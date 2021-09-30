TV Best Bets for September 30

Unidentified With Demi Lovato
Peacock, New Miniseries!
This immersive, four-part docuseries follows singer/actress Demi Lovato, skeptical best friend Matthew and sister Dallas as they search for the truth about UFOs. While consulting with leading experts, the trio investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports and conduct tests at known UFO hotspots. As a true believer, Lovato hopes to convince friends, family, and social fans and followers that not only do extraterrestrials exist, but also that they are already on Earth. All episodes are available today.
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Apple TV+, New Series!
This new current affairs series from acclaimed host, writer, producer, director and advocate Jon Stewart takes a deep dive on the issues affecting us most. The program is a multiple-season, single-issue series with Stewart in discussion with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will explore tangible steps that can lead to solutions and a path forward.
The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo
HBO Max, Season Premiere!
Sesame Street’s Elmo is back for Season 2 of his talk show.
The Way Down
HBO Max, New Series!
This five-part documentary series explores the Tennessee-based Remnant Fellowship Church and its charismatic leader Gwen Shamblin Lara, author and founder of the Christian weight loss program The Weigh Down Workshop. The series explores Lara’s rise to fame and power as a diet guru and church leader, revealing the truth behind her carefully curated image and detailing the controversial practices of the church, including stories of abuse and exploitation as told by former members and others who were personally impacted. The first three episodes are available today.
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs!
HBO Max, New Series!
This animated spinoff of The Flintstones primarily follows the lives of a grown-up Pebbles Flintstone (voice of Jessica DiCicco) and Bamm-Bamm Rubble (Ely Henry), who are joined by pet dinosaur Dino (Eric Bauza) on adventures. Fred (Jeff Bergman), Wilma (Tress MacNeille), Barney (Kevin Michael Richardson), Betty (Grey Griffin), the Great Gazoo (Bauza) and even Captain Caveman (Tom Megalis) will also be on hand.
Good Grief
Sundance Now, New Series!
This is the North American streaming premiere of the New Zealand comedy about two millennial sisters in a small town who inherit a funeral home from their grandfather. Unsure what to do with it — or the oddball staff that keeps the place running — the women are thrust into a world of embalming, emceeing and embarrassment. By staring death in the face every day, the sisters begin to confront the realities of their own lives, and what they want to make of them. The series makes it North American linear channel debut Oct. 4 on IFC.
Deborah Kerr 100th Birthday
TCM, beginning at 6am EST, Catch a Classic!
Famed British actress Deborah Jane Trimmer, better known as Deborah Kerr, would have turned 100 today (she was born in Glasgow Sept. 30, 1921; she died at age 86 on Oct. 16, 2007). Although nominated six times for the Best Actress Oscar throughout her career, Kerr never won, and she holds the record for most nominations in the category without a win. Despite not winning any hardware from the Academy, Kerr still gave indelible performances, and you can watch several of them all day today on Turner Classic Movies as the network remembers the actress on her special day. The full lineup, in order, features: The Hucksters (1947), I See a Dark Stranger (1946), Marriage on the Rocks (1965), Dream Wife (1953), The Innocents (1961), Tea and Sympathy (1956), Black Narcissus (1947), An Affair to Remember (1957), The Grass Is Greener (1960), From Here to Eternity (1953, Best Actress Oscar nominee) and Quo Vadis (1951).
College Football: Virginia at Miami
ESPN, 7:30pm Live EST
A Thursday primetime clash in the ACC has the Virginia Cavaliers in South Florida to face the Miami Hurricanes.
Station 19
ABC, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
The firefighters serving Seattle return for Season 5, which is almost guaranteed to be full of twists and breathtaking rescues.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: “I Thought You Were on My Side”
NBC, 8pm EST
In this crossover episode with Law & Order: Organized Crime, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) must contend with the FBI and the Organized Crime bureau when a rape victim identifies a dangerous mobster as her assailant. Christopher Meloni and Danielle Moné Truitt guest star.
NFL Football: Jacksonville at Cincinnati
NFL Network, 8:20pm Live EST
Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence leads the Jacksonville Jaguars into Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium for a Thursday Night Football matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
Grey’s Anatomy
ABC, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
After a finale full of weddings — Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston (Anthony Hill) — proposals and even a successful adoption for Jo (Camilla Luddington), Season 18 promises to deliver all of the drama we expect from the series.
“The Price Is Right” Celebrates 50 Years
CBS, 9pm EST
This special primetime celebration of The Price Is Right’s 50th season features a look back at the biggest winners, never-before-seen outtakes and a salute to former host Bob Barker. Plus, contestants will come on down to play iconic pricing games for extravagant luxury cars and big cash prizes.
The Outpost: “The Betrayer”
The CW, 9pm EST
Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilley) return to the Outpost with a dubious ally. Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Zed (Reece Ritchie) attempt to make a descent on the Outpost. Meanwhile, Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) and Wren (Izuka Hoyle) devise a plan to save the Kahvi, and Talon learns about Aster’s (guest star Gerrard Miller) true plan.
Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa: “Location, Location, Laundromat”
HGTV, 9pm EST
A couple who has been flipping for 13 years is still struggling to make enough money to support their four kids. After discovering that their new property shares a driveway with a laundromat, Tarek El Moussa must teach them to look at flipping in a whole new way.
Law & Order: Organized Crime: “New World Order”/“The Outlaw Eddie Wagner”
NBC, 9pm EST
In a two-episode installment, Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) loyalty is put to the test at work, and again at home when his mother (guest star Ellen Burstyn) unexpectedly shows up. Meanwhile, as Jet (Ainsley Seiger) steps into the field to secure necessary intel for the team, Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) considers a proposition from Congressman Kilbride (guest star Ron Cephas Jones), and Stabler and Benson (guest star Mariska Hargitay) air some long-standing grievances.
Big Sky
ABC, 10pm EST, Season Premiere!
Will Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) survive being shot? And what’s up with the mysterious syndicate? Season 2 should bring answers to all of fans’ questions.
What We Do in the Shadows: “The Escape”
FX, 10pm EST
The saga of Staten Island vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) continues in the new episode “The Escape.”