from contemporary global artists and original songs by stars Camila Cabello (the singer plays Cinderella in her feature film debut) and Idina Menzel (who plays Cinderella’s stepmother). Billy Porter (Pose) plays Fab G, the fairy godparent who helps ambitious young Cinderella work toward her dreams. The cast also includes Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan and Nicholas Galitzine.

Doctor’s Orders

discovery+

This true-crime special enters the wild world of motorcycle gangs to explore the sordid truth behind a woman’s planned murder, orchestrated by a husband who believed he was too powerful to get caught. With unique animation in place of re-creation, informant Andrew Glick takes viewers through the fatally twisted tale of greed, murder and municipal corruption. Set against the backdrop of America’s opioid epidemic, the program exposes the underbelly of crime with a well-respected doctor at the forefront.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Disney+

Fresh off the release of pop star Billie Eilish’s latest album, Happier Than Ever, this film — described as a “cinematic concert experience” — captures the artist during an intimate performance of every song in the album’s sequential order, for the first and only time, from the stage of the Hollywood Bowl.

The D’Amelio Show

Hulu, New Series!

This docuseries follows the D’Amelio family, whose daughters Charli and Dixie have become hugely successful TikTok stars.

Sharkdog

Netflix, New Series!

In this animated kids series, the big-hearted Sharkdog — half shark, half dog — and his human pal Max take on a variety of silly and sometimes messy adventures.

The J Team

Paramount+, Original Film!

Pop star and social media sensation JoJo Siwa stars in this 90-minute feature film. The story follows a young girl named JoJo (Siwa) whose life is turned upside down when her beloved dance coach, Val (Laura Soltis), decides to retire and is replaced by a sparkle-hating instructor named Poppy (Tisha Campbell-Martin). When JoJo is ultimately kicked out of her dance troupe, she must rediscover what dancing means to her.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

NBCSN, 3am Live; re-airs on Olympic Channel, 3pm EST

Six hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes swimming, track & field, wheelchair basketball and the goalball final.

College Football

ESPN & FS1, beginning at 6pm Live EST

Week 1 Friday night college football action features North Carolina at Virginia Tech (ESPN), Michigan State at Northwestern (ESPN) and South Dakota State at Colorado State (FS1).

Party From Hell

LMN, 8pm EST, Original Film!

Denise is a loving mother and wife running a successful startup when she hires a professional party planner with a personal vendetta who turns her world upside down. Stars April Martucci, Jackie Moore, Nicolette Langley, Matt Pohlkamp, Eric Roberts and Nicholas Heard.

Rock Robberies

TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!

Jewel thieves and the hot rocks they are after are the focus of tonight’s triple feature on Turner Classic Movies. The night starts with the Oscar-winning 1955 Hitchcock classic To Catch a Thief, a colorful romantic thriller starring Cary Grant as suave retired cat burglar John Robie (aka “The Cat”), who has gone straight but finds himself having to save his newfound reputation when an impostor starts targeting wealthy tourists along the French Riviera. Grace Kelly, in her final film with Hitchcock, costars as Robie’s romantic interest. Next is the TCM premiere of the Oscar-nominated The Hot Rock (1972), a fun crime comedy/drama directed by Peter Yates and with a screenplay by William Goldman, based on Donald E. Westlake’s novel. Robert Redford plays career burglar John Dortmunder, who, after being released from his latest stint in prison, is immediately approached for another job by a man named Dr. Amusa (Moses Gunn). Amusa wants to steal back a valuable gem, being housed in a museum, which is of great importance to the people of his African nation, and which was stolen from the country during colonial times. Dortmunder assembles a team, but their increasingly elaborate schemes keep going hilariously wrong. George Segal, Paul Sand and Zero Mostel also star. Finally, Jack of Diamonds (1967) stars George Hamilton as the title character, who becomes the protégé of “Ace of Diamonds,” an international jewel thief on the brink of retirement who wants to impart everything he knows about burglary to the young man.

One Week to Sell

HGTV, 9pm EST

In the first of two back-to-back episodes, “Disco Fever gets a Retro Rehab,” Taylor Spellman steps into a sprawling New Jersey ranch and it’s like stepping back into 1978 — complete with mustard carpet. With a tight timeline and tighter budget, she aims to modernize the home into a chic oasis for a multi-generational family. Then, in “Bridging the Style Gap Sight Unseen,” Spellman agrees to revamp a home, sight unseen, in the highly coveted town of Rockville Centre, New York. Plagued with floral wallpaper and an outdated kitchen, she relies on her artistic skills to make the house blend in with its chic neighborhood.

Great Performances: “Yannick — An Artist’s Journey”

PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 9:30pm) EST

Filmmaker Susan Froemke’s cinema verité documentary chronicles Metropolitan Opera conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin’s meteoric rise to become one of the most acclaimed and sought-after music directors of his generation.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

NBCSN, 10pm Live EST

Five hours of live coverage from Tokyo includes track & field, wheelchair tennis, canoe and the men’s sitting volleyball team bronze medal match.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Tucson antique fairs to visit this fall
to do

5 Tucson antique fairs to visit this fall

  • Updated

Whether you're looking for WWII flight suits, midcentury furniture or "He-Man" action figures, these Tucson antique fairs have something for you. Here is what to expect through the rest of 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News